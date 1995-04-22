DojiForge Gold

DojiForge Gold — Semi-Automated Volume & Doji Reversal System for XAUUSD

Gold doesn't move like other markets. It spikes on exhaustion, stalls on indecision, and reverses violently the moment institutional volume dries up at the top of a move. DojiForge Gold was built specifically to read that behavior — combining trend-filtered Doji detection with tick-volume exhaustion and spike analysis to catch reversals and trend continuations on XAUUSD before the bulk of the move happens, while giving you complete, real-time manual control over every single trade the EA opens.

This is not a "black box" robot you switch on and walk away from. DojiForge Gold is a semi-automated trading system, designed for traders who want the discipline and speed of automation combined with the judgment and override authority of a human hand on the wheel at all times.

How the strategy works

DojiForge Gold anchors every decision to a trend Moving Average (SMA or EMA, fully adjustable period) calculated on the timeframe you choose in settings — independent of whatever timeframe your chart is currently displaying. This means you can run the calculation engine on H1 while watching M15 price action, or vice versa, without the EA ever losing sync.

  • Reversal Entries: When price trades below the trend MA, the EA watches for a specific volume signature — a prior candle's tick volume collapsing (exhaustion), followed immediately by a bullish candle whose volume explodes back above the prior candle by your defined spike threshold. That combination signals that sellers have been drained and buyers are stepping back in, and DojiForge Gold opens a long position in response.
  • Doji Reversal & Trend Continuation Logic: While a long trend is active (price above the MA), the EA continuously scans for Doji candles — a classic sign of market indecision. It then cross-references the Doji's tick volume against the prior candle:
    • A sharp volume drop confirms exhaustion of the uptrend — DojiForge Gold closes its automated long exposure and, if you're running Full Auto mode, flips directly into a short position to ride the reversal.
    • A moderate volume drop lands in a "gray zone" — you decide whether the EA does nothing and lets the trend continue, or fires a sound alert so you can make the call yourself.
    • A small or non-existent volume drop means the trend is still strong — DojiForge Gold holds its position and does nothing, avoiding the classic mistake of exiting a still-healthy trend on a single quiet candle.

Full manual override — built into the chart, not buried in a settings menu

DojiForge Gold ships with a professional on-chart command dashboard, always visible in the top-right corner of your chart:

  • BOT ON/OFF Switch — instantly pause or resume automated entries with a single click. Your existing positions and risk management continue to be respected; the EA simply stops opening new automated trades while paused.
  • PANIC CLOSE ALL — a dedicated emergency button that instantly flattens every open position on the symbol, automated or manual, the moment news breaks or the market turns against you. No confirmation dialogs, no delay.
  • Order Management Panel — a live, auto-refreshing table of every open position on the symbol, showing ticket, direction, lot size, and floating profit/loss in real time. Each row has its own IGNORE toggle: tick it, and DojiForge Gold will never touch that position again — no automated stop management, no reversal-driven closure, nothing. That trade becomes 100% yours to manage by hand, while every other position continues to be handled automatically. This lets you scalp manually alongside the EA, hold a discretionary swing trade, or simply take control of one specific position without shutting the whole system down.

Built for real trading conditions, not just backtests

DojiForge Gold was engineered against the reality of live and tested execution on a volatile, wide-spread instrument like Gold:

  • Dynamic stop-loss placement that automatically respects your broker's minimum stop and freeze levels, so orders are never rejected for being "too close" to price.
  • Live margin verification before every trade is sent, so the EA never attempts to open a position your account can't support.
  • Smart order-retry logic: if a broker rejects an order for a requote or invalid stop distance, DojiForge Gold recalculates fresh values and retries intelligently — it never blindly resends a rejected request.
  • A strict one-automated-trade-at-a-time cap keeps exposure controlled, while manual and "ignored" trades sit outside that limit entirely, exactly as you'd expect from a system built to work with you.
  • An optional Hard Take Profit kill-price: define a price level and the EA will flatten every open position the instant the market touches it — your personal circuit breaker.

Fully optimizable

Every parameter that defines the strategy — MA method and period, Doji body size, volume exhaustion/spike thresholds, reversal sensitivity, stop-loss distance, lot size — is exposed as an input, ready for Strategy Tester optimization so you can tune DojiForge Gold to current market conditions or your personal risk tolerance without touching a line of code.

Who this is for

DojiForge Gold is built for XAUUSD traders who respect the market's volatility and want a system that assists their trading rather than replacing their judgment. If you want a "set and forget" grid or martingale system, this isn't it. If you want a precision reversal-detection engine with a real cockpit of manual controls sitting on your chart, ready to hand you the wheel at any moment — this is exactly what DojiForge Gold was built to be.


