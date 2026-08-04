KD MTF Dashboard

KD_MTFDashboard — Multi-Timeframe Indicator Confirmation, One Glance

Part of KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.

🎯 Purpose

Trend and momentum rarely tell the full story on just one timeframe. A bullish signal on M15 means a lot more — or a lot less — depending on what H1 and H4 are showing. Most traders know this, but checking it manually means flipping between charts and trying to hold five numbers in your head at once. KD_MTFDashboard exists to remove that friction: one table, live updated, so multi-timeframe context stops being a chore.

🎯 Goal

Give you a straight answer, fast: do your timeframes actually agree? KD_MTFDashboard tracks ADX, RSI, MACD, and EMA trend across any combination of timeframes from M1 to D1 — M1/M5/M15/H1 by default, with H4 and D1 available whenever you want a higher-timeframe check. No chart-switching, no guesswork — just a clear read before you commit.

📊 How to Read It

Indicator M1 M5 M15 H1
ADX(14) 20.47 🔻 -2.92 26.24 🔻 -0.94 15.38 🔺 +0.67 27.25 🔺 +0.86
RSI(14) 50.88 🔻 -8.54 51.29 🔻 -4.00 50.24 🔻 -1.42 46.02 🔻 -0.60
MACD[M] > MACD[S] Yes 🔻🔺 +0pt ➕➕ Yes 🔺🔺 +4pt ➖➖ No 🔺🔻 -0pt ➖➖ Yes 🔺🔻 +4pt ➖➖
EMA(20) > EMA(200) Yes 🔻🔺 +0.00% No 🔺🔻 -0.03% No 🔺🔻 -0.00% Yes 🔻🔺 +0.45%
  • ADX(14) — trend strength. Doesn't tell you direction, only whether a timeframe is trending or ranging. Readings above ~20–25 usually mean a real trend is in play; below that, price is likely choppy. The arrow and change value show whether that strength is building or fading bar-to-bar — rising ADX means the trend is getting more decisive, falling means it may be losing steam.
  • RSI(14) — momentum. A 0–100 gauge of how strong recent price moves have been. Extremes near 70 or 30 flag overbought/oversold conditions. The arrow and change matter because momentum that's accelerating toward an extreme behaves very differently than momentum that's already stalling — the trend of RSI often tells you more than the number itself.
  • MACD[M] > MACD[S] — trend momentum crossover. Main above Signal favors the bulls; below favors the bears. The two arrows show if Main and Signal are each rising or falling. The point gap tells you how much to trust the signal: a gap that's wide and growing means the crossover has real momentum behind it; a gap that just flipped sign means the signal is still weak, not confirmed yet. The extra ➕/➖ pair separately shows whether Main and Signal sit above or below the zero line.
  • EMA(20) > EMA(200) — trend alignment. EMA(200) is the market's standard reference for the long-term trend; EMA(20) reacts fast to recent price. Watching both lines' arrows tells you if the short-term trend is catching up to, or pulling away from, the long-term one — the same logic behind the classic "golden cross / death cross" concept used across stocks, forex, and crypto.

✅ How to Use It in Your Trading

  1. Start top-down. Check H1 (or H4/D1 if enabled) first — is ADX trending and is EMA(20) > EMA(200) aligned with the direction you want to trade?
  2. Drop down to your entry timeframe. See if RSI and MACD on M5/M15 agree with the higher timeframe read, rather than fighting it.
  3. Use the arrows, not just the snapshot. A "Yes" that just flipped from "No" carries more weight than one that's been sitting there for hours — the change is often more useful than the current state.
  4. Treat it as confirmation, not a standalone signal. This dashboard tells you whether conditions align across timeframes — pair it with your entry method (structure, price action, or another KD Trading Suite tool) for the actual trigger.

⚙️ Features & Customization

  • Choose your timeframes — enable any combination from M1 to D1, up to 6 at once
  • Adjust indicator settings — change the ADX, RSI, EMA, and MACD periods directly in the input settings to match your own trading style, no fixed defaults forced on you
  • Set your own thresholds — customize the ADX trending level and RSI overbought/oversold levels used for the auto-highlighting
  • Current bar or last closed bar — choose whether the dashboard reads live in-progress values or only fully confirmed, closed-bar values
  • Flexible positioning — place the dashboard in any of the 6 chart corners, so it never overlaps price action or your other tools
  • Full visual control — adjust column width, row height, font, and font size to fit your chart layout

🧩 Part of the KD Trading Suite

KD_MTFDashboard covers the Multi-Timeframe Confirmation pillar. It's built to slot into either of the suite's two core workflows as an optional confirmation layer — not a required fifth wheel, since running every tool at once just clutters your chart. Add it on top of whichever flow matches your style:

🔹 The VWAP Flow (fair-value / mean-reversion traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer → KD_MTF_VWAP → KD_HTFCandles → KD_TradePanel

🔹 The Liquidity Flow (SMC / order-flow traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer → KD_SMC → KD_HTFCandles → KD_TradePanel

In either flow, KD_MTFDashboard answers one question the other tools don't: is the trend behind this setup actually strong, or fading? That's the exact check KD_MTF_VWAP's own usage guide recommends before treating a band touch as a reversal zone — and it's just as useful as a sanity check before acting on an SMC liquidity zone.

Tool What KD_MTFDashboard adds when paired with it Status
KD_MTF_VWAP Confirms whether a band touch is happening in a strong trend (ride it) or a ranging market (reversal may be valid) — the core rule this indicator's own guide asks you to check. Available now
KD_SMC Confirms the trend context around a liquidity zone before you trade the sweep. 🔜 Coming soon
KD_HTFCandles Confirms whether the trend behind the HTF candle you're watching is strong before leaning on that level. Available now
KD_MTFCandleTimer  Tells you when this table's next update — and your next confirmation — arrives. Available now

100% Free. Add it to your chart and confirm your setups in seconds.

If it's kept you out of a trade your timeframes didn't actually agree on, a comment on your row setup — which indicators, which timeframes — helps other traders configure theirs faster, and shapes which tools get built next.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (21)
Индикаторы
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
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4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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