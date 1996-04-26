Edge Snap MT4

oxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter

FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble.

Key features:

  • Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one panel, every timeframe's latest signal at a glance
  • Automatic quality grading (OK/NO) on every signal — filters out oversized entry bars relative to volatility, signals too close to the midline, and setups with poor risk/reward before you act on them
  • Full signal detail per timeframe: direction (BUY/SELL), signal age in bars, entry price, and two take-profit targets (TP1 at the midline, TP2 at the opposite envelope edge)
  • On-chart BUY/SELL arrows for the timeframe you're currently viewing
  • Configurable alerts per timeframe — popup, mobile push notification, or sound — with an option to fire only on quality-OK signals, and only once per freshly closed bar (no repeat spam)
  • Clean dark panel with zebra-striped rows, fully repositionable and recolorable to match your setup
  • Lightweight — table refreshes on a 1-second timer instead of recalculating on every tick

Perfect for reversal and mean-reversion traders who want one glance across every timeframe instead of flipping through charts, with a built-in filter that does the first pass of signal quality control for you.


Update — EdgeSnap Perfect

FoxWave EdgeSnap has been upgraded to EdgeSnap Perfect, adding a full "what happens if the signal fails" layer on top of the original scanner — so you're not just told when a reversal fires, you're told what to do if the market proves it wrong.

New in this update:

  • Recovery Table (toggleable ON/OFF with one click, no recompile) — the moment price breaks back past the original signal candle's extreme instead of following through, the table flags that timeframe as REV and recalculates a fresh target ladder: your original entry becomes the new TP1, the original TP1 becomes TP2, and the original TP2 becomes TP3 — with live pip distance to each, so a failed reversal turns into an actionable plan instead of a dead signal
  • On-chart TP projection arrows — every quality-OK signal, on any timeframe, gets its TP1/TP2 drawn straight onto your current chart as color-coded dashed rays with price labels, so you can see every timeframe's targets without switching charts
  • Recovery arrows on chart — visually distinct (accent color, dotted, thicker) from regular TP arrows, so a REV-state target is unmistakable at a glance and never confused with a normal signal
  • Per-timeframe chart visibility control — a dedicated ON/OFF button for every timeframe, letting you choose exactly which timeframes clutter your chart with arrows while every timeframe still reports fully in both tables
  • Persistent click-state — your per-timeframe on/off choices are remembered per symbol across timeframe switches, indicator reloads, and terminal restarts
  • Aligned dual-table layout — Recovery Table sits directly beneath the main signal table, matched in width and banding so the whole panel reads as one cohesive dashboard instead of separate floating boxes
  • Optional reversal alerts — fire a popup/push/sound the moment a signal flips into REV state, independent of the original entry alert

Everything from the original release — multi-timeframe scan, quality grading, configurable per-timeframe alerts, dark zebra-striped panel — stays exactly as it was. This is a pure addition, not a rework.


