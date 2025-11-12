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Garry Wayne Simpson

US30 Opening Trade

Garry Wayne Simpson
Garry Wayne Simpson

Garry Wayne Simpson

0 отзывов
Надежность
356 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2019 87%
GT247-LIVE
1:1
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 234
Прибыльных трейдов:
830 (67.26%)
Убыточных трейдов:
404 (32.74%)
Лучший трейд:
67.80 ZAR
Худший трейд:
-2 581.50 ZAR
Общая прибыль:
8 418.99 ZAR (120 848 pips)
Общий убыток:
-7 605.86 ZAR (58 497 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (94.00 ZAR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
334.10 ZAR (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.02
Торговая активность:
69.23%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
98.19%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
0.21
Длинных трейдов:
718 (58.18%)
Коротких трейдов:
516 (41.82%)
Профит фактор:
1.11
Мат. ожидание:
0.66 ZAR
Средняя прибыль:
10.14 ZAR
Средний убыток:
-18.83 ZAR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-89.10 ZAR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 520.30 ZAR (5)
Прирост в месяц:
8.98%
Годовой прогноз:
109.01%
Алготрейдинг:
7%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 394.55 ZAR
Максимальная:
3 782.02 ZAR (130.98%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
63.86% (3 620.90 ZAR)
По эквити:
76.40% (4 062.90 ZAR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
Wall Street 30 796
Gold 66
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 56
Nasdaq 100 48
FTSE 100 37
AUDUSD 20
Alsi Dec19 18
Nikkei 225 17
EURGBP 15
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 14
EURJPY 12
NZDUSD 10
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 9
S&P 500 7
Alsi Mar20 6
GBPJPY 5
Hang Seng 50 4
USDJPY 4
CAC 40 4
GBPAUD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCHF 1
DAX 30 1
Brent Crude Oil 1
Nymex Light Crude 1
Alsi Jun25 1
Alsi Sep25 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
Wall Street 30 125
Gold -11
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 0
Nasdaq 100 -6
FTSE 100 -5
AUDUSD -3
Alsi Dec19 7
Nikkei 225 -7
EURGBP 1
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 -1
EURJPY 0
NZDUSD -4
USDCAD 1
USDCHF 0
S&P 500 -4
Alsi Mar20 -7
GBPJPY 1
Hang Seng 50 -1
USDJPY 1
CAC 40 0
GBPAUD 0
EURAUD 1
GBPCHF 0
DAX 30 1
Brent Crude Oil 0
Nymex Light Crude -1
Alsi Jun25 -1
Alsi Sep25 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
Wall Street 30 16K
Gold -2K
EURUSD 687
GBPUSD -645
Nasdaq 100 -569
FTSE 100 -458
AUDUSD -2.1K
Alsi Dec19 675
Nikkei 225 -743
EURGBP 1.3K
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 -79
EURJPY -36
NZDUSD -594
USDCAD 863
USDCHF 198
S&P 500 -384
Alsi Mar20 -672
GBPJPY 1.2K
Hang Seng 50 -115
USDJPY 621
CAC 40 -44
GBPAUD -156
EURAUD 700
GBPCHF 130
DAX 30 114
Brent Crude Oil -67
Nymex Light Crude -142
Alsi Jun25 -125
Alsi Sep25 24
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +67.80 ZAR
Худший трейд: -2 582 ZAR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +94.00 ZAR
Макс. убыток в серии: -89.10 ZAR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "GT247-LIVE" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GT247-LIVE
0.55 × 963
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

The account is old and was my MT5 "Try Anything" account

In April of 2025 I developed a manual strategy for trading the US30 and since then this is the only strategy I use on this account

The trade setup is dependent on the 4H, 1H and 5M trends going into the opening bell

Lines of support and resistance are plotted on the 4H chart as well

The setup bar is the 5M bar just prior to opening. This is used to confirm my directional bias, so I am looking for pin bars ideally that initially spike against the trend and then retrace before the opening.

I am however also openly watching for fake-outs designed to drive price in the wrong direction. I mitigate for this by having a Buy Stop above the 09h25 candle and a Sell Stop below it - and then manually move them close to the price action just before the opening bell. I make sure the one that confirms my bias is close and the other one I will leave a little further away initially so I don't get picked up in a short spike to the wrong direction. 

My profit target is 1% of capital. I don't set Stop Losses - I monitor and close bad trades manually. I do set trailing Stop Losses to lock in some profit once the trade is running

Take a look at the results of the last 6-8 months and make up your own mind

P.S. I will miss some days...... if I am busy with my Full-time job, my wife's Birthday etc


Нет отзывов
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 14:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.21 18:48
No swaps are charged
2026.05.21 18:48
No swaps are charged
2026.05.21 16:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.06 09:22
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 09:22
No swaps are charged
2026.04.29 14:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 09:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 08:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 05:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 16:56
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
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Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
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В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
US30 Opening Trade
30 USD в месяц
87%
0
0
USD
3.2K
ZAR
356
7%
1 234
67%
69%
1.10
0.66
ZAR
76%
1:1
Копировать

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