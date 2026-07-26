Unique Sniper 8 Professional

5

Overview

OFFER! OFFER! Launch price at just 65 dollars applicable from 1st-15th August.Grab your copy soon

A professional multi-timeframe EA with Trend for MT5 that identifies high-probability entry points using a combination of 8 technical indicators and session-based trading. It's the best set up entries with TP SL and risk management. Works Great for Prop acts too.

This is a direct plug and play EA fully auto with indicator built in.Just plug and play with the set files given in comment section


MT4 indicator also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186000

MT5 Indicator also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002

Backtest results of last one year is there in screenshots too as well as  set files best ones for gold in the comment section

Core Strategy

Entry Logic (All conditions must align):

  • Trend: D1 + H1 + Current timeframe EMA alignment

  • Momentum: RSI + MACD confirmation

  • Strength: ADX (>25) confirms trend strength

  • Direction: +DI/-DI crossover for entry direction

  • Volatility: ATR-based stop-loss placement

Key Features:

  • 📊 Visual Dashboard - Real-time condition monitoring

  • 🎯 Smart Signal Filtering - Prevents duplicate entries (5-bar minimum)

  • 🔒 Single Position - One trade at a time

  • 📈 Trailing Stop - Activates after 20 points profit

  • 🚦 Session-Based - London & NY sessions only

  • 🎨 Visual Signals - Buy/Sell arrows on chart with SL/TP lines

Risk Management:

  • SL: 1.0× ATR

  • TP: 2.5× ATR

  • Fixed lot size option

Best Used On:

  • Timeframes: M5-M15

  • Pairs: Gold,bitcoin,major forex pairs

  • Style: Trend-following, Scalping, Long moves

Simple Summary: Waits for all indicators to align in the same direction, enters with a defined risk, and trails the stop once profit builds up.

Отзывы 1
Erwin Fonke
573
Erwin Fonke 2026.07.29 08:22 
 

I was using the indicator already but after that he released also the EA. If you can spend a bit more, I would recommend buying the EA because it's the same as the indicator only automated. It's a great product and I am already at 60% of my prop firm challenge within 3 days. The bot uses SL and TP so it's safe trading. It gives you like 5-7 trades a day on the 1m timeframe and most of the time it's a 90% win rate.

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Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Фильтр:
Erwin Fonke
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Erwin Fonke 2026.07.29 08:22 
 

I was using the indicator already but after that he released also the EA. If you can spend a bit more, I would recommend buying the EA because it's the same as the indicator only automated. It's a great product and I am already at 60% of my prop firm challenge within 3 days. The bot uses SL and TP so it's safe trading. It gives you like 5-7 trades a day on the 1m timeframe and most of the time it's a 90% win rate.

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