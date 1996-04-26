Edge Snap MT4

oxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter

FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble.

Key features:

Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one panel, every timeframe's latest signal at a glance

Automatic quality grading (OK/NO) on every signal — filters out oversized entry bars relative to volatility, signals too close to the midline, and setups with poor risk/reward before you act on them

Full signal detail per timeframe: direction (BUY/SELL), signal age in bars, entry price, and two take-profit targets (TP1 at the midline, TP2 at the opposite envelope edge)

On-chart BUY/SELL arrows for the timeframe you're currently viewing

Configurable alerts per timeframe — popup, mobile push notification, or sound — with an option to fire only on quality-OK signals, and only once per freshly closed bar (no repeat spam)

Clean dark panel with zebra-striped rows, fully repositionable and recolorable to match your setup

Lightweight — table refreshes on a 1-second timer instead of recalculating on every tick

Perfect for reversal and mean-reversion traders who want one glance across every timeframe instead of flipping through charts, with a built-in filter that does the first pass of signal quality control for you.





Update — EdgeSnap Perfect

FoxWave EdgeSnap has been upgraded to EdgeSnap Perfect, adding a full "what happens if the signal fails" layer on top of the original scanner — so you're not just told when a reversal fires, you're told what to do if the market proves it wrong.

New in this update:

Recovery Table (toggleable ON/OFF with one click, no recompile) — the moment price breaks back past the original signal candle's extreme instead of following through, the table flags that timeframe as REV and recalculates a fresh target ladder: your original entry becomes the new TP1, the original TP1 becomes TP2, and the original TP2 becomes TP3 — with live pip distance to each, so a failed reversal turns into an actionable plan instead of a dead signal

(toggleable ON/OFF with one click, no recompile) — the moment price breaks back past the original signal candle's extreme instead of following through, the table flags that timeframe as REV and recalculates a fresh target ladder: your original entry becomes the new TP1, the original TP1 becomes TP2, and the original TP2 becomes TP3 — with live pip distance to each, so a failed reversal turns into an actionable plan instead of a dead signal On-chart TP projection arrows — every quality-OK signal, on any timeframe, gets its TP1/TP2 drawn straight onto your current chart as color-coded dashed rays with price labels, so you can see every timeframe's targets without switching charts

— every quality-OK signal, on any timeframe, gets its TP1/TP2 drawn straight onto your current chart as color-coded dashed rays with price labels, so you can see every timeframe's targets without switching charts Recovery arrows on chart — visually distinct (accent color, dotted, thicker) from regular TP arrows, so a REV-state target is unmistakable at a glance and never confused with a normal signal

— visually distinct (accent color, dotted, thicker) from regular TP arrows, so a REV-state target is unmistakable at a glance and never confused with a normal signal Per-timeframe chart visibility control — a dedicated ON/OFF button for every timeframe, letting you choose exactly which timeframes clutter your chart with arrows while every timeframe still reports fully in both tables

— a dedicated ON/OFF button for every timeframe, letting you choose exactly which timeframes clutter your chart with arrows while every timeframe still reports fully in both tables Persistent click-state — your per-timeframe on/off choices are remembered per symbol across timeframe switches, indicator reloads, and terminal restarts

— your per-timeframe on/off choices are remembered per symbol across timeframe switches, indicator reloads, and terminal restarts Aligned dual-table layout — Recovery Table sits directly beneath the main signal table, matched in width and banding so the whole panel reads as one cohesive dashboard instead of separate floating boxes

— Recovery Table sits directly beneath the main signal table, matched in width and banding so the whole panel reads as one cohesive dashboard instead of separate floating boxes Optional reversal alerts — fire a popup/push/sound the moment a signal flips into REV state, independent of the original entry alert

Everything from the original release — multi-timeframe scan, quality grading, configurable per-timeframe alerts, dark zebra-striped panel — stays exactly as it was. This is a pure addition, not a rework.