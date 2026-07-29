Joon Trade Planner

1. Introduction

Thank you for using Joon Trade Planner.

Joon Trade Planner is a visual trade planning tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders prepare BUY and SELL scenarios before placing real market orders.

The indicator allows users to quickly configure trade direction, position size, take-profit (TP), stop-loss (SL), and visualize potential risk and reward directly on the chart.

This indicator does not place any real orders.

It is intended solely for trade planning and risk management.

2. Features

Interactive Trading Panel

Control your trading plan directly from the chart.

BUY / SELL Direction

Switch instantly between BUY and SELL planning modes.

Adjustable Lot Size

Increase or decrease lot size using the built-in controls.

Draggable TP Line

Move the Take Profit line freely on the chart.

Draggable SL Line

Move the Stop Loss line freely on the chart.

Automatic Risk/Reward Calculation

Displays:

  • TP Distance
  • SL Distance
  • Estimated Profit
  • Estimated Loss
  • Risk/Reward Ratio

Persistent Settings

The following settings remain unchanged even after changing chart timeframes:

  • Lot Size
  • BUY / SELL Direction
  • Current Planning State
3. Installation
  1. Copy the indicator file into: 

                                                    MQL5\Indicators\Market\

  1. Restart MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open a chart.
  3. Drag Joon Trade Planner onto the chart.
  4. Enable DLL imports only if required.
4. Interface Overview

The interface consists of three main sections.

TP Panel

Displays

  • Take Profit distance
  • Estimated profit
  • Profit percentage
  • Risk/Reward ratio

The TP line can be dragged with the mouse.

Main Control Panel

Contains

  • Reset button
  • BUY / SELL selector
  • Lot size controls
  • Current market price
  • Risk/Reward information

SL Panel

Displays

  • Stop Loss distance
  • Estimated loss
  • Loss percentage

The SL line can also be dragged.

5. How to Use

Step 1

Select BUY or SELL.

Step 2

Adjust your preferred lot size.

Step 3

Move the TP line to your target price.

Step 4

Move the SL line to your desired stop level.

Step 5

Review

  • Estimated Profit
  • Estimated Loss
  • Risk/Reward Ratio

before entering a real position.

6. Risk and Reward Planning

The indicator continuously calculates:

Estimated Profit

Estimated Loss

Risk Percentage

Reward Percentage

Risk/Reward Ratio

This helps traders evaluate whether a trade setup is worth taking.

7. Timeframe Behavior

Changing chart timeframes does not reset your planning session.

The following values are preserved automatically:

  • Selected Lot Size
  • BUY/SELL Mode
  • Planning Status

This allows uninterrupted trade planning across multiple chart periods.


