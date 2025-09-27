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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAU Breakout
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

XAU Breakout

Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

I dislike the release of products that don't work so i will never spam a bunch of products. If i can think of it and it works then it will end up here and i am ready to share with you what i have created. You ready?
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 302%
VantageMarkets-Live 22
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
206
Profit Trades:
143 (69.41%)
Loss Trades:
63 (30.58%)
Best trade:
902.83 EUR
Worst trade:
-776.97 EUR
Gross Profit:
27 603.68 EUR (60 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 103.97 EUR (39 351 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 445.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 330.32 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
1.20%
Max deposit load:
74.80%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
110 (53.40%)
Short Trades:
96 (46.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
26.70 EUR
Average Profit:
193.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-350.86 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 962.17 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 962.17 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-9.18%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.49 EUR
Maximal:
3 492.18 EUR (48.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.66% (3 485.21 EUR)
By Equity:
30.84% (2 891.52 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 206
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +902.83 EUR
Worst trade: -777 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 445.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 962.17 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Live signal of the  XAU Breakout robot. rent this signal for $40 or look at the payment options available. 

Lot size = 0.01 lot per 100 equity of currency in the account, so this signal will keep scaling. with a stop loss of 800 you will risk aproximately 8-9% per trade. choose the risk you prefer when copying. Make sure Gold will work for your broker, my broker works atleast. To test this start with small capital, a demo will not be real representation. This live signal is a real representation of my account, if you wish similar results use a dedicated VPS and good broker. stability is crucial. 


When recognizing a lot size twice as normal i am running the lower stop loss of 300, doubling the lot size will equal to 6% risk per 0.02 lot per 100$ equity all while the gain is double and even then you lose less.

Withdrawel reasons: Shifting capital to other account for testing or using other products and lastly reaping my rewards.
Deposit Reasons: First test with small capital to see consistency in growth and then i know to use bigger capital to scale up over time, if things work out no more depositing is needed. Recirculation of funds between accounts counts as deposits, even though no money was actually added that hadn't already left the account.


Running version 3.40 MT4 wich will be released this  year.

No reviews
2026.07.29 01:08
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.07 22:34
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 253 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 12:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 22:35
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 249 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 01:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.08 21:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 19:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 22:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.11 23:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.24 14:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.19 07:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.16 08:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.11 10:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 22:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU Breakout
40 USD per month
302%
0
0
USD
8.1K
EUR
45
100%
206
69%
1%
1.24
26.70
EUR
36%
1:500
Copy

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