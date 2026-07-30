Market Levels Edge

MarketLevelsEdge is a market-structure overlay for MetaTrader 5 that plots the key levels institutional and retail order flow actually react to — previous day/week high and low, session VWAP, and daily open — and fuses them into a single, easy-to-read confluence score. It does not generate trade signals on its own: it is built to sit alongside your own strategy, sharpening your read of market bias and flagging the price zones where reversals or breakouts are statistically more likely to happen.


WHAT MARKET LEVELS EDGE IS

MarketLevelsEdge is a companion indicator, not a signal generator. It was built for traders who already have their own entry method — price action, order blocks, a personal system — but want a fast, objective way to answer two questions before every trade:

• Where is the market actually likely to react? • Is the current bias favoring buyers or sellers right now?

Instead of cluttering your chart with another set of arrows to blindly follow, MarketLevelsEdge plots the reference levels that a large share of market participants — institutional desks, algorithmic flow, and disciplined retail traders alike — genuinely use to plan entries, exits, and stop placement. When price approaches one of these levels, you know it in advance, and you can decide whether it lines up with your own setup.


THE LEVELS ON YOUR CHART

• PDH / PDL — Previous Day High / Low Yesterday's range extremes. Among the most watched intraday reference points: a breakout beyond them often triggers momentum, while a rejection at them often marks exhaustion.

• PWH / PWL — Previous Week High / Low The same logic, one timeframe up. These levels frame the broader swing structure and help you avoid fading a move that is actually respecting the higher-timeframe range.

• Daily Open The session's opening print. Price holding above or below it for the day is one of the simplest and most reliable intraday bias filters used by discretionary and systematic traders alike.

• VWAP Daily (Volume Weighted Average Price) The "fair value" of the session, weighted by real traded volume and recalculated from scratch every day. Price stretched far from VWAP is statistically more likely to revert; price accepted above or below it tells you who is currently in control.

• VWAP Weekly Same concept, anchored to the week. A broader, slower-moving fair value reference used to keep intraday decisions aligned with the dominant weekly flow.

All levels are calculated internally — no external indicators, no manual drawing, no repainting. They update automatically, every session, on any symbol and any timeframe.


THE CANDLE SCORE — HOW IT'S BUILT

At the core of MarketLevelsEdge is a 6-point confluence score, calculated separately for the bullish and the bearish side of the market. Each side checks six independent conditions; every condition that is true adds one point:

BULLISH SCORE (0-6) BEARISH SCORE (0-6)

  1. Close > Daily Open 1. Close < Daily Open
  2. Close > VWAP Daily 2. Close < VWAP Daily
  3. Close > Previous Day High 3. Close < Previous Day Low
  4. VWAP Daily > Daily Open 4. VWAP Daily < Daily Open
  5. Close > Previous Week High 5. Close < Previous Week Low
  6. Close > VWAP Weekly 6. Close < VWAP Weekly

The Net Score is simply Bullish Score minus Bearish Score, giving you one clean number from -6 to +6 that tells you, at a glance, how many independent, non-redundant factors are currently aligned in each direction.

A candle is only painted Long (green) when the bullish score clears your chosen threshold AND the net score is positive; only painted Short (red) when the mirror condition is true on the bearish side. Everything else stays neutral (gray) — the indicator does not force an opinion when the evidence is mixed.

On top of the score, an optional VWAP standard-deviation filter blocks candle coloring when price is already too extended from Daily VWAP — by default beyond 2 standard deviations — helping you avoid chasing moves that are statistically overstretched and more prone to a snap-back than a continuation.


THE ON-CHART DASHBOARD

A live panel keeps the full picture in front of you without needing to inspect every line individually:

• Price vs Open / Price vs VWAP Daily SD — your immediate intraday bias and how stretched the current move is • Yesterday Range / Week Range — where price sits inside the prior session and prior week's range, or whether it has broken out • Momentum (VWAP vs Open) — whether the session is accumulating or distributing • VWAP Weekly bias — the higher-timeframe filter • Score Long / Score Short / Score Net — the full confluence read, color-coded and updated on every tick

The panel is drawn once and only updated afterwards — no flicker, no performance cost, safe to leave running on multiple charts.