Рекомендуем также
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Atlas Trade Desk
Bernhard Wurzlbauer
Утилиты
Atlas Trade Desk MT5 Atlas Trade Desk MT5 is a visual trade panel, risk manager and lot calculator for manual MetaTrader 5 traders. Plan market and pending orders directly on the chart, calculate position size from your selected risk, adjust Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit visually, and manage open positions from one clean dashboard. The tool is built for discretionary traders who want faster order preparation, clearer risk control and safer position management without switching between multipl
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Индикаторы
Многорежимный анализ объема: анализируйте объем по-своему, а не по алгоритму индикатора. Большинство индикаторов профиля объема ограничивают трейдеров заранее определенными диапазонами анализа. Но рынок не движется в рамках фиксированных шаблонов, так почему же ваш анализ должен двигаться в их рамках? Индикатор Volume Profile Multi-Mode предоставляет вам полную свободу выбора места, времени и способа анализа объема. Независимо от того, изучаете ли вы структуру рынка, составляете профилю торговые
Wallstreet Pro EA
Leonit Ajvazi
3 (2)
Эксперты
Symbol                                       XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period                                        H1 timeframe Retail support                            YES Minimum deposit                       1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in another currency) Compatible with all brokers      YES (supports any account currency) Works without preset                YES Symbol XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period (Timeframe) H1 timeframe Retail support YES Minimum deposit 1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in ano
FREE
Barak Mega EA
Jorge Jovanny Hernandez Maldonado
Эксперты
BARAK MEGA EA  is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand total control, strategic flexibility, and advanced risk management within a single system. This EA functions as a true strategy builder , allowing you to combine multiple technical indicators and custom rules to adapt to any market, asset, or timeframe. Unlike traditional robots with fixed logic, BARAK MEGA EA features a modular architecture where every component can be independently enabled, disabled, and
FREE
ZenTrade Manager MT5
Ian Paolo Lumba Castro
Утилиты
ZenTrade Manager MT5 Stop Computing. Start Trading. Are you tired of missing perfect entries because you were busy calculating pip distances, lot sizes, or monetary risk? Do you overthink your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, only to watch the market reverse while you're adjusting lines? ZenTrade Manager MT5 removes the mental load of order management, allowing you to focus 100% on what matters: Reading the Market. You handle the high-level analysis and decide when to enter; ZenTrade handles t
Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
PIVOT MONSTER EA Обзор PIVOT MONSTER торгует по дневным пивот-уровням (Classic, Camarilla или Woodie) в сочетании с пробоями максимума/минимума предыдущего дня. Робот работает в трёх взаимозаменяемых режимах — Bounce (отскок), Breakout (пробой) или Combo (слияние уровней) — с отложенными ордерами, размещаемыми раз в день, и единым расчётом SL/TP в множителях ATR или в процентах от цены. Создан для трейдеров, которым нужна полностью оптимизируемая система на основе правил, а не фиксированный инд
FREE
Smaart Visual
Kris Van Sebroeck
Индикаторы
SMA-ATR-Visual Indicator The SMA-ATR-Visual is a technical analysis indicator designed to assist traders in identifying market trends, measuring volatility, and visualizing potential entry signals on the chart. Main Components Simple Moving Averages (SMAs): The indicator plots two SMAs — a fast SMA (default 9-period) and a slow SMA (default 21-period) — to help detect short and medium term trend direction. ATR-Based Volatility Bands: Upper and lower bands are calculated using the Average True R
FREE
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Утилиты
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
The Prop Firm Equity Guardian
Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo
Утилиты
Protect your funded accounts and personal capital with military-grade precision. This utility continuously monitors your floating equity against your daily starting balance. The moment your custom drawdown threshold is breached, it instantly liquidates all open positions, deletes pending orders, and completely unloads from the chart. Stop revenge trading and never fail a prop firm evaluation due to a margin breach again.
FREE
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Утилиты
Grid Trading - полуавтоматический советник для торговли по сетке в один клик на хеджевых счетах. Также доступна версия для MetaTrader 4 . *Данный советник предназначен только для счетов с хеджинговой системой учета позиций Обычный режим Вы нажимаете на кнопку Sell или Buy на графике, затем эксперт добавит уровни стоп-лосс, тейк-профит для сделки, а функции трейлинг-стопа и безубытка позаботятся о сделке, если она не сможет достичь цели профита. Хеджирование При выборе торговли с использованием
TMA Channel PRO Non repaint PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Индикаторы
Professional Non-Repainting TMA Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TMA Channel PRO Non Repaint is a professional trend and volatility channel indicator designed for traders who work with dynamic support/resistance zones, trend continuation, reversals, and channel-based trading systems. MAIN FEATURES • Non-Repainting Logic • Dynamic TMA Channel • Vertical Histogram Cloud • Median Trend Lines • Buy & Sell Signal Zones • Adaptive Volatility Structure • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility • Suita
Veltrion Trade Panel
Atha Ilham Pratama
Эксперты
Short Description Veltrion Trade Panel is a professional manual execution and risk control panel for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders calculate lot size, execute trades faster, and manage open positions with discipline. Full Description Veltrion Trade Panel is a clean and practical manual trading panel for MT5, designed for traders who want faster execution and better risk control directly from the chart. This Expert Advisor is not an automated trading strategy. It does not open trades by itself
Account Monitor Pro
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
Account Monitor Pro — Ваш личный финансовый диспетчер Account Monitor Pro — это профессиональный информационный индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые одновременно используют торговых роботов (EA) и ручную торговлю. Индикатор в реальном времени разделяет статистику по вашему Magic Number, позволяя четко видеть, кто приносит прибыль: алгоритм или вы. Основные возможности: Раздельный мониторинг: Мгновенное разделение позиций на "Роботизированные" (по Magic Number) и "Ручные". Мультиязычно
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Mattrix Position Monitor
MATTRIX 8x
Утилиты
