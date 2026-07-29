Joon Trade Planner

1. Introduction

Thank you for using Joon Trade Planner.

Joon Trade Planner is a visual trade planning tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders prepare BUY and SELL scenarios before placing real market orders.

The indicator allows users to quickly configure trade direction, position size, take-profit (TP), stop-loss (SL), and visualize potential risk and reward directly on the chart.

This indicator does not place any real orders.

It is intended solely for trade planning and risk management.

2. Features

Interactive Trading Panel

Control your trading plan directly from the chart.

BUY / SELL Direction

Switch instantly between BUY and SELL planning modes.

Adjustable Lot Size

Increase or decrease lot size using the built-in controls.

Draggable TP Line

Move the Take Profit line freely on the chart.

Draggable SL Line

Move the Stop Loss line freely on the chart.

Automatic Risk/Reward Calculation

Displays:

  • TP Distance
  • SL Distance
  • Estimated Profit
  • Estimated Loss
  • Risk/Reward Ratio

Persistent Settings

The following settings remain unchanged even after changing chart timeframes:

  • Lot Size
  • BUY / SELL Direction
  • Current Planning State
3. Installation
  1. Copy the indicator file into: 

                                                    MQL5\Indicators\Market\

  1. Restart MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open a chart.
  3. Drag Joon Trade Planner onto the chart.
  4. Enable DLL imports only if required.
4. Interface Overview

The interface consists of three main sections.

TP Panel

Displays

  • Take Profit distance
  • Estimated profit
  • Profit percentage
  • Risk/Reward ratio

The TP line can be dragged with the mouse.

Main Control Panel

Contains

  • Reset button
  • BUY / SELL selector
  • Lot size controls
  • Current market price
  • Risk/Reward information

SL Panel

Displays

  • Stop Loss distance
  • Estimated loss
  • Loss percentage

The SL line can also be dragged.

5. How to Use

Step 1

Select BUY or SELL.

Step 2

Adjust your preferred lot size.

Step 3

Move the TP line to your target price.

Step 4

Move the SL line to your desired stop level.

Step 5

Review

  • Estimated Profit
  • Estimated Loss
  • Risk/Reward Ratio

before entering a real position.

6. Risk and Reward Planning

The indicator continuously calculates:

Estimated Profit

Estimated Loss

Risk Percentage

Reward Percentage

Risk/Reward Ratio

This helps traders evaluate whether a trade setup is worth taking.

7. Timeframe Behavior

Changing chart timeframes does not reset your planning session.

The following values are preserved automatically:

  • Selected Lot Size
  • BUY/SELL Mode
  • Planning Status

This allows uninterrupted trade planning across multiple chart periods.


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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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traderspeed 2026.07.30 14:12 
 

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