DojiForge Gold — Semi-Automated Volume & Doji Reversal System for XAUUSD

Gold doesn't move like other markets. It spikes on exhaustion, stalls on indecision, and reverses violently the moment institutional volume dries up at the top of a move. DojiForge Gold was built specifically to read that behavior — combining trend-filtered Doji detection with tick-volume exhaustion and spike analysis to catch reversals and trend continuations on XAUUSD before the bulk of the move happens, while giving you complete, real-time manual control over every single trade the EA opens.

This is not a "black box" robot you switch on and walk away from. DojiForge Gold is a semi-automated trading system, designed for traders who want the discipline and speed of automation combined with the judgment and override authority of a human hand on the wheel at all times.

How the strategy works

DojiForge Gold anchors every decision to a trend Moving Average (SMA or EMA, fully adjustable period) calculated on the timeframe you choose in settings — independent of whatever timeframe your chart is currently displaying. This means you can run the calculation engine on H1 while watching M15 price action, or vice versa, without the EA ever losing sync.

Reversal Entries: When price trades below the trend MA, the EA watches for a specific volume signature — a prior candle's tick volume collapsing (exhaustion), followed immediately by a bullish candle whose volume explodes back above the prior candle by your defined spike threshold. That combination signals that sellers have been drained and buyers are stepping back in, and DojiForge Gold opens a long position in response.

When price trades below the trend MA, the EA watches for a specific volume signature — a prior candle's tick volume collapsing (exhaustion), followed immediately by a bullish candle whose volume explodes back above the prior candle by your defined spike threshold. That combination signals that sellers have been drained and buyers are stepping back in, and DojiForge Gold opens a long position in response. Doji Reversal & Trend Continuation Logic: While a long trend is active (price above the MA), the EA continuously scans for Doji candles — a classic sign of market indecision. It then cross-references the Doji's tick volume against the prior candle: A sharp volume drop confirms exhaustion of the uptrend — DojiForge Gold closes its automated long exposure and, if you're running Full Auto mode, flips directly into a short position to ride the reversal. A moderate volume drop lands in a "gray zone" — you decide whether the EA does nothing and lets the trend continue, or fires a sound alert so you can make the call yourself. A small or non-existent volume drop means the trend is still strong — DojiForge Gold holds its position and does nothing, avoiding the classic mistake of exiting a still-healthy trend on a single quiet candle.

While a long trend is active (price above the MA), the EA continuously scans for Doji candles — a classic sign of market indecision. It then cross-references the Doji's tick volume against the prior candle:

Full manual override — built into the chart, not buried in a settings menu

DojiForge Gold ships with a professional on-chart command dashboard, always visible in the top-right corner of your chart:

BOT ON/OFF Switch — instantly pause or resume automated entries with a single click. Your existing positions and risk management continue to be respected; the EA simply stops opening new automated trades while paused.

— instantly pause or resume automated entries with a single click. Your existing positions and risk management continue to be respected; the EA simply stops opening new automated trades while paused. PANIC CLOSE ALL — a dedicated emergency button that instantly flattens every open position on the symbol, automated or manual, the moment news breaks or the market turns against you. No confirmation dialogs, no delay.

— a dedicated emergency button that instantly flattens every open position on the symbol, automated or manual, the moment news breaks or the market turns against you. No confirmation dialogs, no delay. Order Management Panel — a live, auto-refreshing table of every open position on the symbol, showing ticket, direction, lot size, and floating profit/loss in real time. Each row has its own IGNORE toggle: tick it, and DojiForge Gold will never touch that position again — no automated stop management, no reversal-driven closure, nothing. That trade becomes 100% yours to manage by hand, while every other position continues to be handled automatically. This lets you scalp manually alongside the EA, hold a discretionary swing trade, or simply take control of one specific position without shutting the whole system down.

Built for real trading conditions, not just backtests

DojiForge Gold was engineered against the reality of live and tested execution on a volatile, wide-spread instrument like Gold:

Dynamic stop-loss placement that automatically respects your broker's minimum stop and freeze levels, so orders are never rejected for being "too close" to price.

Live margin verification before every trade is sent, so the EA never attempts to open a position your account can't support.

Smart order-retry logic: if a broker rejects an order for a requote or invalid stop distance, DojiForge Gold recalculates fresh values and retries intelligently — it never blindly resends a rejected request.

A strict one-automated-trade-at-a-time cap keeps exposure controlled, while manual and "ignored" trades sit outside that limit entirely, exactly as you'd expect from a system built to work with you.

An optional Hard Take Profit kill-price: define a price level and the EA will flatten every open position the instant the market touches it — your personal circuit breaker.

Fully optimizable

Every parameter that defines the strategy — MA method and period, Doji body size, volume exhaustion/spike thresholds, reversal sensitivity, stop-loss distance, lot size — is exposed as an input, ready for Strategy Tester optimization so you can tune DojiForge Gold to current market conditions or your personal risk tolerance without touching a line of code.

Who this is for

DojiForge Gold is built for XAUUSD traders who respect the market's volatility and want a system that assists their trading rather than replacing their judgment. If you want a "set and forget" grid or martingale system, this isn't it. If you want a precision reversal-detection engine with a real cockpit of manual controls sitting on your chart, ready to hand you the wheel at any moment — this is exactly what DojiForge Gold was built to be.