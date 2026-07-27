Premium Discount Scanner 448

3

## 1. Overview

PDSearch is a scanner that instantly shows you, across every symbol and every timeframe, whether price is currently trading at a premium or a discount $2014 on a single chart.
Working out an ICT Premium/Discount bias normally means manually finding the swing high and low and drawing a Fibonacci retracement yourself. PDSearch automates this across every symbol and timeframe, so you can see the discount (buy-side) or premium (sell-side) bias at a glance, color-coded.

DSearch 448 Scanner  Guide is Here 


Rather than a plain 50% split of the last high and low, PDSearch only extracts swings with a meaningful range $2014 filtered by ATR x multiplier $2014 so it is not thrown off by small, noisy price swings.



Scan up to

64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations

simultaneously.


---

## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series

Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered $2014 a trading tool for life.
The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy.
Here are the hottest tools available right now:

- IFVG All-Currency Scanner
  The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.
  Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution).

- MA + Pin Bar All-Currency Scanner
  A precision tool that finds pin bars bouncing off moving averages to catch pullback entries.
  The ultimate edge comes from knowing [what was swept]. Works perfectly with ICT methodology.

- AutoLineSaver
  An almost essential companion for all-currency monitoring.
  Automatically saves and restores your drawn lines even after closing charts $2014 an extremely
  convenient tool that dramatically improves the efficiency of multi-pair chart analysis.


---

## 3. Basic Specifications

* Signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars only
* The currently forming bar is not used for signal detection
* No repainting (once a signal appears, it will never change or disappear)
* Compatible with all symbols displayed in MT4's Market Watch (FX, Gold, indices, crypto, etc.)
* Default display: 29 symbols × 7 timeframes
* Maximum: 64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations
* Symbols, timeframes, and alert settings can be customized

---

## 4. Basic Usage

### Step 1

Search for signals using the 448 Scanner.

Cells that match the signal conditions will be highlighted in color.

### Step 2

Click on a timeframe cell in the panel to open the chart for that symbol and timeframe.
The chart opens using the layout saved in your default.tpl template (this is standard MT4 behavior).

### Step 3

Use trendlines, horizontal lines, and other tools on the opened chart to perform your own analysis.

### Step 4

Use AutoLineSaver for 448 to save and restore any lines you have drawn.

---

## 5. Color Meanings

Each cell represents:

1 symbol x 1 timeframe

| Color       | Meaning                                                     |
| ----------- | ----------------------------------------------------------- |
| Cyan        | Bullish condition is currently active                       |
| Light Blue  | Alert: just changed to bullish $2014 a new bullish signal fired |
| Red         | Bearish condition is currently active                       |
| Pink        | Alert: just changed to bearish $2014 a new bearish signal fired |
| White       | No signal present                                           |
| Yellow      | Alert: signal just ended $2014 condition returned to no-signal  |

Alert colors appear only at the moment the signal fires.

They revert to normal colors on the next scan cycle.

In addition, when an alert fires, the symbol name temporarily turns red.

If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, the spread display turns red and that symbol is excluded from the current scan cycle.

---

## 6. Installation

1. Copy the file to the MT4 MQL4/Indicators folder.

2. Restart MT4.

3. Apply the indicator to any chart.


---

## 7. First Launch Warning

On first launch, if MT4 does not have history data for a target symbol or timeframe, the following warning may appear:

Please load [Symbol][Timeframe] chart once

In this case, manually open a chart for the indicated symbol and timeframe once.

Once MT4 loads the required history data, the scanner will operate normally.

---

## 8. Symbol Settings $2014 UseSymbols

Only symbols currently displayed in MT4's Market Watch are eligible for scanning.

### Specify by currency code

EUR USD JPY

Entering codes like this automatically generates currency pairs such as:

EURUSD

EURJPY

USDJPY

### Specify a symbol directly

XAUUSD

Entering a full symbol name adds it directly to the scan list.

### Mixed input

XAUUSD USD EUR JPY

In this case, XAUUSD is added along with all combinations of USD, EUR, and JPY pairs.