WHY USE IT ALONGSIDE YOUR OWN STRATEGY

MarketLevelsEdge does not replace your trading plan — it reinforces it. Use it to:

• Confirm directional bias before taking a signal from your own system, instead of trading against the dominant flow • Anticipate the price zones where reversals or breakouts are more likely, so you're not caught off guard by a level everyone else is watching • Filter out low-quality setups that occur far from any meaningful level or against a clearly one-sided confluence score • Add objective, volume-weighted context to a purely price-action or indicator-based approach

Because every level and every score component is fully visible on the chart and in the dashboard, there is no black box: you always know exactly why the indicator is showing what it's showing.


KEY FEATURES

• 7 institutional-grade levels calculated automatically: PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, Daily Open, VWAP Daily, VWAP Weekly • 6-component bullish/bearish confluence score with configurable threshold • VWAP standard-deviation extension filter (adjustable limit) • Color-coded candles for instant visual bias confirmation • Real-time on-chart dashboard, dark professional theme • Fully self-contained — no external indicators or dependencies • Works on any symbol, any timeframe • Non-repainting: all levels are locked in from confirmed prior sessions


IMPORTANT NOTE

MarketLevelsEdge is an analysis and context tool. It does not place trades, does not issue buy/sell alerts as trading advice, and does not guarantee any result. It is designed to be used as part of a broader, risk-managed trading plan — always combine it with your own analysis, risk management, and, where relevant, your prop firm's rules.


