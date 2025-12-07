信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp RF EC M1
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp RF EC M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1199 USD per 
增长自 2025 31%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
34
盈利交易:
20 (58.82%)
亏损交易:
14 (41.18%)
最好交易:
34.65 USD
最差交易:
-23.13 USD
毛利:
321.23 USD (32 546 pips)
毛利亏损:
-290.24 USD (28 788 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (110.67 USD)
最大连续盈利:
110.67 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
49.88%
最大入金加载:
13.61%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
0.27
长期交易:
17 (50.00%)
短期交易:
17 (50.00%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
0.91 USD
平均利润:
16.06 USD
平均损失:
-20.73 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-83.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-83.63 USD (4)
每月增长:
30.99%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
32.42 USD
最大值:
114.79 USD (60.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
60.17% (114.79 USD)
净值:
21.39% (16.82 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 31
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3.8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +34.65 USD
最差交易: -23 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +110.67 USD
最大连续亏损: -83.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EightcapGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
9.76 × 462
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Eightcap (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


没有评论
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 12:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.07 02:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 02:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 02:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.07 02:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
FastScalp RF EC M1
每月1199 USD
31%
0
0
USD
131
USD
3
100%
34
58%
50%
1.10
0.91
USD
60%
1:500
