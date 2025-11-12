- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|Wall Street 30
|453
|Gold
|66
|EURUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|56
|Nasdaq 100
|47
|FTSE 100
|37
|AUDUSD
|20
|Alsi Dec19
|18
|Nikkei 225
|17
|EURGBP
|15
|DJ Euro Stoxx 50
|14
|EURJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|9
|S&P 500
|7
|Alsi Mar20
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|Hang Seng 50
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|CAC 40
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|DAX 30
|1
|Brent Crude Oil
|1
|Nymex Light Crude
|1
|Alsi Jun25
|1
|Alsi Sep25
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|Wall Street 30
|182
|Gold
|-11
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|Nasdaq 100
|-6
|FTSE 100
|-5
|AUDUSD
|-3
|Alsi Dec19
|7
|Nikkei 225
|-7
|EURGBP
|1
|DJ Euro Stoxx 50
|-1
|EURJPY
|0
|NZDUSD
|-4
|USDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|0
|S&P 500
|-4
|Alsi Mar20
|-7
|GBPJPY
|1
|Hang Seng 50
|-1
|USDJPY
|1
|CAC 40
|0
|GBPAUD
|0
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPCHF
|0
|DAX 30
|1
|Brent Crude Oil
|0
|Nymex Light Crude
|-1
|Alsi Jun25
|-1
|Alsi Sep25
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|Wall Street 30
|13K
|Gold
|-2K
|EURUSD
|687
|GBPUSD
|-645
|Nasdaq 100
|-579
|FTSE 100
|-458
|AUDUSD
|-2.1K
|Alsi Dec19
|675
|Nikkei 225
|-743
|EURGBP
|1.3K
|DJ Euro Stoxx 50
|-79
|EURJPY
|-36
|NZDUSD
|-594
|USDCAD
|863
|USDCHF
|198
|S&P 500
|-384
|Alsi Mar20
|-672
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|Hang Seng 50
|-115
|USDJPY
|621
|CAC 40
|-44
|GBPAUD
|-156
|EURAUD
|700
|GBPCHF
|130
|DAX 30
|114
|Brent Crude Oil
|-67
|Nymex Light Crude
|-142
|Alsi Jun25
|-125
|Alsi Sep25
|24
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GT247-LIVE" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
The account is old and was my MT5 "Try Anything" account
In April of 2025 I developed a manual strategy for trading the US30 and since then this is the only strategy I use on this account
The trade setup is dependent on the 4H, 1H and 5M trends going into the opening bell
Lines of support and resistance are plotted on the 4H chart as well
The setup bar is the 5M bar just prior to opening. This is used to confirm my directional bias, so I am looking for pin bars ideally that initially spike against the trend and then retrace before the opening.
I am however also openly watching for fake-outs designed to drive price in the wrong direction. I mitigate for this by having a Buy Stop above the 09h25 candle and a Sell Stop below it - and then manually move them close to the price action just before the opening bell. I make sure the one that confirms my bias is close and the other one I will leave a little further away initially so I don't get picked up in a short spike to the wrong direction.
My profit target is 1% of capital. I don't set Stop Losses - I monitor and close bad trades manually. I do set trailing Stop Losses to lock in some profit once the trade is running
Take a look at the results of the last 6-8 months and make up your own mind
P.S. I will miss some days...... if I am busy with my Full-time job, my wife's Birthday etc
12 Nov 2025 - Bias was long. Long activated & full profit within first 5 min candle. Interestingly, both S&P500 and Nasdaq did exactly the opposite and fell sharply in the first 5 min
Trading this strategy since March Results are March 22.75% April 12.21% May 17.32% Jun 19.15% Jul 11.79% Aug 6.48% Sep 14.22% Oct 9.72%