推荐产品
Fire Byss
Sovannarak Chhoam
专家
Fire Byss - 高级网格交易系统 Fire Byss 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）开发的基于网格的智能交易系统。它结合了布林带和 EMA 趋势过滤，以减少在强势市场趋势中的风险。 ======================================== 主要特点 - 三种交易模式：逆势、突破、顺势 - EMA 趋势过滤，避免逆强势趋势交易 - 自适应 ATR 网格间距 - 最大连续亏损限制在 5-6 笔交易 - 无无限马丁格尔 - 网格级别有限 ======================================== 测试结果（28个月 - 2024年1月至2026年4月） 黄金表现 - XAUUSD M15： - 净利润：10,000 美元盈利 20,044 美元 - 盈利因子：1.54 - 最大回撤：14.4% - 胜率：86% - M15 上零爆仓 ======================================== 黄金推荐设置（XAUUSD） 安全优先（推荐大多数用户）： - 时间周期：M15 - 手数：每 1,0
NAS100 Strategy EA v1
Sergio Millares Raposo
专家
這是一款專業的納斯達克100指數和XAU/USD黃金交易智慧顧問（EA），基於5分鐘時間框架，利用移動平均線交叉來識別趨勢，並為黃金和納斯達克100指數提供精準的入場點。它旨在捕捉快速而穩定的走勢，過濾掉虛假訊號，並避免橫盤震盪行情中的噪音幹擾。對於尋求自動化、穩定性和清晰策略的交易者而言，它是高波動性資產交易的理想選擇。該系統能夠適應XAU/USD和納斯達克指數的動態變化，並可在真實帳戶和注資帳戶中使用。其整合的風險管理功能可保護您的資金，同時讓您充分掌握每個趨勢的潛力....................................................................
Hsh Reversal ea
Marwan Bin Mohammed Al Eid Bin Mohammed Carpenter
专家
HSH REVERSAL EA - 反转交易工具 HSH REVERSAL EA   是一款专为识别和交易外汇市场反转模式而设计的专家顾问。它专注于检测 锤子 、 倒锤子 和 流星 蜡烛图模式，这些模式常用于技术分析中以识别潜在的趋势反转。 为什么选择HSH REVERSAL EA？ 模式检测 ：EA识别锤子、倒锤子和流星模式，这些模式通常与潜在的市场反转相关。 动态风险管理 ：根据蜡烛图的大小计算止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平，使EA能够适应不断变化的市场条件。 可自定义参数 ：交易者可以根据自己的偏好调整手数、SL/TP乘数和其他设置。 易于使用 ：EA设置简单，易于使用，适合初学者和有经验的交易者。 它是如何工作的？ HSH REVERSAL EA扫描市场以寻找特定的蜡烛图模式： 锤子 ：在下跌趋势后形成的看涨反转模式。 倒锤子 ：在下跌趋势后出现的另一种看涨反转模式。 流星 ：在上升趋势后形成的看跌反转模式。 当检测到有效模式时，EA会分析之前的蜡烛以确认趋势，然后以优化的SL和TP水平开仓。 主要特点 模式检测 ：识别锤子、倒锤子和流星模式。 趋势确认 ：在开仓前分析之前的
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
专家
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
专家
USDJPY Focused Breaker USDJPY Focused Breaker 专为USDJPY货币对的H1（1小时）时间框架设计，基于Channel-Break FX技术。该系统使用AI模型来识别趋势通道，采用1维卷积神经网络（CNN）来识别市场趋势。 主要特点： 优化: 提供了改进的开仓和闭仓策略。 时间框架和货币对: 可用于M30、H1、H4和D1时间框架，以及USDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD和NZDUSD等多个货币对。不过，这个版本特别优化了USDJPY-H1时间框架，AI模型仅针对这一货币对和时间框架进行训练。 自动设置: 系统会自动设置止损（SL）并计算交易量，以利用复利效应。不使用止盈（TP），以避免过早平仓。 完全自动化: 完全自动化，无需人工操作。每4小时评估一次开仓，每小时调整一次止损。 单一头寸策略: 系统始终只操作一个头寸（多头或空头），不使用对冲策略，适合初学者。 该版本通过先进的计算机系统进行数据训练，确保了高精度和高效率的交易。
HB Trading Gold Ultra
Manoj Lohar
专家
HB Trading Solution Ultra | MetaTrader 5 专业黄金 EA 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）设计的全自动智能交易系统，运行于 MetaTrader 5。无需手动操作。 [限时优惠价格 每售出 5 份，价格上涨 $50。 最终价格：$299] 核心功能 智能篮子管理 — 多笔交易作为整体统一管理 虚拟追踪止损 — 逐步锁定利润，无硬性止损暴露 动态网格间距 — 利用 ATR 自动适应市场波动性 内置新闻过滤器 — 重大事件前自动暂停交易 交易时段过滤 — 仅在您偏好的时段内交易 风险管理 — 固定美元或百分比亏损上限 对冲组件 — 在关键网格层级减少回撤 适用于任何 MT5 对冲账户 交易品种：XAUUSD, XAUUSD.sc, Gold, XAUUSD.m, 所有类型 | 时间周期：M1 或 M5 购买后 请在 Telegram 或 MQL5 上联系我，我将亲自发送预配置的参数文件。 Telegram: https://t.me/hbtradingsolutionnforex MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Daily Synthetic Breakout PRO
Marina Dangerio
专家
AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO Trend-following breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Engineered around a synthetic UTC trading day for portability and execution consistency Overview AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO is a rule-based trend-following breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to reduce a common weakness of “daily” trading systems: dependency on broker server time and session definitions . Many daily breakout strategies implicitly rely on broker-defined daily candles, meaning the sam
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
专家
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
专家
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
Prop firm king
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
专家
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the   USD/CHF   currency pair on the  3 -hour (H3) chart . It identifies high-probability reversal opportunities by detecting when price reaches statistically extreme overbought or oversold conditions. When a qualifying signal is confirmed, the EA automatically enters a trade, manages position size relative to available margin, and applies a dynamic trailing stop to protect profits as the trade moves in favour. The
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