Рекомендуем также
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Volume Delta Profile V 2 Enhanced
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
Индикаторы
ВАЖНОЕ УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ – ТРЕБУЕТСЯ ЛИЦЕНЗИЯ И АКТИВАЦИЯ ==================================================== Инструкция по активации: После завершения покупки немедленно свяжитесь с нами, чтобы получить лицензионный ключ, пароль или данные для активации. Без них программное обеспечение не будет работать. Мы здесь, чтобы обеспечить бесперебойный процесс активации и ответить на любые ваши вопросы. --- Volume Delta Profile V2 Enhanced ================================ Профессиональный инструме
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Рынок несправедлив, хотя бы потому, что всего лишь 10% игроков управляют 90% капитала. У рядового трейдера мало шансов, чтобы противостоять этим «хищникам». Но выход есть, необходимо всего лишь перейти на другую сторону, необходимо находиться в числе этих 10% «акул», научиться распознавать их намерения и двигаться вместе с ними. Объем - это единственный опережающий фактор, который безупречно работает на любом периоде и любом торговом инструменте. Сначала зарождается и накапливается объем, и толь
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Индикаторы
Индикатор инструмента "Умный прямоугольник спроса и предложения" — ваш идеальный спутник для MT5, позволяющий мгновенно визуализировать ключевые данные спроса и предложения прямо на ваших зонах в реальном времени. Этот инструмент автоматически накладывает богатые и действенные данные на ваши зоны, такие как классификация зоны, расстояние в пунктах, сила и размер зоны, аккуратно размещённые внутри каждой зоны. Больше никакого беспорядка, никаких догадок — только чёткие, динамичные данные для по
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Индикаторы
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII Профессиональный анализ профиля рынка для MT5 (идеальный индикатор для сеточных трейдеров) ЧТО ТАКОЕ ПРОФИЛЬ ОБЪЕМА (VOLUME PROFILE)? Профиль объема — это профессиональный институциональный инструмент, который отображает торговую активность на определенных ценовых уровнях, в отличие от традиционных индикаторов объема, показывающих объем во времени. Он показывает, ГДЕ происходила торговля в выбранном вами окне, помогая определить: ЗОНЫ СПРАВЕДЛИВОЙ СТОИМОСТИ (VAH/VAL) — це
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Индикаторы
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
LevelsHunter Pro
Dmitrii Kovalevskii
Индикаторы
LevelsHunter Pro – Профессиональный объёмный профиль с анализом истории Что это такое LevelsHunter Pro — это индикатор объёмного профиля, который показывает не только текущие уровни POC, VAH и VAL, но и позволяет   вернуться в прошлое   и увидеть, где находились эти уровни в момент любой прошлой сделки. Это инструмент не для гадания на графике, а для   холодного анализа   того, что уже произошло. Для чего это трейдеру Проблема:   Большинство индикаторов показывают только «здесь и сейчас». Вы зак
Aklamavo Volume Delta Profile
Sylvester Aklamavo
Индикаторы
This Volume Delta Profile is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that visualizes   volume delta (order flow imbalance)   using a volume profile-style histogram. It shows the difference between buying and selling pressure at specific price levels, helping traders identify supply and demand zones. This indicator provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by visualizing the imbalance between buying and selling pressure, offering insights beyond traditional volume analysis. Core Concept Positiv
Volume Profile Canvas
Mauro Italo Gaspari
Индикаторы
Volume Profile Canvas - Professional Volume Profile Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Volume Profile Canvas is a professional volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that renders directly on the chart using a high-performance Canvas engine. It calculates and displays the volume distribution across price levels, identifying the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL) in real time. This is a pure analysis tool. It does not trade. It gives you an instant vi
Wedge Pattern MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Индикаторы
Russian Этот индикатор служит передовым помощником по анализу графиков для трейдеров, предпочитающих торговлю по графическим паттернам. Он разработан для снижения нагрузки при визуальном анализе и повышения точности извлечения прибыли. Основные преимущества данного индикатора с практической точки зрения: 1. Автоматическое распознавание паттернов (Automated Pattern Detection) Экономия времени и снижение предвзятости: Вам больше не нужно вручную чертить трендовые линии. Индикатор находит ценовые р
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
VibeFox Volume Profile
Andres Lume
Индикаторы
VibeFox Volume Profile — Volume Profile для MetaTrader 5 VibeFox Volume Profile — это полный набор инструментов Volume Profile для MetaTrader 5. Он строит горизонтальное распределение торгуемого объёма по цене, поэтому вы сразу видите, где рынок проявил наибольшую активность, где торговал слабо и какие ценовые уровни, вероятно, будут действовать как магниты или барьеры. Каждый профиль рисуется прямо на графике и управляется из современной панели с управлением мышью — никаких меню, в которых нужн
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Индикаторы
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт позволит Вам выгодно приобреcти и использовать два самых популярных продукта для анализа объемов заявок и сделок на биржевых рынках: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Данный продукт вобрал в себя всю мощь каждого отдельного индикатора и оформлен в виде одного файла. Функционал продукта Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart полностью идентичен оригинальным индикаторам. Вы оцените удобство объединения этих двух продуктов в один супер-индикато
PriceMagnet Volume Profile
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
PriceMagnet Volume Profile Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it. PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window,
