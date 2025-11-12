SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / US30 Opening Trade
Garry Wayne Simpson

US30 Opening Trade

Garry Wayne Simpson
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
318 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2019 113%
GT247-LIVE
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
887
Profit Trade:
560 (63.13%)
Loss Trade:
327 (36.87%)
Best Trade:
67.80 ZAR
Worst Trade:
-87.70 ZAR
Profitto lordo:
3 751.59 ZAR (52 886 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 334.16 ZAR (41 972 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (93.30 ZAR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
139.20 ZAR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.96
Long Trade:
506 (57.05%)
Short Trade:
381 (42.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
1.60 ZAR
Profitto medio:
6.70 ZAR
Perdita media:
-7.14 ZAR
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-89.10 ZAR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-127.40 ZAR (4)
Crescita mensile:
14.59%
Previsione annuale:
177.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
478.89 ZAR
Massimale:
478.89 ZAR (95.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
61.57% (346.11 ZAR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 ZAR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Wall Street 30 452
Gold 66
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 56
Nasdaq 100 47
FTSE 100 37
AUDUSD 20
Alsi Dec19 18
Nikkei 225 17
EURGBP 15
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 14
EURJPY 12
NZDUSD 10
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 9
S&P 500 7
Alsi Mar20 6
GBPJPY 5
Hang Seng 50 4
USDJPY 4
CAC 40 4
GBPAUD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCHF 1
DAX 30 1
Brent Crude Oil 1
Nymex Light Crude 1
Alsi Jun25 1
Alsi Sep25 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Wall Street 30 179
Gold -11
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 0
Nasdaq 100 -6
FTSE 100 -5
AUDUSD -3
Alsi Dec19 7
Nikkei 225 -7
EURGBP 1
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 -1
EURJPY 0
NZDUSD -4
USDCAD 1
USDCHF 0
S&P 500 -4
Alsi Mar20 -7
GBPJPY 1
Hang Seng 50 -1
USDJPY 1
CAC 40 0
GBPAUD 0
EURAUD 1
GBPCHF 0
DAX 30 1
Brent Crude Oil 0
Nymex Light Crude -1
Alsi Jun25 -1
Alsi Sep25 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Wall Street 30 13K
Gold -2K
EURUSD 687
GBPUSD -645
Nasdaq 100 -579
FTSE 100 -458
AUDUSD -2.1K
Alsi Dec19 675
Nikkei 225 -743
EURGBP 1.3K
DJ Euro Stoxx 50 -79
EURJPY -36
NZDUSD -594
USDCAD 863
USDCHF 198
S&P 500 -384
Alsi Mar20 -672
GBPJPY 1.2K
Hang Seng 50 -115
USDJPY 621
CAC 40 -44
GBPAUD -156
EURAUD 700
GBPCHF 130
DAX 30 114
Brent Crude Oil -67
Nymex Light Crude -142
Alsi Jun25 -125
Alsi Sep25 24
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +67.80 ZAR
Worst Trade: -88 ZAR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +93.30 ZAR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -89.10 ZAR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GT247-LIVE" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GT247-LIVE
0.55 × 963
The account is old and was my MT5 "Try Anything" account

In April of 2025 I developed a manual strategy for trading the US30 and since then this is the only strategy I use on this account

The trade setup is dependent on the 4H, 1H and 5M trends going into the opening bell

Lines of support and resistance are plotted on the 4H chart as well

The setup bar is the 5M bar just prior to opening. This is used to confirm my directional bias, so I am looking for pin bars ideally that initially spike against the trend and then retrace before the opening.

I am however also openly watching for fake-outs designed to drive price in the wrong direction. I mitigate for this by having a Buy Stop above the 09h25 candle and a Sell Stop below it - and then manually move them close to the price action just before the opening bell. I make sure the one that confirms my bias is close and the other one I will leave a little further away initially so I don't get picked up in a short spike to the wrong direction. 

My profit target is 1% of capital. I don't set Stop Losses - I monitor and close bad trades manually. I do set trailing Stop Losses to lock in some profit once the trade is running

Take a look at the results of the last 6-8 months and make up your own mind

P.S. I will miss some days...... if I am busy with my Full-time job, my wife's Birthday etc


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.12 11:30
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 2220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 11:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.12 11:26 2025.11.12 11:26:46  

Trading this strategy since March Results are March 22.75% April 12.21% May 17.32% Jun 19.15% Jul 11.79% Aug 6.48% Sep 14.22% Oct 9.72%

