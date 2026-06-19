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Vedran Brkic

GoldBoy

Vedran Brkic
Vedran Brkic

Vedran Brkic

Hello,
welcome to my personal WALL.
I do trading for several years, using a strategy based on input signals and output.
I work on all currencies and follow the market trend.
I use a experimental strategy 5in1 with base the trend following.
---- NO --- MARTINGALA.
signals:
1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -8%
EightcapInternational-Real-4
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
84 (76.36%)
Loss Trades:
26 (23.64%)
Best trade:
30.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-84.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
340.57 EUR (33 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-357.25 EUR (29 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (47.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.36 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
2.62%
Max deposit load:
141.28%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
49 (44.55%)
Short Trades:
61 (55.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 EUR
Average Profit:
4.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-13.74 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-214.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-214.73 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-20.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.81 EUR
Maximal:
214.73 EUR (54.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.65% (214.73 EUR)
By Equity:
85.45% (152.27 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i -19
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 3.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.84 EUR
Worst trade: -84 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.49 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.73 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapInternational-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The 1-2-3 strategy is a price action and trend reversal technique. The setup involves identifying a point 1 (main maximum/minimum), a point 2 (retracement), and a point 3 (minimum/minimum lower than point 1). Entry occurs at the break of point 2, with stop loss beyond point 3.


How to Identify the Pattern

The formation identifies a reversal of the trend from bullish to bearish (pattern 1-2-3 High) or from bearish to bullish (pattern 1-2-3 Low):Point 1: It is the initial high or low of the downtrend.Point 2: The price reverses direction creating a low (in an uptrend) or a high (in a downtrend).Point 3: The price retraces again, but stops before passing Point 1.


Operating Rules

To operate effectively on currency pairs (such as EUR/USD or GBP/USD), the correct application follows precise levels: Entry (Breakout): Place a buy (Long) order if the price breaks Point 2 upwards (in the 1-2-3 Low pattern), or sell (Short) order if it breaks Point 2 downwards. Stop Loss: It is placed beyond Point 3, so as to exit the trade if the formation is invalidated by the market. Take Profit: The amplitude in pips between Point 2 and Point 3 is measured and this distance is projected from the break level (Point 2).

No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 14:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.26 21:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.22 16:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.22 16:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 16:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 11:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 10:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.30 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 13:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.26 13:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.26 13:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.26 12:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 11:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 11:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 21:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldBoy
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
183
EUR
6
0%
110
76%
3%
0.95
-0.15
EUR
85%
1:500
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