专家
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 高级网格 EA Maximum Infinity Pro 是一款专业级的智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 MetaTrader 5 设计，它将先进的网格交易逻辑与强大的风险管理以及自适应的入场/出场策略相结合。这款 EA 既适合希望获得可靠、灵活且全自动交易解决方案的初学者，也适合经验丰富的交易者。 主要特点 智能网格系统 (Smart Grid System): 通过动态手数调整和网格间距，自动管理买入/卖出网格，以在各种市场条件下实现最佳性能。 自适应入场逻辑 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 使用多种指标和过滤器来识别高概率的交易入场点，减少不必要的交易并提高胜率。 整体盈利平仓与追踪止损 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 当达到目标利润时关闭所有网格仓位，或在强劲趋势中使用追踪止损逻辑以最大化收益。 暂停交易与新闻过滤 (Cutoff & News Filter): 在高影响新闻、NFP (非农就业数据) 发布期间或达到每日盈利目标时自动暂停交易，以保护您的资金。 Telegram
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
专家
Smart TrendGrid EA 是一款专业的智能交易顾问（Expert Advisor），旨在将趋势跟随的精准性与网格交易系统的灵活性相结合。 它融合了先进的分析工具与智能风险控制机制，以在不同市场环境下保持一致性与适应性。 系统通过 SuperTrend 指标识别主要市场趋势，并结合 RSI 、 MACD 和 布林带（Bollinger Bands） 来精确筛选入场信号，过滤虚假信号。 当技术条件一致时，EA 会开立经过计算的仓位，并应用 动态网格逻辑（Dynamic Grid Logic） ，在趋势方向上灵活管理持仓。 Smart TrendGrid 的一大核心特点是其 内置保护机制 ，包括初始 止损（Stop Loss） 和 移动止损（Trailing Stop） ，在价格回调时锁定利润。 该系统通过 移动止损机制 而非传统的止盈（Take Profit）来实现盈利，使策略能够在趋势延伸时持续获利，同时保持灵活的离场控制。 当出现主要趋势反转时，EA 会自动关闭所有持仓，以保护账户余额。 风险管理 是该系统的核心部分。 默认手数为 0.01 ，适合小账户使用，可根据账户资
Trend Candle CatcherManager
Manvinder Saini
专家
CandleStrike Manager is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. After the trader activates Buy Wait or Sell Wait, the EA waits for the next confirmed bullish or bearish candle before opening a position. The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on the trader’s selected risk percentage, places the stop loss beyond the signal candle, and sets the take-profit target using a customizable risk-to-reward ratio. When the trade reaches 1R, it moves the stop loss to the entry price to
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
专家
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PriceFlow Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
PriceAction EA - Professional Price Action Pattern Trading System Overview PriceAction EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify and trade high-probability price action patterns across multiple timeframes. Built for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor combines classical technical analysis patterns with sophisticated risk management to deliver consistent trading performance in both trending and ranging markets. Core Trading Methodology The EA operates on a multi-timeframe
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
专家
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
Reverse Strike expert
Antonio Gutemberg Frota
专家
Reverse Strike EA – Professional Reversal Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Reverse Strike EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade reversal setups based on the Reverse Strike strategy. The Expert Advisor analyzes closed-candle reversal signals, dynamic ATR stop levels, and optional confirmation from the Reverse Strike indicator to execute buy and sell trades automatically. Unlike trend-following systems, Reverse Strike EA focuses on potential market turning points. It
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.67 (3)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
专家
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
Gold Sentinnel
Saumyajit Purakayastha
专家
Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
Nano Machine GPT Version 2 (Generation 2) – 持久回调智能 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售外汇交易的系统之一。 Nano Machine GPT Version 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 Nano Machine GPT Version 2不会。 它记住每一个分析过的回调形态、每一次入场、每一次拒绝、每个决策背后的推理、市场的后续反应，以及每个Machine Symmetry篮子的实际表现。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的专注智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个为回调交易而生的持久专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定规则中。Nano Machine GPT Version 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其回调逻辑，优化市场状态检测，并持续改进在实盘条件下管理对称性的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 Nano Machine GPT Version 2是一个完整的独立系统，围绕一个强大的优势构建：AI辅助回调交
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