Рекомендуем также
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
Индикаторы
Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Индикаторы
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу текущ
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Индикаторы
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
No Skam
Abdulkarim Karazon
Индикаторы
NO SKAM Arrow Indicator NO SKAM Arrow Indicator — это самооптимизирующий торговый индикатор, предназначенный для автоматической настройки генерации сигнала и уровней TP/SL в зависимости от ваших целей по производительности. Вместо ручного тестирования сотен комбинаций параметров индикатор ищет настройки, которые лучше всего соответствуют вашим целям оптимизации, такие как: Минимальный процент побед Максимальная серия убытков Минимальное количество сделок Положительная чистая прибыль Это может
Mega Indicator MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Индикаторы
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing.
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор представляет собой видоизмененный индикатор Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/10136 . Отличается поведение при размещения отложенных ордеров и линии TP. Автоматическое размещение линий Фибрначчи от максимума до минимума видимых баров: Автоматические отложенные ордера (Buy/Sell) Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 как точки разворота и Taking Profit 3 для улучшения возможной прибыли. Лучшее соотношение риска и прибыли. Простой и мощный индикатор Этот индикатор, наряду с
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition
Suwan Chanidnok
Эксперты
Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!) To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39  for a limited time. Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $69  effective from July 31, 2026 . Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate! CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH When pro
Trading Levels Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Trading Levels Indicator - система для торговли, разработанная для определения точек входа, удержания позиций и трендового направления. Включает несколько механизмов работающих в одном комплексе, волновой анализ трендового направления, уровневый анализ при построении сигналов, показывает возможные цели TP и SL. Возможности индикатора Сигнальные стрелки появляются на текущей свече, не перекрашиваются. Использует специальные алгоритмы поиска уровней от которых отскакивает цена. Работает по тренд
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Индикаторы
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
SmartSignal Sniper
Ahmed Ismail Muhammad Ismail Al Talhat
Индикаторы
SmartSignal Sniper: Ваш идеальный торговый компаньон Разблокируйте силу точного трейдинга с помощью SmartSignal Sniper. Созданный для доставки точных сигналов на покупку и продажу, этот передовой инструмент дает возможность трейдерам всех уровней смело и ясно маневрировать на финансовых рынках. Основные характеристики: Максимальная точность: SmartSignal Sniper использует передовые алгоритмы для предоставления точных сигналов на покупку и продажу, помогая трейдерам идентифицировать выгодные возмо
Fourteen plus nine TD Sequential
MOHAMMED IMAD HUSSEIN BASSEE
Индикаторы
Fourteen plus nine What is it for? Applying Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential serves the purpose of identifying a price point where an uptrend or a downtrend exhausts itself and reverses. . What are the main components of TD Sequential? TD Sequential has two parts – TD Setup and TD Countdown. The first phase of TD Sequential starts with a TD Setup and is completed with a 9 count. When the 9 count is completed, it is at that point, a price pause, price pullback, or reversal is likely. It is also at tha
AlgoSamurai Kana Trend
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Индикаторы
Cutting-edge solution for Trend Trading with statistically robust signals! Kana Trend’s smart algorithm detects the trend on any instrument, any timeframe, and gives powerful entry signals with exit levels.  Its advanced statistics gives you deep insight as to success and profitability of its signals -- while being fully transparent on any potential for loss.  Because this is an indicator, not an EA, you cannot see it in action in visual tester if you download the Free Demo. Instead, please down
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Distinctive это трендовый стрелочный индикатор форекс для определения потенциальный точек входа. Нравится он, прежде всего, тем, что в нём заложен простой механизм работы, адаптация ко всем временным периодам и торговым тактикам. СОздан на основе канала регрессии с фильрами. Отображаем сигналы индикатора Lawrence на графике функции цены используя математический подход.  Принцип работы - при пробитии цены в зоне перекупленности/перепроданности (уровней канала) генерируется сигнал на покупку или
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор дает ранние сигналы при смене тренда, основываясь на показаниях ADX в комбинации с элементами ценовых паттернов. Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Вы видите на истории ту же картину, которая была в реал-тайм. Сигналы отображаются стрелками для удобства восприятия (чтобы не загромождать график). Особенности Простота использования. Все настройки фильтров сводятся к выбору чувствительности параметром " Sensitivity of the indicator ".
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Matrix - стрелочный индикатор Форекс. Отображает сигналы просто и наглядно! Стрелки показывают направление заключения сделки, и окрашиваются соответственно что видно на скриншотах. Как видите торговать с таким индикатором легко. Дождался появления стрелки в нужном направлении – открыл сделку. Сформировалась стрелка в обратную сторону – закрыл сделку. Также индикатор отображает линии с помощью которых формируются сигналы стрелок, с учетом внутренних вильтров.
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Индикаторы
Суть данного индикатора - анализ и предсказание котировок с помощью преобразования Фурье. Индикатор раскладывает ряд цен на гармоники и вычисляет их продукт на следующих барах. Индикатор выводит на истории ценовые метки, обозначающие размах цен в прошлом, а также ценовые метки с предполагаемым движением в будущем. Также прогнозируемое решение о покупке или продаже и размер take profit указывается в текстовой метке в окне индикатора. Индикатор использует в качестве "движка" для расчетов другой ин
Perspective Trend
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Индикатор Perspective Trend отслеживает рыночный тренд с очень высокой надежностью. Все точки пересечения будут идеальными точками, в которых изменяется направление тренда. Игнорируются резкие колебания цены, а также шумы вокруг усредненных цен.  Сигнальные точки, места где изменяется цвет, можно использовать как точки потенциального разворота рынка. Алгоритм индиувтора реализует разновидность технического анализа, основанную на идее о том, что рынок имеет циклическую природу. Данную разработку
