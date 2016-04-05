Max Loss Level Hedger

input double MaxLossLevel      = 500.0; // Max Loss Level in account currency
input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0;  // Safe Buffer. In this case Threshold be 500+10 = 510
input int    CheckEverySeconds = 2;

input bool   is_debugged       = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal


It will checks every CheckEverySeconds. If the total Loss of the account Go below Threshold of 

MaxLossLevel + SafeBufferMoney, then start Heding: for each open Position, open a new reversed Position with the same Lotsize and Symbol.

Then the EA remove it self from the Chart

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5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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