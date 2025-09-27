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Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

XAU Breakout

Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

I dislike the release of products that don't work so i will never spam a bunch of products. If i can think of it and it works then it will end up here and i am ready to share with you what i have created. You ready?
0 отзывов
Надежность
46 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 40 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 371%
VantageMarkets-Live 22
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
208
Прибыльных трейдов:
145 (69.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
63 (30.29%)
Лучший трейд:
902.83 EUR
Худший трейд:
-776.97 EUR
Общая прибыль:
28 987.82 EUR (61 659 pips)
Общий убыток:
-22 103.97 EUR (39 351 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (1 445.95 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 914.06 EUR (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.21
Торговая активность:
1.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
74.80%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
8 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.97
Длинных трейдов:
112 (53.85%)
Коротких трейдов:
96 (46.15%)
Профит фактор:
1.31
Мат. ожидание:
33.10 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
199.92 EUR
Средний убыток:
-350.86 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-1 962.17 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 962.17 EUR (3)
Прирост в месяц:
5.38%
Годовой прогноз:
65.29%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
13.49 EUR
Максимальная:
3 492.18 EUR (48.77%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
35.66% (3 485.21 EUR)
По эквити:
30.84% (2 891.52 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 7.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +902.83 EUR
Худший трейд: -777 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 445.95 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 962.17 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageMarkets-Live 22" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Live signal of the  XAU Breakout robot. rent this signal for $40 or look at the payment options available. 

Lot size = 0.01 lot per 100 equity of currency in the account, so this signal will keep scaling. with a stop loss of 800 you will risk aproximately 8-9% per trade. choose the risk you prefer when copying. Make sure Gold will work for your broker, my broker works atleast. To test this start with small capital, a demo will not be real representation. This live signal is a real representation of my account, if you wish similar results use a dedicated VPS and good broker. stability is crucial. 


When recognizing a lot size twice as normal i am running the lower stop loss of 300, doubling the lot size will equal to 6% risk per 0.02 lot per 100$ equity all while the gain is double and even then you lose less.

Withdrawel reasons: Shifting capital to other account for testing or using other products and lastly reaping my rewards.
Deposit Reasons: First test with small capital to see consistency in growth and then i know to use bigger capital to scale up over time, if things work out no more depositing is needed. Recirculation of funds between accounts counts as deposits, even though no money was actually added that hadn't already left the account.


Running version 3.40 MT4 wich will be released this  year.

Нет отзывов
2026.07.29 01:08
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.07 22:34
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 253 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 12:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 22:35
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 249 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 01:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.08 21:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 19:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 22:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.11 23:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.24 14:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.19 07:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.16 08:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.11 10:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 22:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
XAU Breakout
40 USD в месяц
371%
0
0
USD
9.4K
EUR
46
100%
208
69%
1%
1.31
33.10
EUR
36%
1:500
Копировать

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