The account is old and was my MT5 "Try Anything" account

In April of 2025 I developed a manual strategy for trading the US30 and since then this is the only strategy I use on this account

The trade setup is dependent on the 4H, 1H and 5M trends going into the opening bell

Lines of support and resistance are plotted on the 4H chart as well

The setup bar is the 5M bar just prior to opening. This is used to confirm my directional bias, so I am looking for pin bars ideally that initially spike against the trend and then retrace before the opening.

I am however also openly watching for fake-outs designed to drive price in the wrong direction. I mitigate for this by having a Buy Stop above the 09h25 candle and a Sell Stop below it - and then manually move them close to the price action just before the opening bell. I make sure the one that confirms my bias is close and the other one I will leave a little further away initially so I don't get picked up in a short spike to the wrong direction.

My profit target is 1% of capital. I don't set Stop Losses - I monitor and close bad trades manually. I do set trailing Stop Losses to lock in some profit once the trade is running

Take a look at the results of the last 6-8 months and make up your own mind

P.S. I will miss some days...... if I am busy with my Full-time job, my wife's Birthday etc



