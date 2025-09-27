- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|210
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|8.4K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 22 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Live signal of the XAU Breakout robot. rent this signal for $40 or look at the payment options available.
Lot size = 0.01 lot per 100 equity of currency in the account, so this signal will keep scaling. with a stop loss of 800 you will risk aproximately 8-9% per trade. choose the risk you prefer when copying. Make sure Gold will work for your broker, my broker works atleast. To test this start with small capital, a demo will not be real representation. This live signal is a real representation of my account, if you wish similar results use a dedicated VPS and good broker. stability is crucial.
When recognizing a lot size twice as normal i am running the lower stop loss of 300, doubling the lot size will equal to 6% risk per 0.02 lot per 100$ equity all while the gain is double and even then you lose less.
Withdrawel reasons: Shifting capital to other account for testing or using other products and lastly reaping my rewards.
Deposit Reasons: First test with small capital to see consistency in growth and then i know to use bigger capital to scale up over time, if things work out no more depositing is needed. Recirculation of funds between accounts counts as deposits, even though no money was actually added that hadn't already left the account.
Running version 3.40 MT4 wich will be released this year.
USD
EUR
EUR