Super EA Gold M1

If you have an account with IC Markets and a low-latency computer, this EA will be a great fit for you.

To mark the launch of our new EA series, we are offering a special price of $40 to the first—and only—buyer. Once that first sale is made, the price will revert to the original $150.

Some preliminary information about Super EA Gold M1

A. Operating principle: Capture the middle of the wave by following "whale" liquidity.

B. Entry: At the liquidity zone indicating a reversal.

C. Exit: Close the position when signs of weakening appear while trading with the trend.

D. User manual / Instructions for use

 - Have a Raw Spread account on the IC Markets exchange.

- For a low-latency setup, it is best to use a VPS with latency under 10ms.

- Drag and drop the EA onto the XAU/USD chart on the M1 timeframe.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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