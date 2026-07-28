Market Structure Leviathan

Market Structure Leviathan

Market Structure Leviathan  is a price-action indicator designed to present important structural movements directly on the trading chart. It automatically detects confirmed swing highs and swing lows, classifies market structure, identifies structural breakouts, and displays optional 50% retracement levels between significant price points.

The indicator helps traders understand whether the market is forming higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, or lower lows. This information can be used to evaluate trend direction, recognize possible continuation patterns, and observe early signs of a structural transition.

All calculations are based on confirmed swing formations. A swing point becomes available only after the required candles have formed on both sides of the potential high or low.

Main Features

  • Automatic detection of confirmed swing highs and swing lows

  • Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, and Lower Low labels

  • Bullish and bearish Break of Structure detection

  • Optional Change of Character classification

  • Candle-close or wick-based breakout confirmation

  • Optional 50% retracement levels

  • Adjustable swing sensitivity

  • Clear market structure lines and labels

  • Suitable for different symbols and chart periods

  • Fully customizable visual settings

Swing Structure Classification

The indicator analyzes consecutive confirmed swing points and assigns one of four structural labels:

Higher High — HH

A Higher High is formed when a confirmed swing high is positioned above the previous relevant swing high. It may indicate that bullish momentum remains active.

Higher Low — HL

A Higher Low appears when a confirmed swing low remains above the previous relevant swing low. During an established bullish structure, this area may represent a corrective phase before another upward movement.

Lower High — LH

A Lower High is detected when a confirmed swing high forms below the previous relevant swing high. It may indicate weakening bullish pressure or continuation of a bearish structure.

Lower Low — LL

A Lower Low is formed when a confirmed swing low moves below the previous relevant swing low. This structure is commonly associated with continued bearish price development.

These labels allow traders to follow the progression of market structure without manually marking every significant high and low.

Break of Structure

A Break of Structure, or BOS, is displayed when price moves beyond an important previously confirmed swing level in the direction of the current market structure.

A bullish BOS may occur when price breaks above a relevant swing high. A bearish BOS may occur when price breaks below a relevant swing low.

BOS events can help identify:

  • Trend continuation

  • Expansion after consolidation

  • Development of a new structural high or low

  • Increasing directional momentum

  • Important breakout areas

A Break of Structure should not be considered an automatic entry signal. Market conditions, volatility, liquidity, and additional confirmation should also be evaluated.

Change of Character

The optional CHoCH setting changes the first structural break against the established market direction from BOS to CHoCH.

For example, when the market has been forming higher highs and higher lows, a break below a relevant structural low may be classified as a bearish CHoCH. During a bearish sequence, a break above an important structural high may be classified as a bullish CHoCH.

A Change of Character may indicate:

  • Weakening of the current trend

  • A possible transition into a new structure

  • The beginning of a consolidation phase

  • A potential reversal

  • A temporary counter-trend movement

CHoCH highlights a change in structural behavior, but it does not guarantee that a complete trend reversal will follow.

Swing Length

The Swing Length parameter controls how many candles are evaluated on the left and right sides of a potential swing point.

A lower value increases sensitivity and produces more swing points. This can provide a detailed view of short-term price movement, but it may also include smaller fluctuations and market noise.

A higher value requires a broader formation before confirming a swing. This reduces the number of displayed points and emphasizes larger structural movements.

General interpretation:

  • Lower Swing Length: more frequent signals and short-term structures

  • Higher Swing Length: fewer signals and broader market structures

The appropriate setting depends on the symbol, timeframe, volatility, and trading approach. Traders may need to adjust the parameter when moving between lower and higher chart periods.

BOS Confirmation Method

The indicator provides two methods for confirming structural breaks.

Candle Close

A BOS or CHoCH is confirmed only when a candle closes beyond the relevant swing level.

This method generally produces fewer structural breaks and may help filter temporary price spikes.

Wick

A structural break is confirmed when the candle’s high or low crosses the relevant swing level, even when the candle closes back inside the structure.

This method is more sensitive and can identify breakouts earlier, but it may also produce more signals during volatile market conditions.

The confirmation method should be selected according to the trader’s preferred balance between sensitivity and confirmation.

50% Retracement Level

The optional retracement feature displays the midpoint between two structural points of an expansion move.

The level is calculated as:

Retracement Level = (Swing High + Swing Low) / 2

During bullish market structure, the midpoint can be drawn between a Higher Low and the following Higher High.

During bearish market structure, the midpoint can be drawn between a Lower High and the following Lower Low.

