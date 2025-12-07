- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
34
盈利交易:
20 (58.82%)
亏损交易:
14 (41.18%)
最好交易:
34.65 USD
最差交易:
-23.13 USD
毛利:
321.23 USD (32 546 pips)
毛利亏损:
-290.24 USD (28 788 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (110.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
110.67 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
49.88%
最大入金加载:
13.61%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
0.27
长期交易:
17 (50.00%)
短期交易:
17 (50.00%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
0.91 USD
平均利润:
16.06 USD
平均损失:
-20.73 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-83.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-83.63 USD (4)
每月增长:
30.99%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
32.42 USD
最大值:
114.79 USD (60.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
60.17% (114.79 USD)
净值:
21.39% (16.82 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|31
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +34.65 USD
最差交易: -23 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +110.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -83.63 USD
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results
Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Eightcap (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups.
Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月1199 USD
31%
0
0
USD
USD
131
USD
USD
3
100%
34
58%
50%
1.10
0.91
USD
USD
60%
1:500