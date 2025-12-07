СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp RF EC M1
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp RF EC M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1199 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 128%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
49
Прибыльных трейдов:
31 (63.26%)
Убыточных трейдов:
18 (36.73%)
Лучший трейд:
34.65 USD
Худший трейд:
-23.13 USD
Общая прибыль:
499.00 USD (50 318 pips)
Общий убыток:
-371.42 USD (36 903 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (67.23 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
130.65 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.19
Торговая активность:
48.76%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.61%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
24
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.11
Длинных трейдов:
20 (40.82%)
Коротких трейдов:
29 (59.18%)
Профит фактор:
1.34
Мат. ожидание:
2.60 USD
Средняя прибыль:
16.10 USD
Средний убыток:
-20.63 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-83.63 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-83.63 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
127.58%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
32.42 USD
Максимальная:
114.79 USD (60.17%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
60.17% (114.79 USD)
По эквити:
21.39% (16.82 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 128
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 13K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +34.65 USD
Худший трейд: -23 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +67.23 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -83.63 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EightcapGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
9.36 × 642
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Eightcap (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.29 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 16:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 16:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 15:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 15:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 16:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 16:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
FastScalp RF EC M1
1199 USD в месяц
128%
0
0
USD
228
USD
3
100%
49
63%
49%
1.34
2.60
USD
60%
1:500
Копировать