The 50% level may be used as a visual reference for:

  • Monitoring possible pullback areas

  • Evaluating the depth of a correction

  • Identifying the midpoint of an impulsive move

  • Planning continuation setups

  • Comparing current price with the previous expansion range

The level represents a mathematical midpoint and should not be treated as guaranteed support, resistance, or an automatic trade entry.

Input Parameters

Swing Length

Defines the number of candles used on each side of a potential swing high or swing low.

BOS Confirmation

Selects the method used to confirm a structural break:

  • Candle Close

  • Wick

Show CHoCH

When enabled, the first break against the current structural direction is labeled as CHoCH instead of BOS.

Show Swing Points

Shows or hides HH, HL, LH, and LL labels on the chart.

Show 0.5 Retracement Level

Enables or disables the midpoint level between the relevant swing points of a structural expansion.

Visual Settings

Allows users to adjust the appearance of bullish structures, bearish structures, labels, lines, and retracement levels.

Suggested Applications

The indicator may assist traders with:

  • Determining the current structural direction

  • Following bullish and bearish swing sequences

  • Identifying trend continuation through BOS

  • Monitoring possible structural transitions through CHoCH

  • Locating previous swing breakout levels

  • Evaluating pullbacks around the 50% midpoint

  • Aligning lower-timeframe setups with higher-timeframe structure

  • Adding structural confirmation to an existing trading method

For multi-timeframe analysis, traders can use a higher timeframe to determine the primary market structure and a lower timeframe to study entries and short-term reactions.

Important Information

Swing points require confirmation from candles on both sides of the potential turning point. For this reason, structural labels appear only after the complete swing formation is available.

Signals may be delayed during fast market movements because confirmation requires additional closed candles. Lower swing settings may generate more frequent structures, while higher settings may respond more slowly.

BOS, CHoCH, swing labels, and retracement levels are analytical references only. They do not predict future price movement and cannot eliminate false breakouts, market noise, or unexpected volatility.

This indicator should be combined with appropriate risk management, position sizing, stop-loss planning, and independent market analysis.


Рекомендуем также
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике паттерн М. Гартли "Бабочка". Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует допопнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Схема паттерна и параметры волн приведены на скриншоте. Параметры, заданные в индикаторе по умолчанию, являются демонстрационными для увеличения количества
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Price Magnet — Индикатор зон плотности цены и уровней притяжения Price Magnet — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, который определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе статистической плотности распределения цены (Price Density). Индикатор анализирует заданный исторический период и находит ценовые значения, на которых рынок находился дольше всего. Эти зоны выступают в роли «магнитов» — они притягивают цену или служат фундаментом для разворота. В отличие от стандартны
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Индикаторы
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет, когда происходит расхождение между ценой и индикатором или осциллятором. Он выявляет как регулярные, так и скрытые расхождения. В сочетании с вашими собственными правилами и методами этот индикатор позволит вам создать (или улучшить) вашу собственную мощную систему. Функции Может обнаруживать дивергенции для следующих осцилляторов / индикаторов:       MACD, OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, ATR, OBV, композитный индекс, MFI и моментум. Можно выбрать только од
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   помогает трейдерам визуализировать ключевые уровни на графике. Он автоматически отмечает следующие уровни: DO (Daily Open)   — уровень открытия дня. NYM (New York Midnight)   — уровень полуночи Нью-Йорка. PDH (Previous Day High)   — максимум предыдущего дня. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — минимум предыдущего дня. WO (Weekly Open)   — уровень открытия недели. MO (Monthly Open)   — уровень открытия месяца. PWH (Previous Week High)   — максимум предыдущей недел
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Haiken Ashi для MT5 Улучшите свой торговый анализ с помощью индикатора Haiken Ashi для MT5. Этот мощный инструмент преобразует стандартные ценовые данные в более плавные, трендовые свечи, что упрощает идентификацию рыночных тенденций и потенциальных точек разворота. Ключевые особенности: Четкая идентификация тренда: Визуально различайте восходящие и нисходящие тренды по различным цветам свечей. Снижение шума: Фильтруйте ценовые колебания, обеспечивая более четкое представление об осно
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Индикаторы
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Индикаторы
Индикатор основан на методике Роберта Майнера, описанной в его книге "Торговые стратегии с высокой вероятностью успеха" и отображает сигналы по моментуму двух таймфреймов. В качестве индикатора моментума используется Стохастический осциллятор.  Настройки говорят сами за себя period_1 - текущий таймфрейма, указывается 'current' period_2 - старший таймфрейм - в 4 или 5 раз больше текущего. Например если текущий 5-мин, то старший будет 20-мин остальные настройки - это настройки Стохастического осци
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown Pro отображает плавный и точный обратный отсчёт до закрытия текущей свечи с круговой шкалой прогресса, позволяющей мгновенно видеть оставшееся время. В отличие от обычных таймеров, которые замирают между тиками или сбиваются, данный индикатор использует интерполяцию серверного времени и обеспечивает плавную работу на всех таймфреймах от M1 до MN. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы скальпинг на M1 или свинг на H4, точное знание времени закрытия свечи помогает правильно выбр
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Индикаторы
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown — это простой и точный инструмент, который показывает оставшееся время до закрытия текущей свечи прямо на графике. Когда вход зависит от момента закрытия свечи, даже несколько секунд имеют значение. Этот индикатор позволяет видеть точное время и принимать решения без спешки и догадок. Индикатор для точного контроля времени закрытия свечи. Индикатор показывает: время до закрытия текущей свечи текущее серверное время спред Stop Le
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. VERSION MT 4 -  Больше полезных индикаторов Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме. Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Индикаторы
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Индикаторы
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Индикаторы
BKT Pro Tooco Многофункциональный инструмент для определения уровней поддержки и сопротивления в MetaTrader 5, использующий четыре алгоритма обнаружения сигналов в режиме реального времени без перерисовки подтверждённых сигналов. BKT Pro Tooco — индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуется надёжное определение зон в различных рыночных структурах. Индикатор предлагает четыре независимых метода обнаружения, позволяя подобрать алгоритм под пре
FREE
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Мультивалютный сканер Среднего Направленного Индекса(ADX) MT5 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для одновременного анализа нескольких валютных пар. Он приносит пользу трейдерам, стремящимся улучшить процесс принятия решений, предоставляя сигналы в реальном времени на основе Среднего Направленного Индекса, что позволяет эффективно анализировать рыночные тренды. Этот инструмент упрощает торговый опыт, облегчая определение силы тренда и направленного движения, что делает его нез
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Mirror Chart для MT5 — это индикатор наложения, специально разработанный для проецирования второго финансового инструмента непосредственно на основное окно графика. Этот инструмент незаменим для трейдеров, которые полагаются на корреляционный анализ, поскольку он визуализирует ценовые движения двух разных инструментов в реальном времени. В отличие от традиционных индикаторов наложения, этот индикатор использует интеллектуальную, динамическую логику центрирования и масштабирования. Он п
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Индикаторы
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Индикаторы
Об индикаторе: DALA Forecast - универсальный инструмент предсказания динамики временных рядов любой природы. Для предсказания используется модифицированные методы анализа нелинейной динамики, на основе которых строится предсказательная модель с применением методов машинного обучения.  Для получения ознакомительной версии индикатора вы можете связаться со мной в личных сообщениях. Как пользоваться индикатором: Примените индикатор к выбранному вами финансовому интрументу или индикатору с нужными
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Другие продукты этого автора
HighVolume SR Box
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Индикаторы
Support zones are created from confirmed pivot lows with positive volume conditions, while resistance zones are created from confirmed pivot highs with negative volume conditions. The visual boxes are color-coded to make analysis easier: green zones represent potential support areas, and red zones represent potential resistance areas. The indicator also includes hold signals and breakout labels. Hold markers help traders observe when price reacts from a zone, while breakout labels show when a su
FREE
Supply Deman Range
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Индикаторы
Supply Demand  is a market structure indicator that automatically identifies confirmed swing highs, swing lows, supply zones, demand zones, and break of structure events on MetaTrader 5 charts. The indicator helps traders study how price reacts around important historical areas without drawing every level manually. It can also display Point of Interest levels, ZigZag swing connections, and market structure labels such as Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, and Lower Low. All major formations a
FREE
TrendCluster Matrix
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Индикаторы
TrendCluster Matrix is an adaptive trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market direction, trailing stop levels, and potential trend transition areas directly on the chart. Unlike a standard SuperTrend with one fixed multiplier, this indicator analyzes multiple SuperTrend factor values at the same time. It then groups their recent performance into different clusters and selects a final adaptive factor based on the user’s chosen mode: Best, Average, or Worst cluster. This al
Market Structure Fractal
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Индикаторы
Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 is a price-action indicator designed to identify market structure through confirmed fractal formations. Instead of relying only on traditional swing-point calculations, the indicator analyzes structured candle patterns to locate important highs and lows, detect changes in directional behavior, and display relevant market structure events directly on the chart. The indicator can identify bullish and bearish Break of Str
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв