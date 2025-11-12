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Garry Wayne Simpson

US30 Opening Trade

Garry Wayne Simpson
Garry Wayne Simpson

Garry Wayne Simpson

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可靠性
357
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2019 89%
GT247-LIVE
1:1
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 235
盈利交易:
831 (67.28%)
亏损交易:
404 (32.71%)
最好交易:
67.80 ZAR
最差交易:
-2 581.50 ZAR
毛利:
8 448.99 ZAR (120 948 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 605.86 ZAR (58 497 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (94.00 ZAR)
最大连续盈利:
334.10 ZAR (11)
夏普比率:
-0.01
交易活动:
69.23%
最大入金加载:
98.19%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
0.22
长期交易:
719 (58.22%)
短期交易:
516 (41.78%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
0.68 ZAR
平均利润:
10.17 ZAR
平均损失:
-18.83 ZAR
最大连续失误:
13 (-89.10 ZAR)
最大连续亏损:
-3 520.30 ZAR (5)
每月增长:
8.50%
年度预测:
103.17%
算法交易:
7%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 394.55 ZAR
最大值:
3 782.02 ZAR (130.98%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
63.86% (3 620.90 ZAR)
净值:
76.40% (4 062.90 ZAR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
Wall Street 30 797
Gold 66
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 56
Nasdaq 100 48
FTSE 100 37
AUDUSD 20
Alsi Dec19 18
Nikkei 225 17
EURGBP 15
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 14
EURJPY 12
NZDUSD 10
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 9
S&P 500 7
Alsi Mar20 6
GBPJPY 5
Hang Seng 50 4
USDJPY 4
CAC 40 4
GBPAUD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCHF 1
DAX 30 1
Brent Crude Oil 1
Nymex Light Crude 1
Alsi Jun25 1
Alsi Sep25 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
Wall Street 30 128
Gold -11
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 0
Nasdaq 100 -6
FTSE 100 -5
AUDUSD -3
Alsi Dec19 7
Nikkei 225 -7
EURGBP 1
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 -1
EURJPY 0
NZDUSD -4
USDCAD 1
USDCHF 0
S&P 500 -4
Alsi Mar20 -7
GBPJPY 1
Hang Seng 50 -1
USDJPY 1
CAC 40 0
GBPAUD 0
EURAUD 1
GBPCHF 0
DAX 30 1
Brent Crude Oil 0
Nymex Light Crude -1
Alsi Jun25 -1
Alsi Sep25 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
Wall Street 30 16K
Gold -2K
EURUSD 687
GBPUSD -645
Nasdaq 100 -569
FTSE 100 -458
AUDUSD -2.1K
Alsi Dec19 675
Nikkei 225 -743
EURGBP 1.3K
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 -79
EURJPY -36
NZDUSD -594
USDCAD 863
USDCHF 198
S&P 500 -384
Alsi Mar20 -672
GBPJPY 1.2K
Hang Seng 50 -115
USDJPY 621
CAC 40 -44
GBPAUD -156
EURAUD 700
GBPCHF 130
DAX 30 114
Brent Crude Oil -67
Nymex Light Crude -142
Alsi Jun25 -125
Alsi Sep25 24
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +67.80 ZAR
最差交易: -2 582 ZAR
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +94.00 ZAR
最大连续亏损: -89.10 ZAR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GT247-LIVE 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

GT247-LIVE
0.55 × 963
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The account is old and was my MT5 "Try Anything" account

In April of 2025 I developed a manual strategy for trading the US30 and since then this is the only strategy I use on this account

The trade setup is dependent on the 4H, 1H and 5M trends going into the opening bell

Lines of support and resistance are plotted on the 4H chart as well

The setup bar is the 5M bar just prior to opening. This is used to confirm my directional bias, so I am looking for pin bars ideally that initially spike against the trend and then retrace before the opening.

I am however also openly watching for fake-outs designed to drive price in the wrong direction. I mitigate for this by having a Buy Stop above the 09h25 candle and a Sell Stop below it - and then manually move them close to the price action just before the opening bell. I make sure the one that confirms my bias is close and the other one I will leave a little further away initially so I don't get picked up in a short spike to the wrong direction. 

My profit target is 1% of capital. I don't set Stop Losses - I monitor and close bad trades manually. I do set trailing Stop Losses to lock in some profit once the trade is running

Take a look at the results of the last 6-8 months and make up your own mind

P.S. I will miss some days...... if I am busy with my Full-time job, my wife's Birthday etc


没有评论
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 14:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 08:50
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.21 18:48
No swaps are charged
2026.05.21 18:48
No swaps are charged
2026.05.21 16:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.06 09:22
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 09:22
No swaps are charged
2026.04.29 14:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.03.31 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 09:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 08:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 05:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.30 16:56
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
US30 Opening Trade
每月30 USD
89%
0
0
USD
3.2K
ZAR
357
7%
1 235
67%
69%
1.11
0.68
ZAR
76%
1:1
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