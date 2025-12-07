시그널섹션
FastScalp RF EC M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 1199 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 112%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
79
이익 거래:
51 (64.55%)
손실 거래:
28 (35.44%)
최고의 거래:
34.65 USD
최악의 거래:
-23.13 USD
총 수익:
690.53 USD (69 713 pips)
총 손실:
-578.47 USD (57 363 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (67.23 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
130.65 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
44.41%
최대 입금량:
13.61%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
0.98
롱(주식매수):
40 (50.63%)
숏(주식차입매도):
39 (49.37%)
수익 요인:
1.19
기대수익:
1.42 USD
평균 이익:
13.54 USD
평균 손실:
-20.66 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-83.63 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-83.63 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
11.15%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
32.42 USD
최대한의:
114.79 USD (60.17%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
60.17% (114.79 USD)
자본금별:
21.39% (16.82 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 112
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +34.65 USD
최악의 거래: -23 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +67.23 USD
연속 최대 손실: -83.63 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "EightcapGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
9.36 × 642
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Eightcap (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
FastScalp RF EC M1
월별 1199 USD
112%
0
0
USD
212
USD
5
100%
79
64%
44%
1.19
1.42
USD
60%
1:500
