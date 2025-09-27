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Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

XAU Breakout

Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg

I dislike the release of products that don't work so i will never spam a bunch of products. If i can think of it and it works then it will end up here and i am ready to share with you what i have created.
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可靠性
46
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 394%
VantageMarkets-Live 22
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
210
盈利交易:
146 (69.52%)
亏损交易:
64 (30.48%)
最好交易:
988.91 EUR
最差交易:
-776.97 EUR
毛利:
29 976.73 EUR (62 309 pips)
毛利亏损:
-22 640.35 EUR (39 674 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (1 445.95 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
2 914.06 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
1.20%
最大入金加载:
74.80%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
8 分钟
采收率:
2.10
长期交易:
114 (54.29%)
短期交易:
96 (45.71%)
利润因子:
1.32
预期回报:
34.94 EUR
平均利润:
205.32 EUR
平均损失:
-353.76 EUR
最大连续失误:
3 (-1 962.17 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-1 962.17 EUR (3)
每月增长:
18.69%
年度预测:
226.73%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
13.49 EUR
最大值:
3 492.18 EUR (48.77%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.66% (3 485.21 EUR)
净值:
30.84% (2 891.52 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 8.4K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +988.91 EUR
最差交易: -777 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +1 445.95 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1 962.17 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 22 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Live signal of the  XAU Breakout robot. rent this signal for $40 or look at the payment options available. 

Lot size = 0.01 lot per 100 equity of currency in the account, so this signal will keep scaling. with a stop loss of 800 you will risk aproximately 8-9% per trade. choose the risk you prefer when copying. Make sure Gold will work for your broker, my broker works atleast. To test this start with small capital, a demo will not be real representation. This live signal is a real representation of my account, if you wish similar results use a dedicated VPS and good broker. stability is crucial. 


When recognizing a lot size twice as normal i am running the lower stop loss of 300, doubling the lot size will equal to 6% risk per 0.02 lot per 100$ equity all while the gain is double and even then you lose less.

Withdrawel reasons: Shifting capital to other account for testing or using other products and lastly reaping my rewards.
Deposit Reasons: First test with small capital to see consistency in growth and then i know to use bigger capital to scale up over time, if things work out no more depositing is needed. Recirculation of funds between accounts counts as deposits, even though no money was actually added that hadn't already left the account.


Running version 3.40 MT4 wich will be released this  year.

没有评论
2026.07.29 01:08
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 304 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.07 22:34
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 253 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 12:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 22:35
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 249 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 01:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.08 21:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 19:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 23:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.15 22:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.11 23:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.24 14:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.19 07:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.16 08:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.11 10:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 22:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
XAU Breakout
每月40 USD
394%
0
0
USD
9.9K
EUR
46
100%
210
69%
1%
1.32
34.94
EUR
36%
1:500
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