MATTRIX Position Monitor An 8x8 currency matrix dashboard that gives you a live overview of all  your open positions across the 28 Forex majors in one compact panel.  Designed for traders who manage multiple currency exposures and want  to see direction, hedging, profit, and risk at a glance. WHAT YOU SEE: The 8x8 matrix is organized by the Big8 currency hierarchy: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY. - Lower triangle (28 cells): one cell per Forex major pair   Cell color = direction:    
Multi TF MA Overlay MT5
Dae Shik Kim
Индикаторы
1. Название продукта: Интеллектуальная многовременная скользящая средняя (MTF MA) Краткое описание в одной строке: Универсальное торговое решение, позволяющее в режиме реального времени отображать линии скользящих средних для 7 основных временных интервалов на одном графике. 2. Описание продукта Трейдерам необходимо анализировать несколько временных интервалов одновременно, чтобы понять общую динамику трендов. Интеллектуальная MTF MA визуально проецирует линии скользящих средних от M1 до D1
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Эксперты
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
SuperScalp Pro Indicator Trader EA
Hyoseog Kim
Эксперты
SuperScalp Pro Trader EA Automated trading EA for the indicator — dual-source Fibonacci TP, per-ticket management, and advanced trailing stop. Quick start: Apply the indicator to your chart first, then attach this EA.  How to use Open your chart and select your preferred symbol and timeframe. Insert the indicator onto the chart. Attach SuperScalp Pro Trader EA to the same chart. Leave IndicatorName blank — the EA automatically detects the chart indicator instance (Mode B). To load the indicat
AlgoRadar
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
AlgoRadar is an on-chart analytics dashboard for MT5 that aggregates Expert Advisor performance across multiple accounts, brokers, and platforms, including both MT4 and MT5 data, into a single live view on your MT5 chart. All analysis runs from the chart interface, with no external applications or manual report processing required. EA Analysis and Ranking For traders running multiple Expert Advisors, AlgoRadar provides a consolidated view of each EA's performance across accounts. Active EAs a
MeeKiew Semafor and SuperTrend MT5
Apichart Sriphet
Индикаторы
MeeKiew Semafor + SuperTrend MeeKiew Semafor + SuperTrend  is a streamlined technical tool designed to combine high-probability structural analysis with robust momentum tracking. By integrating a   clutter-free, Single-Level Semafor engine   with a dynamic volatility-based trend filter (SuperTrend), this indicator eliminates market noise and provides traders with crystal-clear, actionable execution zones. 1. The Streamlined Semafor Engine (Clean Market Structure) Pure Peak & Trough Detecti
FREE
Dual Bollinger Session Channel
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Индикаторы
Dual Bollinger Session Channel Профессиональные фиксированные сессионные каналы Боллинджера для MetaTrader 5 Разработан для анализа ценового действия, пробоев и институциональной рыночной структуры с использованием данных реальных торговых сессий. Обзор продукта Dual Bollinger Session Channel — это профессиональный технический индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который строит фиксированные статистические ценовые каналы на основе двух независимых расчётов полос Боллинджера, выполненных исключительно п
Fractal Market Structure
Rick in t Veld
Индикаторы
Market Structure Fractals The structure layer MetaTrader 5 was missing Most traders stare at candles and draw structure manually — imprecisely, inconsistently, and always too late. You know what a fractal high and low look like. The question is whether you can spot every one, mark it cleanly, and track it the moment price breaks through. You can't. Market Structure Fractals can. MetaTrader 5 shows you price. It doesn't show you structure. That gap — between a candle pattern and a confirmed bre
FREE
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
SPEKULATOR — это ручная торговая система и индикатор, который помогает вам определять ключевые зоны поддержки и направление рынка. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости. Вы выбираете любую вершину (TOP) и основание (BOTTOM) на графике, и индикатор строит: зону поддержки для вашего тренда. Для бычьего тренда появляется зелёная зона, для медвежьего — красная. Чувствительность зоны поддержки можно регулировать в настройках индикатора. Эта зона показывает, где с наибольшей
Manzano Risk Manager Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Утилиты
Описание Manzano Risk Manager Pro — это инструмент управления рисками для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для контроля открытых позиций и автоматического или ручного закрытия сделок при достижении заданных пользователем условий. Основная задача продукта — помочь трейдеру контролировать риск по счёту и снизить количество операционных ошибок в процессе торговли. Продукт не открывает сделки и не вмешивается в используемую торговую стратегию. Основные функции Автоматическое закрытие позиций Вы можете
Ultimate Retest
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
FREE
RSI Reversal Signal Arrows
My Huyen Tran
Индикаторы
VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows — Product Description Short Description VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays buy and sell reversal arrows when RSI exits oversold or overbought zones, with an optional moving average trend filter. Main Description VP RSI Reversal Signal Arrows is a visual technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for manual traders who want a simple RSI-based reversal assistant directly on the price chart. The indicator
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 - это простой индикатор определяющий и отображающий свечную структуру рынка. Этот индикатор подойдет как опытным трейдерам, так и новичкам, которым тяжело визуально следить за структурой. Основные функции: Определение High и Low свингов используя паттерн трех свечей. Определение слома структуры. Настройка визуального отображения структурных элементов. Настройка периода, за который анализируется структура. Входящие параметры: General Settings Bars Back -
FREE
CopyTrade Pro MT5
David Julio Cuenca Oliver
Утилиты
CopyTrade Pro MT5   With CopyTrade Pro MT5, you can copy your trades from MT5 to MT5, MT5 to MT4. For MT5 to MT4 copies, you must have both versions (MT5 and MT4) installed. MT4 version:   CopyTrade Pro MT5 can: - Copy from MT5 to MT5, MT5 to MT4 quickly, instantly, and securely. - Master and Slave functionality, connecting both accounts using a comment to link and copy trades. - Fast execution (under 50ms). - Hides the fact that the trade has been copied using a copier, making it very useful
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Утилиты
Привет, чемпионы трейдинга! Надеюсь, у вас всё хорошо. Случалось ли вам открывать позицию, когда рынок изначально двигался в вашу пользу или приближался к тейк-профиту, а затем рынок внезапно разворачивался против вашей позиции? Что ж, со мной такое случалось много раз, и сегодня я решил дать отпор. Представляю вам торговый менеджер, который поможет вам защитить ваши позиции. Этот проект поможет вам вывести ваши позиции в безубыток либо при достижении указанного вами количества пипсов, либо пр
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Фильтр:
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.07.30 14:12 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв