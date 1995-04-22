Super EA Gold M1
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 4.49
- Активации: 5
If you have an account with IC Markets and a low-latency computer, this EA will be a great fit for you.
To mark the launch of our new EA series, we are offering a special price of $40 to the first—and only—buyer. Once that first sale is made, the price will revert to the original $150.
Some preliminary information about Super EA Gold M1
A. Operating principle: Capture the middle of the wave by following "whale" liquidity.
B. Entry: At the liquidity zone indicating a reversal.
C. Exit: Close the position when signs of weakening appear while trading with the trend.
D. User manual / Instructions for use
- Have a Raw Spread account on the IC Markets exchange.
- For a low-latency setup, it is best to use a VPS with latency under 10ms. - Drag and drop the EA onto the XAU/USD chart on the M1 timeframe.
- Drag and drop the EA onto the XAU/USD chart on the M1 timeframe.