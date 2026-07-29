1. Introduction

Thank you for using Joon Trade Planner.

Joon Trade Planner is a visual trade planning tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders prepare BUY and SELL scenarios before placing real market orders.

The indicator allows users to quickly configure trade direction, position size, take-profit (TP), stop-loss (SL), and visualize potential risk and reward directly on the chart.

This indicator does not place any real orders.

It is intended solely for trade planning and risk management.

Interactive Trading Panel

2. Features

Control your trading plan directly from the chart.

BUY / SELL Direction

Switch instantly between BUY and SELL planning modes.

Adjustable Lot Size

Increase or decrease lot size using the built-in controls.

Draggable TP Line

Move the Take Profit line freely on the chart.

Draggable SL Line

Move the Stop Loss line freely on the chart.

Automatic Risk/Reward Calculation

Displays:

TP Distance

SL Distance

Estimated Profit

Estimated Loss

Risk/Reward Ratio

Persistent Settings

The following settings remain unchanged even after changing chart timeframes:

Lot Size

BUY / SELL Direction

Current Planning State

Copy the indicator file into:

3. Installation

MQL5\Indicators\Market\

Restart MetaTrader 5. Open a chart. Drag Joon Trade Planner onto the chart. Enable DLL imports only if required.

4. Interface Overview

The interface consists of three main sections.

TP Panel

Displays

Take Profit distance

Estimated profit

Profit percentage

Risk/Reward ratio

The TP line can be dragged with the mouse.

Main Control Panel

Contains

Reset button

BUY / SELL selector

Lot size controls

Current market price

Risk/Reward information

SL Panel

Displays

Stop Loss distance

Estimated loss

Loss percentage

The SL line can also be dragged.

Step 1

5. How to Use

Select BUY or SELL.

Step 2

Adjust your preferred lot size.

Step 3

Move the TP line to your target price.

Step 4

Move the SL line to your desired stop level.

Step 5

Review

Estimated Profit

Estimated Loss

Risk/Reward Ratio

before entering a real position.

6. Risk and Reward Planning

The indicator continuously calculates:

Estimated Profit

Estimated Loss

Risk Percentage

Reward Percentage

Risk/Reward Ratio

This helps traders evaluate whether a trade setup is worth taking.

7. Timeframe Behavior

Changing chart timeframes does not reset your planning session.

The following values are preserved automatically:

Selected Lot Size

BUY/SELL Mode

Planning Status

This allows uninterrupted trade planning across multiple chart periods.