HMA Scalper Pro EA — 基于 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 指标的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易顾问 概述 HMA Scalper Pro EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 交易机器人（Expert Advisor），根据 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 的方向进行交易。HMA 指标确定当前趋势方向，顾问据此开仓，并辅以 Smart Risk 资金管理、自适应网格交易、追踪止损、保本止损和时间过滤器。 该顾问支持 Netting 和 Hedging 账户，适用于黄金（XAU/USD）、外汇货币对、原油、指数和加密货币的交易。 为什么选择 HMA SCALPER PRO EA - Hull Moving Average 信号 — 基于 HMA 方向入场，该指标对趋势变化的反应快于经典移动平均线 - 多时间框架 HMA 计算 — 方向可在独立于图表时间框架的单独时间框架上计算 - Smart Risk 替代经典马丁格尔 — 每个后续网格订单的手数都比前一个小 - 自适应网格交易 — 固定步长、订单限制、
QuantumGold
Kevin Nicolas Radu Rosca
专家
QuantumGold Endurance EA 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 15分钟图 (M15) 设计的自动化交易系统。本策略结合了主趋势分析 (EMA 50) 和价格行为确认，旨在提供自动化的交易执行。 核心功能与优势： 趋势与价格确认： 系统利用 EMA 50 确定大级别趋势。只有当价格远离均线，且K线方向与趋势一致时，系统才会触发交易，从而有效过滤虚假信号。 Endurance 动态恢复网格： 当市场出现不利波动时，EA 采用基于真实市场波动率 (ATR) 的动态网格系统，计算恢复位置，以拉平成本并实现退出。 风险管理： 系统内置严格的每日最大回撤 (Daily Drawdown) 限制。一旦触及警戒线，EA 将自动平仓并停止交易，保护您的账户余额。 利润锁定与时间过滤： 配备隐蔽的虚拟移动止损 (Virtual Trailing Stop) 功能以保护利润。同时具备交易时间过滤器，避开点差扩大的隔夜市场。 请注意：在将此 EA 部署到真实账户之前，建议您先在模拟账户或使用策略测试器进行充分的回测。
Meta Quant Grid Master
Savaliya Raj
专家
Meta Quant Grid Master Telegram:  t.me/rajjthealgotrader   Meta Quant Grid Master is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed to intelligently navigate market cycles using adaptive position management and precision-based execution. Built for traders who demand consistency, control, and performance , this EA combines structured trade sequencing with advanced risk management to deliver optimized results across varying market conditions. Core Concept (Smart but Protected) The sys
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
专家
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
专家
HMA Crossover EA – MT5 利用 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 的速度和精度，在 MetaTrader 5 上实现全自动趋势跟随交易。 HMA Crossover EA 专为希望快速捕捉新兴趋势，同时保持严格风险控制的交易者设计。通过结合快速 HMA 与慢速 HMA，EA 能提前识别潜在趋势变化，并通过基于 ATR 的动态止损和止盈管理风险。 清晰、纪律化、高效。 核心策略逻辑 EA 持续监控： 快速 HMA – 早期动量探测 慢速 HMA – 趋势确认 当发生交叉时，EA 会根据您的参数进行风险评估并执行交易。 无多余滤波器， 无复杂操作， 纯粹的趋势反应逻辑，动态适应市场波动。 主要功能 动态 HMA 交叉检测 自动检测多头和空头交叉信号，可自定义 HMA 周期和图表时间框架。 基于 ATR 的止损与止盈 SL 和 TP 水平根据以下参数计算： ATR 周期 ATR SL/TP 乘数 根据实时市场波动自适应，而非固定点位。 高级风险控制 可配置 最大风险百分比 固定手数选项 保证金智能管理 下单前自动检查现有仓位
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
专家
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
EMA sniper
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
EMA Sniper Pro — Triple EMA Crossover Expert Advisor with RR Trailing Stop and Drawdown Protection EMA Sniper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built entirely on Exponential Moving Average crossovers and candle close confirmation. The strategy is transparent, rule-based, and free of complex indicators, neural networks, or martingale mechanics. Every trade decision follows a strict logical sequence that can be audited, backtested, and understood without ambiguity. The goal is to capture
ICT Silver Bullet Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT SILVER BULLET Pro   is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built around the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. It is designed for traders who operate within institutional frameworks and need precision timing tools overlaid directly on their charts. The indicator maps the three major trading sessions — London, New York, and Asian — as shaded kill zone boxes on the chart, each with its own high, low, and midpoint levels drawn as dotted reference lines. These levels update in real
FREE
Omega Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Omega Zones Pro - Indicator Description Overview Omega Zones Pro is a professional Support and Resistance indicator that automatically detects and displays price zones on your chart. It helps traders identify key levels where price is likely to react. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price data to find swing highs and swing lows. It then groups nearby price levels into zones and rates their strength based on how many times price has reacted to them. Key Features Automatic Zone Dete
