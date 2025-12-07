シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp RF EC M1
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp RF EC M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1199  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 35%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
37
利益トレード:
22 (59.45%)
損失トレード:
15 (40.54%)
ベストトレード:
34.65 USD
最悪のトレード:
-23.13 USD
総利益:
345.47 USD (34 969 pips)
総損失:
-310.63 USD (30 827 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (67.23 USD)
最大連続利益:
110.67 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
49.89%
最大入金額:
13.61%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.30
長いトレード:
20 (54.05%)
短いトレード:
17 (45.95%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.11
期待されたペイオフ:
0.94 USD
平均利益:
15.70 USD
平均損失:
-20.71 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-83.63 USD)
最大連続損失:
-83.63 USD (4)
月間成長:
34.84%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
32.42 USD
最大の:
114.79 USD (60.17%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
60.17% (114.79 USD)
エクイティによる:
21.39% (16.82 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 35
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 4.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +34.65 USD
最悪のトレード: -23 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +67.23 USD
最大連続損失: -83.63 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"EightcapGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
9.38 × 627
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Eightcap (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 19:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 16:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 16:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 12:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
FastScalp RF EC M1
1199 USD/月
35%
0
0
USD
135
USD
3
100%
37
59%
50%
1.11
0.94
USD
60%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください