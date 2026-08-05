Custom Indicator Crossover

Here is the English version of the product description, fully formatted and optimized for the MQL5 Market listing:

🚀 Fast & Slow EMA Crossover Indicator

Fast & Slow EMA Crossover is a powerful, precise, and highly optimized technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It helps traders effortlessly identify market trends and spot potential reversal points through the crossover of two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Engineered strictly according to MQL5 Automatic Validation standards, this indicator ensures lightning-fast execution, zero chart lag, and rock-solid stability across all timeframes and financial instruments.

🌟 Key Features

  • 100% MQL5 Standard Compliant: Zero errors, lightweight memory usage, and zero impact on terminal performance.

  • Fully Customizable: Easily adjust Fast EMA, Slow EMA periods, and Applied Price to match your unique trading strategy.

  • Clean Visual Interface: Clear, high-contrast trend lines for instant visual analysis.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities (Gold, Oil), and Stocks.

  • All Timeframes: Operates effectively from M1 up to MN, making it ideal for both scalping and swing trading.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Fast EMA Period: The period for the fast-moving average (Default: 12 ).

  • Slow EMA Period: The period for the slow-moving average (Default: 26 ).

  • Applied Price: The price type used for EMA calculation (Default: Close price ).

💡 Basic Trading Strategy

  • BUY Signal: Occurs when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA (Bullish trend initialization).

  • SELL Signal: Occurs when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA (Bearish trend initialization).

📩 Support & Recommendations

  • Recommendation: For best results, combine this indicator with price action analysis or additional momentum filters (e.g., RSI, MACD).

  • Support: If you have any questions, setup inquiries, or feature requests, feel free to send me a direct message via MQL5.


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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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