---

## 9. Unique Parameters

### Swing Range Detection Settings

PD_ATRPeriod  14

The ATR period used to determine the swing range.

PD_ATRMult  1.5

Starting from the most recent swing high (or low), the indicator looks back until it finds an opposite-side fractal with a range of at least ATR x this multiplier, and confirms that pair as the swing range. Increasing this value restricts detection to larger swings only.

PD_MaxBars  500

The maximum number of bars to look back when searching for a range. A larger value allows older swings to be detected, at the cost of heavier processing.

### About the Judgment Logic

* Based on the most recent confirmed bar, the indicator automatically detects the nearest pair of fractal high/low points with a range of at least ATR x PD_ATRMult, and treats it as the swing range (Dealing Range)
* Using the midpoint (Equilibrium) of that range as a reference: if the current price is below the midpoint, it is judged as Discount (buy-side bias); if above, Premium (sell-side bias)
* If no swing satisfying the ATR condition is found within PD_MaxBars, no signal is produced

---

## 10. Common Parameters

### Timeframe Display Settings

bUseM1
bUseM5
bUseM15
bUseM30
bUseH1
bUseH4
bUseD1
bUseW1

Sets whether each timeframe is shown in the panel and included in scanning.

### Alert Settings

bAlertOnce
bFindAlert
bLostAlert
bAlertM1
bAlertM5
bAlertM15
bAlertM30
bAlertH1
bAlertH4
bAlertD1
bAlertW1

Configure alert ON/OFF per timeframe.
Display and alerts can be managed independently.

### Spread Settings

bUseSpread
MaxSpread

Displays the spread and temporarily excludes any symbol exceeding MaxSpread from scanning.

### Notification Settings

bMail
bPush

Configure email and mobile push notifications.
MT4's notification settings must be configured before use.

### Symbol Settings

UseSymbols
AddSymbol

Set the symbols to monitor and any broker-specific suffix.

### Special Functions

SelfRifresh
SymOnOff
AddText

Used when running multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously, or for the symbol click-exclude feature.

### Display Position Settings

ATRCorner
TxtXBase
LineMax
FontSize
TxtXPos
TxtXSpace
TxtYPos

Adjust the panel position, font size, line spacing, and column spacing.

Note for beginners If you are not sure what a setting does, it is safe to leave it at its default value.

---

## 11. Usage Tips

* All signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars
* The current (unconfirmed) bar is not used for signal detection
* When a signal appears, always open the target chart and perform your own analysis
* Turning off unused timeframes improves performance
* When running multiple instances, assign different values to AddText to avoid conflicts

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Индикаторы
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Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Reverse Elements - Formatted Description Reverse Elements Reverse Elements is a signal-based indicator designed to help identify potential market reversal points directly on the chart. Using a proprietary calculation method, the indicator displays buy and sell signals with arrows. It is built to support discretionary trading by making potential entry areas easier to recognize visually. This is not an Expert Advisor and does not place trades automatically. Main Features Buy and sell arrows displa
MA Perfect Order All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
First 20 Downloads FREE ## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously. A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single, uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.   BUY  signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend   SELL signal : Shorte
FREE
IFVG Finder zone snd sign
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
FREE for the First 100 Users   IFVG Signals Indicator  (ICTIFVGmq4_en.mq4)  Platform: MetaTrader 4 Signal  : IFVG Buy / IFVG Sell arrows on the main chart Zone    : Horizontal rectangle drawn at the confirmed IFVG zone IFVG Sing  Guide is Here  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WHAT IS AN IFVG? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FVG  (Fair Value Gap)  : A 3-bar price gap where Bar[t+2] and Bar[t] do N
FREE
KillZones Display and Alert NY London Asia Daily
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
FREE for the First 50 Users ================================================================   ShowKillZones v1.0   - Corrected NY AM end time from 11 to 10, and NY PM end time from 17 to 16 (adjusted to Kill Zone hours) [cite: 321, 326]   - Changed NY AM/PM labels to Kill Zone [cite: 321, 326] v1.0  -  User Manual [cite: 321] ================================================================ [Overview] This indicator displays ICT Kill Zones (session hours) on the chart as background zones an
FREE
Narrow Range 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
## 1. Overview Scan up to 64 symbols $FFFD~ 7 timeframes = 448 combinations simultaneously. --- ## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life. The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy. Here are the hottest tools available right now: - IFVG All-Currency Scanner   The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.   https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/
FREE
Multi Currency Stocastic Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Stoch Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for stochastic golden/dead crosses — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Stoch Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors stochastic cross signals across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any
FREE
TradeStats Panel
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
================================================================   TradeInfoS_en  -  Trade Statistics Indicator for MT4   Copyright (C) 2014 fx-mt4ea.com ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history statistics and market info in a separate indicator window. Shows results for All-time, This Month, and This Week in three columns. DISPLAY LAYOUT -------------- [ S ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx/R:xx%/PL:xx    <- All-time stats [ M ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx
FREE
AutoLineSaver for 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
First 50 Downloads Free      AutoLineSaver for 448 Save and restore your chart workspace automatically.  |  User Manual 1. Overview AutoLineSaver automatically saves every line you draw on the chart and restores them the next time you open it. No more redrawing your analysis from scratch. Drop AutoLineSaver onto your chart once, and your workspace is always preserved. What it saves: • Horizontal lines • Trendlines • Rays (extended trendlines) • Vertical lines • Rectangles • Fibonacci retra
FREE
Rsi Border Search Multi Symbol Scanner448
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
RSI Border Search scans up to 64 symbols across 7 timeframes (448 combinations) in real time, detecting when RSI reaches overbought or oversold levels on confirmed bars. KEY FEATURES - Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 64 symbols x 7 timeframes = 448 cells simultaneously. - RSI Boundary Detection: Detects when RSI crosses above or below your specified boundary level on confirmed (closed) bars. - No Repaint: Only confirmed bars are evaluated. The forming bar is never used, so signals
FREE
MagicalTouch Any Angle Line Break Alert Automated
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
MagicalTouch for MT4 Draw a line. Wait for the alert. MagicalTouch monitors lines you draw on MT4 and fires an alert the instant price touches them. What it does Horizontal lines: Alerts when price hits the specified level. Vertical lines: Alerts when a candle reaches the specified time. Trendlines: Alerts on touch (a unique feature MT4 cannot do natively). Alert Types: Supports Popup, Sound, Email, and Mobile Push Notifications. Quick Start (3 Steps) Apply: Drag MagicalTouch onto any chart. Dr
Multi Currency MA Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
MA Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for MA crossovers — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MA Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors moving average crossovers across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any chart and it instantly
IFVG All Currency Scanner 448 Dashboard
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
50% OFF for the First 50 Users 1. Overview  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner Detects IFVG (Inverse Fair Value Gap) signals across all currency pairs simultaneously. An IFVG occurs when a candle body fully breaks through a prior Fair Value Gap in the OPPOSITE direction ? a key ICT concept indicating a potential institutional reversal. IFVG 448 Scanner Guide is Here    BUY  signal : Bear FVG is broken upward   → price likely to rise   SELL signal : Bull FVG is broken downward → price likely to
HigherTF Background Candle
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
HigherTF Background Candle draws higher timeframe candlesticks directly on your chart background, giving you instant multi-timeframe context without switching charts. KEY FEATURES - Background HTF Candles: Renders Open/High/Low/Close of any higher timeframe as colored rectangles behind your price action. - Instant TF Switching: Press keys 1-9 to switch between M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Press 0 to hide. - Auto-Promotion: If the selected TF is equal to or lower than the cha
Reverse Elements All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Reverse_Elements_AllSearch Reverse_Elements signals multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner for MetaTrader 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Important Requirement ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Reverse_Elements_AllSearch requires the main Reverse_Elements indicator. Reverse_Elements_AllSearch is not a standalone signal-generation indicator. It is a scanner that reads signals from the main Reverse_Elements indicator an
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raypiscopo
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raypiscopo 2026.08.07 04:30 
 

does not work

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