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Индикаторы
А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения фак
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Индикаторы
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — Система из 7 фильтров + Гарантия RR для свинг-трейдинга XAUUSD Без перерисовки. Без перерисовки. Без задержек. Все сигналы фиксируются после подтверждения. Бонус для покупателей: Получите AI Zone Radar (стоимость $59) + PDF-руководство бесплатно при покупке. Напишите мне сообщение на MQL5 после покупки. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 Версия MT5 также доступна:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. VERSION MT 5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  RFI LEVELS PRO Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тр
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Другие продукты этого автора
Cool iExposure MT5
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value Profit https://www.facebook.com/groups/prop4y iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main wi
Cool iExposure
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
Индикаторы
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value www.foxwave.eu
Edge Snap Indicator
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
Индикаторы
FoxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble. Key features: Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one
Pattern Scanner Fox Wave
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Fox Wave Pattern Scanner  SHORT DESCRIPTION  Multi-timeframe candlestick pattern scanner: 24 patterns across M5-D1, live dashboard, on-chart markers, one-click TF toggles, alerts. FULL DESCRIPTION Fox Wave Pattern Scanner continuously reads your chart's symbol across six timeframes at once and reports every candlestick pattern it finds in a clean dark dashboard — so you never have to manually flip through timeframes looking for a setup again. Instead of scrolling between M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and
Annual Bar Info
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Basic tool Showing annual candle, range for Day, range for Week, range for Month, range for Year. Showing fibonacci for Day fibonacci for Week, fibonacci for Month, fibonacci for Year. Showing percent change for Day, percent change for Week, percent change for Month, percent change for Year. Showing distance of the current value the previous close for Day, Week, Month, Year.
Fox Wave QCW DrawFiboByDate
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
What are Fibonacci Numbers and Lines? Fibonacci numbers are used to create technical indicators using a mathematical sequence developed by the Italian mathematician, commonly referred to as "Fibonacci," in the 13th century. The sequence of numbers, starting with zero and one, is created by adding the previous two numbers. For example, the early part of the sequence is 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89,144, 233, 377, and so on. The Fibonacci sequence is significant because of the so-calle
FOX Wave QCW Account Protector
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
This is a simple and very effective utility for closing in profir or in loss. Constant overview of daily Draw Down, Current profit and Daily profit This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading. Thanks to the minimal set of parameters, you can easily set up the utility for any symbol in MT4
Edge Snap Met4
Zbynek Liska
Эксперты
FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA Catch the reversal before everyone else. FOX WAVE – EdgeSnap EA is a fully automated multi-symbol Expert Advisor that continuously scans your entire trading universe for high-quality reversal opportunities. Instead of monitoring dozens of charts, EdgeSnap does the work for you. It ranks every valid setup, calculates the correct position size from your predefined account risk, manages trades automatically from entry to exit, and displays everything on a real-time dashboard
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Dashboard for the nearest H L for the last X years
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
This multi-currency annual dashboard analyzes the nearest high and low to the current price for a chosen number of recent years. It displays how many pips away the price is from the nearest high or low. You can set a pip threshold, and the alert will notify you when the price gets close to the specified levels. In real-time, the dashboard also provides an overview of the closest high or low values for each specific year, helping you make informed trading decisions.
Annual Highs Lows Over X Years
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Key level analysis : The indicator tracks the nearest annual high and low to the current price over a chosen number of years. Proximity alerts : It triggers an alert when the price reaches a specified number of pips from the nearest high or low. Customizable notification intervals : You can set how often alerts repeat, for example, every 30 minutes. Historical perspective : Enables long-term tracking of market levels and effective planning of trading strategies. Multi-currency support : This ind
Cool iExposure MT5 II
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place. Key Features: Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total vol
Sorted Range Monitor with Alerts
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
RangeDashboard – Multi-symbol Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Range Overview with Alerts RangeDashboard is a powerful and user-friendly indicator that displays the current range (high-low) of selected currency pairs or instruments over a chosen timeframe (D1, W1, MN1) directly on the chart. It allows you to input a customizable list of symbols, add suffixes if needed, and select the timeframe from which the ranges are calculated. Key Features: Dynamic calculation of ranges for any number of symbols o
Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes Description: Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status. Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m"). Di
MT5NewHighLowDashboardScanner
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
New High / Low Dashboard Scanner is not a common indicator. It is a market-structure control system designed to monitor, in real time, the creation of new Highs and Lows across Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly time horizons — while simultaneously measuring the exact distance of price from these critical levels in pips. This tool is built for traders who do not want to react late, but instead want to stand at the origin of market movement . What the system does The dashboard continuously scan
Fox Wave Account Nexus
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Short Description Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart. Full Description  Fox Wave Account Nexus Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control . The indicator collects live data from all con
Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management Key Features Multi-Master Architecture Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously Automatic master account detection or manual configuration Real-time trade synchronization via file system Independent risk management for each master Advanced Risk Management Individual risk settings per master account Automatic lot size calculation based
Trend Matrix Scanner
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
TREND SCANNER PRO - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Dashboard Professional real-time trend scanner that monitors up to 15 currency pairs across 8 timeframes simultaneously. Get instant market overview with epic visual dashboard, smart alerts, and zero lag performance. KEY FEATURES
Professional Averaging CalculatorMT5
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Professional Averaging Calculator - Essential Risk Management Tool for Every Trader Whether you're a beginner learning position averaging or a professional managing complex grid strategies, this calculator is your must-have tool. Beginners instantly see how averaging works, understand maximum loss scenarios, and learn proper risk management before entering trades - no more "I didn't know I could lose that much" surprises. Professionals save time and eliminate calculation errors with instant simu
Institutional Edge
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
SMC Pro — Smart Money Concepts All-in-One The only indicator you need to trade like the institutions. SMC Pro combines five core Smart Money Concepts tools into a single, clean, and fully customizable indicator for MetaTrader 5. No repainting. No clutter. Everything you need to read the market the way banks and hedge funds do. What it does Order Blocks Automatically detects bullish and bearish Order Blocks — the price zones where institutional orders were placed before a major move. The indic
Position Averaging Calculator
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Calculate the exact entry price or lot size needed to reach your target average — directly on the chart. Full description A lightweight MT5 indicator that solves a common trading problem: if I add to my position at market price, what volume do I need to reach my target average? Or the reverse: if I want to add a fixed lot size, at what price must I enter? The panel reads your open positions automatically, displays the current average entry price with a dashed line on the chart, and lets you s
Spread Recorder MultiCurrency
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Spread Recorder — Multi-Symbol Max/Min Dashboard Spread Recorder is a real-time multi-symbol dashboard that continuously monitors live spreads across your entire watchlist and permanently records the maximum and minimum spread ever seen for each symbol — with timestamps. Key features: Monitor 10, 28, 50+ symbols simultaneously from a single customizable text file Auto-adaptive grid layout — the panel automatically resizes its rows and columns to fit however many symbols you load, from a handful
Swap Monitor MultiCurrency
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Swap Monitor — Multi-Symbol Buy/Sell Swap Dashboard with Alerts Swap Monitor is a real-time multi-symbol dashboard that displays live SELL and BUY swap rates for your entire watchlist in one compact, color-coded panel — and can alert you the instant any swap rate changes. Key features: Monitor 10, 28, 50+ symbols simultaneously from a single customizable text file Auto-adaptive grid layout — the panel automatically resizes to fit however many symbols you load Displays both SELL and BUY swap valu
Volume Suite
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
FoxWave Volume Suite combines three essential volume-based tools into a single indicator: a horizontal Volume Profile with Point of Control and Value Area, a real-time volume spike detector with instant alerts, and a buy/sell pressure delta gauge. No need to run three separate indicators — everything you need to read volume is in one clean Fox Wave panel. What it does Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) Builds a horizontal histogram showing how much volume traded at each price level over your cho
SMC Trend Suite
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
FoxWave SMC Trend Suite  SHORT DESCRIPTION  Smart Money Concepts trend tool: Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, FVG and EQH/EQL — fully toggleable, with alerts. FULL DESCRIPTION FoxWave SMC Trend Suite brings the four foundational building blocks of Smart Money Concepts trading into a single, clean indicator: Market Structure shifts (Break of Structure / Change of Character), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Equal Highs/Equal Lows liquidity pools. Every component can be switched on or
PL Tracker
Zbynek Liska
Утилиты
Profit Loss Tracker A clean, draggable on-chart panel that shows your floating profit/loss in real time — one symbol at a time or your entire account at once — with permanent high/low watermark history and one-click close. Stop scrolling through the Trade tab or doing mental math. zProfit Loss Tracker keeps your floating P/L, your best and worst moments on every symbol, and your account health always visible in a compact, modern panel — and lets you close positions with a single click, right whe
Edge Snap
Zbynek Liska
Эксперты
One purchase. Two professional trading tools. Buy EdgeSnap EA today and receive this Edge Snap Indicator  as a complimentary bonus. Simply contact me on MQL5 after your purchase, and I'll send it to you personally. FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA A fully automated multi-symbol trading robot that scans your entire Market Watch for price-reversal setups, sizes every trade from account risk with built-in margin and volume safety caps, manages partial profit-taking and trailing on its own, and shows you e
Edge Snap Multi Symbol
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol — Scan Every Pair for Reversal Setups at Once FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol by Fox Wave takes the same quality-filtered reversal detection from EdgeSnap and runs it across every symbol you trade at once — Market Watch or a custom list, one timeframe, one panel — so instead of flipping through 20+ charts looking for a setup, the setup finds you. Key features: Scans your entire Market Watch automatically, or a custom symbol list with broker-suffix support (up to 60 sy
Quant Analytics
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
Quant Analytics  Short description (for the product summary field) Quant Analytics turns your raw trade history into a full quantitative performance report — right inside MetaTrader 5. A dark, on-chart P/L calendar for daily use, plus a one-click HTML export with the same depth of analysis you'd expect from a dedicated trading journal: drawdown, Monte Carlo, Kelly, Omega, MAE/MFE, rolling Sharpe, and more. Full description See your trading the way a quant would — without leaving MetaTrader 5. Mo
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв