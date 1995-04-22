CTI Direct Auto Climber

input group "General Settings"
input long   MagicNumber    = 5000;   // Magic number for this EA
input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;  // Print detailed logs true/false

input group "Risk Settings"
input double IndexMaxDrawdownInPercentage = 0.45; // 0.45 means 45 percent
input double MaxLossLevel = 95000.00; // Maximum loss level in account currency

input group "Grid Settings"
input long   MinDistance          = 3500;  // Distance to open the next order (points)
input double MinDistanceMultiplier = 2.5;  // Distance multiplier for each additional order

input group "Target Settings"
input long   TakeTarget = 4500; // Profit target above the volume-weighted entry (points)
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Only for Broker The5er: input long   MagicNumber    = 1000;   // Magic number for this EA input double StartLots      = 0.01;   // Lots amount to start input long   MaxOrders      = 3;      // Maximum number of positions this EA can open input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;  // Print detailed logs true/false input group "Grid Settings" input bool   EqualVolumeGrid      = false; // true: all grid positions use StartLots input long   MinDistance          = 3500;  // Distance to open the next orde
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
input group "General Settings" input long   MagicNumber    = 1000;   // Magic number for this EA input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;  // Print detailed logs true/false input group "Risk Settings" input double IndexMaxDrawdownInPercentage = 0.45; // 0.45 means 45 percent input group "Grid Settings" input long   MinDistance          = 3500;  // Distance to open the next order (points) input double MinDistanceMultiplier = 2.5;  // Distance multiplier for each additional order input group "Targe
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input double MaxLossLevel      = 500.0; // Max Loss Level in account currency input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0;  // Safe Buffer. In this case Threshold be 500+10 = 510 input int    CheckEverySeconds = 2; input bool   is_debugged       = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal It will checks every CheckEverySeconds. If the total Loss of the account Go below Threshold of  MaxLossLevel + SafeBufferMoney, then start Heding: for each open Position, open a new reversed Position with
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