Premium Discount Scanner 448





## 1. Overview





PDSearch is a scanner that instantly shows you, across every symbol and every timeframe, whether price is currently trading at a premium or a discount $2014 on a single chart.

Working out an ICT Premium/Discount bias normally means manually finding the swing high and low and drawing a Fibonacci retracement yourself. PDSearch automates this across every symbol and timeframe, so you can see the discount (buy-side) or premium (sell-side) bias at a glance, color-coded.

DSearch 448 Scanner Guide is Here

Rather than a plain 50% split of the last high and low, PDSearch only extracts swings with a meaningful range $2014 filtered by ATR x multiplier $2014 so it is not thrown off by small, noisy price swings.









Scan up to





64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations





simultaneously.









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## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series





Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered $2014 a trading tool for life.

The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy.

Here are the hottest tools available right now:





- IFVG All-Currency Scanner

The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.

Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution).





- MA + Pin Bar All-Currency Scanner

A precision tool that finds pin bars bouncing off moving averages to catch pullback entries.

The ultimate edge comes from knowing [what was swept]. Works perfectly with ICT methodology.





- AutoLineSaver

An almost essential companion for all-currency monitoring.

Automatically saves and restores your drawn lines even after closing charts $2014 an extremely

convenient tool that dramatically improves the efficiency of multi-pair chart analysis.









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## 3. Basic Specifications





* Signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars only

* The currently forming bar is not used for signal detection

* No repainting (once a signal appears, it will never change or disappear)

* Compatible with all symbols displayed in MT4's Market Watch (FX, Gold, indices, crypto, etc.)

* Default display: 29 symbols × 7 timeframes

* Maximum: 64 symbols × 7 timeframes = 448 combinations

* Symbols, timeframes, and alert settings can be customized





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## 4. Basic Usage





### Step 1





Search for signals using the 448 Scanner.





Cells that match the signal conditions will be highlighted in color.





### Step 2





Click on a timeframe cell in the panel to open the chart for that symbol and timeframe.

The chart opens using the layout saved in your default.tpl template (this is standard MT4 behavior).





### Step 3





Use trendlines, horizontal lines, and other tools on the opened chart to perform your own analysis.





### Step 4





Use AutoLineSaver for 448 to save and restore any lines you have drawn.





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## 5. Color Meanings





Each cell represents:





1 symbol x 1 timeframe





| Color | Meaning |

| ----------- | ----------------------------------------------------------- |

| Cyan | Bullish condition is currently active |

| Light Blue | Alert: just changed to bullish $2014 a new bullish signal fired |

| Red | Bearish condition is currently active |

| Pink | Alert: just changed to bearish $2014 a new bearish signal fired |

| White | No signal present |

| Yellow | Alert: signal just ended $2014 condition returned to no-signal |





Alert colors appear only at the moment the signal fires.





They revert to normal colors on the next scan cycle.





In addition, when an alert fires, the symbol name temporarily turns red.





If the spread exceeds the maximum limit, the spread display turns red and that symbol is excluded from the current scan cycle.





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## 6. Installation





1. Copy the file to the MT4 MQL4/Indicators folder.





2. Restart MT4.





3. Apply the indicator to any chart.









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## 7. First Launch Warning





On first launch, if MT4 does not have history data for a target symbol or timeframe, the following warning may appear:





Please load [Symbol][Timeframe] chart once





In this case, manually open a chart for the indicated symbol and timeframe once.





Once MT4 loads the required history data, the scanner will operate normally.





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## 8. Symbol Settings $2014 UseSymbols





Only symbols currently displayed in MT4's Market Watch are eligible for scanning.





### Specify by currency code





EUR USD JPY





Entering codes like this automatically generates currency pairs such as:





EURUSD





EURJPY





USDJPY





### Specify a symbol directly





XAUUSD





Entering a full symbol name adds it directly to the scan list.





### Mixed input





XAUUSD USD EUR JPY





In this case, XAUUSD is added along with all combinations of USD, EUR, and JPY pairs.





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## 9. Unique Parameters





### Swing Range Detection Settings





PD_ATRPeriod 14





The ATR period used to determine the swing range.





PD_ATRMult 1.5





Starting from the most recent swing high (or low), the indicator looks back until it finds an opposite-side fractal with a range of at least ATR x this multiplier, and confirms that pair as the swing range. Increasing this value restricts detection to larger swings only.





PD_MaxBars 500





The maximum number of bars to look back when searching for a range. A larger value allows older swings to be detected, at the cost of heavier processing.





### About the Judgment Logic





* Based on the most recent confirmed bar, the indicator automatically detects the nearest pair of fractal high/low points with a range of at least ATR x PD_ATRMult, and treats it as the swing range (Dealing Range)

* Using the midpoint (Equilibrium) of that range as a reference: if the current price is below the midpoint, it is judged as Discount (buy-side bias); if above, Premium (sell-side bias)

* If no swing satisfying the ATR condition is found within PD_MaxBars, no signal is produced





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## 10. Common Parameters





### Timeframe Display Settings





bUseM1

bUseM5

bUseM15

bUseM30

bUseH1

bUseH4

bUseD1

bUseW1





Sets whether each timeframe is shown in the panel and included in scanning.





### Alert Settings





bAlertOnce

bFindAlert

bLostAlert

bAlertM1

bAlertM5

bAlertM15

bAlertM30

bAlertH1

bAlertH4

bAlertD1

bAlertW1





Configure alert ON/OFF per timeframe.

Display and alerts can be managed independently.





### Spread Settings





bUseSpread

MaxSpread





Displays the spread and temporarily excludes any symbol exceeding MaxSpread from scanning.





### Notification Settings





bMail

bPush





Configure email and mobile push notifications.

MT4's notification settings must be configured before use.





### Symbol Settings





UseSymbols

AddSymbol





Set the symbols to monitor and any broker-specific suffix.





### Special Functions





SelfRifresh

SymOnOff

AddText





Used when running multiple instances of the indicator simultaneously, or for the symbol click-exclude feature.





### Display Position Settings





ATRCorner

TxtXBase

LineMax

FontSize

TxtXPos

TxtXSpace

TxtYPos





Adjust the panel position, font size, line spacing, and column spacing.





Note for beginners If you are not sure what a setting does, it is safe to leave it at its default value.





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## 11. Usage Tips





* All signals are determined on confirmed (closed) bars

* The current (unconfirmed) bar is not used for signal detection

* When a signal appears, always open the target chart and perform your own analysis

* Turning off unused timeframes improves performance

* When running multiple instances, assign different values to AddText to avoid conflicts



