Unique Sniper 8 Professional
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 6.1
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Overview
OFFER! OFFER! Launch price at just 65 dollars applicable from 1st-15th August.Grab your copy soon
A professional multi-timeframe EA with Trend for MT5 that identifies high-probability entry points using a combination of 8 technical indicators and session-based trading. It's the best set up entries with TP SL and risk management. Works Great for Prop acts too.
This is a direct plug and play EA fully auto with indicator built in.Just plug and play with the set files given in comment section
MT4 indicator also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186000
MT5 Indicator also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002
Backtest results of last one year is there in screenshots too as well as set files best ones for gold in the comment section
Core Strategy
Entry Logic (All conditions must align):
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Trend: D1 + H1 + Current timeframe EMA alignment
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Momentum: RSI + MACD confirmation
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Strength: ADX (>25) confirms trend strength
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Direction: +DI/-DI crossover for entry direction
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Volatility: ATR-based stop-loss placement
Key Features:
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📊 Visual Dashboard - Real-time condition monitoring
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🎯 Smart Signal Filtering - Prevents duplicate entries (5-bar minimum)
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🔒 Single Position - One trade at a time
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📈 Trailing Stop - Activates after 20 points profit
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🚦 Session-Based - London & NY sessions only
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🎨 Visual Signals - Buy/Sell arrows on chart with SL/TP lines
Risk Management:
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SL: 1.0× ATR
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TP: 2.5× ATR
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Fixed lot size option
Best Used On:
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Timeframes: M5-M15
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Pairs: Gold,bitcoin,major forex pairs
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Style: Trend-following, Scalping, Long moves
Simple Summary: Waits for all indicators to align in the same direction, enters with a defined risk, and trails the stop once profit builds up.
I was using the indicator already but after that he released also the EA. If you can spend a bit more, I would recommend buying the EA because it's the same as the indicator only automated. It's a great product and I am already at 60% of my prop firm challenge within 3 days. The bot uses SL and TP so it's safe trading. It gives you like 5-7 trades a day on the 1m timeframe and most of the time it's a 90% win rate.