FREE
ICT Oracle PRO
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ICT Oracle PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on authentic Inner Circle Trader concepts. Unlike many EAs that claim to use ICT but rely on simple moving average crossovers or forced synthetic signals, this EA implements genuine ICT detection logic including Fair Value Gaps with three-candle gap validation, Order Blocks identified as the last candle before an impulsive move, Breaker Blocks that form when price breaks through an Order Block, and proper market structure analysis with
Candle Dominance Index
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Candle Dominance Index (CDI) is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals the true conviction behind every candle — not just direction, but how hard bulls or bears dominated the full price range. Most traders look at candle color and size. CDI goes deeper. It measures the ratio of the candle body to the total wick range, giving you an instant read on whether the move was decisive or weak. A tall green bar means bulls closed near the high — genuine strength. A tall red bar me
TrendGate RSI Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
TrendGate RSI Signal is a precision multi-timeframe indicator that combines a Daily trend filter with H1 RSI momentum crossovers to deliver clean, high-probability trade signals — without repainting. Key Features: Daily Trend Filter : Uses EMA(50) on the Daily timeframe to establish a clear bullish or bearish market bias H1 RSI Crossover Entries : Detects RSI(14) crosses above 35 (buy) or below 65 (sell) on confirmed, closed H1 candles only Trend-Aligned Signals Only : Automatically filters out
BreakEdge US30
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
BreakEdge US30 is a fully automated breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It captures the high-momentum price expansion that follows the New York session open by placing a buy stop and sell stop bracket above and below the current price, then manages the winning trade automatically while cancelling the losing side. STRATEGY At the start of each session window, BreakEdge places a dual pending order bracket — a buy stop above the ask and a sell
GoldSwing Structure Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldSwing Structure Trader is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional-grade market structure analysis. This EA implements a disciplined swing trading approach that identifies trend direction on the Daily timeframe, executes trades on the H4 timeframe, and uses the H1 timeframe strictly for entry confirmation. The core trading logic is built around accurate detection of market structure including Higher Highs, Higher Low
Account Lens
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Account Lens is a professional-grade account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4 that transforms the way traders stay informed about their account health during live sessions. Instead of squinting at the tiny account toolbar at the bottom of your terminal or switching windows mid-trade to check your numbers, Account Lens opens a fully independent, dedicated popup chart window that expands to fill your screen and displays your six most critical account metrics in giant, ultra-readable text — Ba
H4 Gold Fortress
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
ICT Liquidity Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT Liquidity Zones Pro – FVG, PDH/PDL, Session & Smart Money Levels Product Overview ICT Liquidity Zones Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional trading concepts derived from the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This tool provides traders with a comprehensive suite of liquidity detection, fair value gap analysis, session mapping, and market structure tools typically used by institutional traders. Key Features Supply and Demand Zones The
MTF Liquidity Radar
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
筛选:
无评论
回复评论