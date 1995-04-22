If you have an account with IC Markets and a low-latency computer, this EA will be a great fit for you.

To mark the launch of our new EA series, we are offering a special price of $40 to the first—and only—buyer. Once that first sale is made, the price will revert to the original $150.

Some preliminary information about Super EA Gold M1

A. Operating principle: Capture the middle of the wave by following "whale" liquidity.

B. Entry: At the liquidity zone indicating a reversal.

C. Exit: Close the position when signs of weakening appear while trading with the trend.

D. User manual / Instructions for use

- Have a Raw Spread account on the IC Markets exchange.