Live signal of the XAU Breakout robot. rent this signal for $40 or look at the payment options available.

Lot size = 0.01 lot per 100 equity of currency in the account, so this signal will keep scaling. with a stop loss of 800 you will risk aproximately 8-9% per trade. choose the risk you prefer when copying. Make sure Gold will work for your broker, my broker works atleast. To test this start with small capital, a demo will not be real representation. This live signal is a real representation of my account, if you wish similar results use a dedicated VPS and good broker. stability is crucial.





When recognizing a lot size twice as normal i am running the lower stop loss of 300, doubling the lot size will equal to 6% risk per 0.02 lot per 100$ equity all while the gain is double and even then you lose less.



Withdrawel reasons: Shifting capital to other account for testing or using other products and lastly reaping my rewards.

Deposit Reasons: First test with small capital to see consistency in growth and then i know to use bigger capital to scale up over time, if things work out no more depositing is needed. Recirculation of funds between accounts counts as deposits, even though no money was actually added that hadn't already left the account.





Running version 3.40 MT4 wich will be released this year.