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Volume Color Histogram для MetaTrader 5 Этот индикатор отображает объем в виде гистограммы в отдельном окне. Столбцы окрашиваются в зависимости от направления свечи: зеленый для бычьих (close > open) и красный для медвежьих (close < open). Основные функции Источник объема: тиковый объем или реальный (на выбор пользователя). Дополнительная линия скользящей средней поверх гистограммы объема, которую можно включить через настройки. Поддерживаемые типы средних: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Период усреднени
Volume Delta Scanner MT5
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
Volume Delta Scanner MT5 Volume Delta Scanner — это индикатор сканирования рынка в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5, который одновременно отслеживает несколько символов и таймфреймов на одной панели. Вместо ручного переключения между графиками вы получаете мгновенный обзор давления покупателей и продавцов по всему вашему списку отслеживаемых активов одним взглядом. Индикатор построен на логике Volume Delta — он рассчитывает разницу между давлением покупателей и продавцов на основе структуры
Volume Profile For MT5
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Индикаторы
Volume Profile VPVR For MT5 Volume Profile VPVR is a powerful, high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to replicate the advanced  Volume Profile (Visible Range) directly on your chart. It provides deep insight into market structure by visualizing where trading activity is concentrated, helping traders identify key price levels with precision. This indicator dynamically analyzes volume distribution across price levels and renders a detailed histogram directly on the chart, allowing you
KT Volume Profile MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Volume Profile отображает данные о накоплении объема в виде гистограммы по оси Y, позволяя определить торговую активность в определённые периоды времени и на разных ценовых уровнях. Point of Control (POC) в Volume Profile POC обозначает ценовой уровень с наибольшим объёмом торгов в пределах всей гистограммы профиля объема. Он часто используется как уровень поддержки/сопротивления или ключевая область, где цена повторно тестируется перед движением в определённом направлении. Особенности Очен
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор находит уровни максимального и минимального ценового объема (профиль рынка) на рабочей гистограмме для указанного количества баров.  Композитный профиль. Высота гистограммы полностью автоматическая и адаптируется к любому инструменту и таймфрейму. Используется авторский алгоритм и не повторяет известные аналоги. Высота двух гистограмм примерно равна средней высоте свечи. Умное оповещение (smart alert) поможет вам сообщить о цене, касающейся уровня объема. Концепция Smart Money. Low Vo
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
Индикаторы
Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
Price Volume Trend Oscillator PVT
David Iommi
Индикаторы
Price Volume Trend (PVT) Oscillator Description:  The PVT Oscillator is a volume indicator that serves as an alternative to the standard On-Balance Volume (OBV). While ordinary volume indicators can be noisy and hard to read, this tool converts volume flow into a clear Histogram Oscillator, similar to a MACD, but for Volume. It is designed to detect first  Trend Reversals and Divergences by analyzing the difference between a Fast and Slow PVT moving average. Why is this better than standard OBV?
FREE
Flow Architect
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 является частью набора инструментов (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) и (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 был создан, чтобы упростить визуализацию движения объема на графике интуитивно понятным способом. С его помощью можно наблюдать моменты пикового объема и моменты, когда рынок не представляет профессионального интереса. Определите моменты, когда рынок движется по инерции, а не по движению «умных денег». Он состоит из 4 цв
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Индикаторы
Smart DOM Tick Flow — авторский внутридневной индикатор, объединяющий адаптивный SmartDOM, анализ тикового потока, спектральную оценку ценового движения, уровни рыночной активности и многоуровневое подтверждение торговых сигналов. Центральный элемент индикатора — SmartDOM: динамическая карта движения ценового баланса и распределения активности по уровням. Она помогает видеть не только направление движения цены, но и внутреннюю структуру текущего рыночного аукциона — где сосредоточено основное у
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
Другие продукты этого автора
WaveSniper
Alessandro Farinella
Индикаторы
Wave Sniper One indicator. Adaptive baseline, multi-layer signal engine, and closed-bar confirmed entries — designed for traders who want precision without complexity. I tried to build the perfect indicator. I ended up deleting most of them. I used, studied and coded hundreds of indicators. I analyzed and converted entire libraries from PineScript, ProRealCode, EasyLanguage, MQL. Oscillators, moving averages, bands, candlestick pattern: you name it! I spent weeks, even months optimizing param
Confluence Edge
Alessandro Farinella
Индикаторы
Adaptive trend indicator with 4 selectable trading styles, built-in multi-timeframe  confirmation, and a live confidence score —all in a single MT5 indicator instance.  Full product description  Confluence Edge is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around one idea: a signal is only as good as the context around it. Instead of a single fixed moving average, it  lets you choose how the trend engine behaves, confirms every reading against a higher timeframe, and scores its own con
Wave Rider EVO
Alessandro Farinella
Индикаторы
Wave Rider EVO — Adaptive Trend & Pullback System 15 adaptive baselines, dynamic slope-based trend detection, and statistical pullback entries in one multi-method indicator. As seen on Forex-Station forum. Wave Rider is a trend-following and pullback system that combines an adaptive baseline selectable from 15 algorithms (KAMA, Hull, McGinley, Kernel Rational Quadratic, TRAMA, Zero-Lag Hull and more), a slope-based trend engine with automatic or manual threshold, and a Linear Trajectory channe
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв