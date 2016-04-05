Max Loss Level Hedger

input double MaxLossLevel = 500.0; // Max Loss Level in account currency

input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0; // Safe Buffer. In this case Threshold be 500+10 = 510

input int CheckEverySeconds = 2;

input bool is_debugged = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal





It will checks every CheckEverySeconds. If the total Loss of the account Go below Threshold of

MaxLossLevel + SafeBufferMoney, then start Heding: for each open Position, open a new reversed Position with the same Lotsize and Symbol.

Then the EA remove it self from the Chart