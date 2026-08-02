PriceLevels

NOTE: 

DONT BUY THIS PRODUCT, THIS IS INDICATOR IS ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR FREE YOU CAN CHECK IT WITH NAME - PRICE LEVELS LTF

    BUY ONLY IF YOU LIKE THE OTHER INDICATORS AND WANT TO SUPPORT US!!!

    IF YOU DONT LIKE THE INDICATOR PLEASE LEAVE A COMMNET ON THAT SO THAT OTHERS WILL NOT WASTE TIME ON THAT INDICATOR

This indicator draws horizontal reference lines at fixed 100-pip intervals, based on the classic idea that round numbers (.000, .500) and near-round numbers (.100/.900, .200/.800) tend to act as psychological support/resistance zones where retail stop hunts, liquidity grabs, and reactions commonly cluster.

Each level is labeled with its role so you can read the chart at a glance:

  • .000 — The Wall: major round number, often a zone of rejection.
  • .200 / .800 — The Hot Zone: a common area to watch for entry confirmation via price action or volume signals.
  • .500 — The Exit: mid-level, often used as a partial take-profit reference.
  • .100 / .900 — The Trap: a level prone to fakeouts and stop hunts — a caution zone rather than an entry signal.
  • Optional minor grid lines at every remaining .X00 level for additional context.

Features

  • Works on any symbol and mostly used on 15Min timeframe
  • Automatically adapts to each symbol's digits/point value, so spacing is correct on 3, 4, and 5-digit pairs alike
  • Lines update in place with no flicker or redraw lag
  • Fully configurable color, style, and width per zone type
  • Optional minor grid for finer-grained round-number levels
  • Lightweight: no DLL calls, no external dependencies

Inputs

  • LookbackPips — how many pips above/below the current price to draw
  • Per-zone color / line style / line width settings for Wall, Hot Zone, Exit, and Trap
  • ShowMinorGrid — toggle minor round-number levels on/off, with independent styling

How to use
This tool is a visual reference only — it does not generate trade signals. Many traders use round-number zones alongside price action, volume, or market structure analysis to judge where reactions are more likely. Combine with your own confirmation method rather than trading the levels blindly.

Institutional Price Levels + Volume Zone Analyzer — Strategy Guide

What each tool does

Institutional_M15_Custom plots key round-number price levels directly on the chart — the Wall (.00), Hot Zone (.20/.80), Exit (.50), and Trap (.10/.90) — using standard Forex broker pip conventions (auto-adjusting for 3/5-digit pricing). Because these levels are built from broker-standard pip spacing rather than any single pair's quirks, the grid works identically across all major Forex pairs — EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD — without any manual recalibration.

VolumeZoneAnalyzer lets you mark any zone on the chart with two draggable lines and instantly computes buy/sell volume delta, spread character (wide vs. narrow), and a rule-based Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) read — climax, absorption, accumulation/distribution, or trend confirmation. Because it works off relative volume and spread behavior rather than pair-specific price levels, it applies the same way regardless of which major pair you're trading.

The strategy: Level + Confirmation

The logic is simple: the price grid tells you where a reaction is likely; the volume analyzer tells you whether that reaction is real. Used together, one tool's blind spot is covered by the other — the grid has no volume context, and the volume tool has no fixed reference point without a level to anchor to.

Step 1 — Identify the level

Watch for price approaching a Wall (.00) or Hot Zone (.20/.80) level on any major pair, on your working timeframe. These are the two level types that qualify as entry candidates. Trap levels (.10/.90) are treated as caution zones, not entry zones.

Step 2 — Confirm with volume

As price touches the level, drag the VolumeZoneAnalyzer's start/end lines across the last several candles leading into and through the touch. Read the conclusion panel:

VSA Read Meaning Action
Strong Bullish/Bearish pressure, aligned with the level reaction Volume confirms the move Trade the reaction
Hidden Strength / Hidden Weakness (absorption) Institutional buying/selling against apparent price direction Trade the reaction — often the higher-quality signal
Balanced / Mixed Signals No conviction either way Stand aside
Climax against the expected direction Move into the level is exhausted Stand aside or fade

Step 3 — Respect the Trap levels

If price is currently sitting on or just through a .10/.90 Trap level, treat any volume signal with extra caution — this is the classic stop-hunt zone. Wait for price to clear the trap before acting on a confirmation read.

Step 4 — Manage the trade

Enter on the confirming candle's close or on a retest of the level. Place your stop just beyond the level. Use the next level in sequence (Hot Zone → Exit → next Wall) as your target, giving a natural framework for 1:2+ reward-to-risk trades.

Why this generalizes across pairs

Both tools are built on universal Forex mechanics rather than pair-specific tuning: standard pip conventions for the levels, and relative volume/spread behavior for the VSA read. This means the same rules — level first, volume second, trap-aware always — apply whether you're trading EUR/USD in the London session or USD/JPY in the Tokyo session, with no re-optimization needed per pair.

Risk note

Both tools are analytical aids, not automated signal generators. Volume figures in Forex are derived from tick volume as a proxy (no centralized market tape exists for spot Forex), so treat VSA reads as directional pressure estimates rather than certainty. Always combine with sound risk management and your own trade plan.

Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, and past price behavior at these levels is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk of loss.


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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
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3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
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5 (33)
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FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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Basharat Umar Khan
Индикаторы
Short description Draws a rolling Time-Price-Opportunity (TPO) volume profile for the Asia, London, and New York sessions, with POC/VAH/VAL levels, a session histogram, and automatic broker GMT-offset detection. Full description Plots a separate market-profile-style histogram for each of the three major trading sessions (Asia, London, New York), going back a configurable number of days. Each session shows: POC (Point of Control) — the price level with the most time spent VAH/VAL (Value Area High
FREE
HTF Open Markers and ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Basharat Umar Khan
Индикаторы
HTF Open Markers + ICT Silver Bullet Zones — Usage & Strategy Guide What it draws Session 1 / Session 2 lines : vertical lines at the open of every bar on two independently configurable higher timeframes (defaults: H4 and D1), including a projected line for the rest of today's not-yet-opened bars on sub-daily timeframes, so you can see where the next candle will open before it happens. ICT Silver Bullet zones : shaded rectangles over the three classic ICT kill-zone windows, converted from New Yo
FREE
Institutional ETH Levels
Basharat Umar Khan
Индикаторы
Short description Plots a repeating grid of round-dollar levels on ETHUSD — labeled Wall / Hot Zone / Exit / Trap by their typical institutional role — tuned for lower timeframes (M1 through H1). Full description Draws horizontal reference lines at 10 intervals around the current ETHUSD price, based on the idea that round-dollar levels (multiples of $100, and near-round levels like $X20/ X80, $X50, $X10/$X90) tend to act as psychological reaction zones where liquidity and stop-hunts commonly clu
FREE
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