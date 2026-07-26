Unique Sniper 8 Professional

Overview

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A professional multi-timeframe EA with Trend for MT5 that identifies high-probability entry points using a combination of 8 technical indicators and session-based trading. It's the best set up entries with TP SL and risk management. Works Great for Prop acts too.

This is a direct plug and play EA fully auto with indicator built in.Just plug and play with the set files given in comment section





MT4 indicator also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186000

MT5 Indicator also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002

Backtest results of last one year is there in screenshots too as well as set files best ones for gold in the comment section

Core Strategy

Entry Logic (All conditions must align):

Trend : D1 + H1 + Current timeframe EMA alignment

Momentum : RSI + MACD confirmation

Strength : ADX (>25) confirms trend strength

Direction : +DI/-DI crossover for entry direction

Volatility: ATR-based stop-loss placement

Key Features :

📊 Visual Dashboard - Real-time condition monitoring

🎯 Smart Signal Filtering - Prevents duplicate entries (5-bar minimum)

🔒 Single Position - One trade at a time

📈 Trailing Stop - Activates after 20 points profit

🚦 Session-Based - London & NY sessions only

🎨 Visual Signals - Buy/Sell arrows on chart with SL/TP lines

Risk Management :

SL: 1.0× ATR

TP: 2.5× ATR

Fixed lot size option

Best Used On :

Timeframes : M5-M15

Pairs : Gold,bitcoin,major forex pairs

Style: Trend-following, Scalping, Long moves