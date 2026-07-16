Unique Professional 8 Sniper MT5

Unique Professional 8 Sniper is a multi-timeframe indicator that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries.

It's a non-repaint indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met.

Direct Ea on this is available too -https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187552

ALERTS AND PUSH NOTIFICATION AVAILABLE WITH ENTRY TP AND SL

MT4 is also available-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186000


Best for Prop Firms too

Best launch price for first 25 users Grab it on launch event of this product 16th-30th July 

The indicator analyzes Daily (D1), Hourly (H1), and Current timeframe trends simultaneously, using:

  1. 3 EMAs (50-period D1, 21-period H1, and fast/slow crossover)

  2. RSI (momentum confirmation)

  3. MACD (trend momentum)

  4. ADX (trend strength - requires 25+)

  5. DI (directional movement)

  6. ATR (volatility for stop-loss/take-profit

  7. BUY Signal: All 8 conditions must be bullish → D1/H1 bullish, Fast EMA > Slow EMA, RSI > 50, MACD bullish, ADX > 25, +DI > -DI

  8. SELL Signal: All 8 conditions must be bearish → D1/H1 bearish, Fast EMA < Slow EMA, RSI < 50, MACD bearish, ADX > 25, +DI < -DI

Key Features:

 Visual Dashboard – Shows real-time status of all 8 conditions (green/red)
 Automatic SL/TP – Calculated using ATR (SL = ATR × 1.5, TP = SL × 2)
 Session Filter – Only trades during London (7-16) and NY (13-21) sessions
 Alerts – Popup, push notification, and sound alerts on signals
 Arrows – Green ▲ for BUY, Red ▼ for SELL on chart


Best TF -M5 AND m1 FOR SCALP

M15 and H1 for intraday 

 This and can be used on any assets best for gold, bitcoin and and major fx pairs

MT4 version is also available for it 

Best indicator for clean entries for prop firms too.

Price is kept at 75 for first 25 users only then it will be higher at 120 $ Grab your copy soon

Connect me on telegram @anabullbear for EA enquiries or any queries feel free to ask here or on telegram

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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
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ARICoins
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Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
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Индикаторы
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Mohit Dhariwal
Индикаторы
Unique Professional 8 Snipe r is a  multi-timeframe indicator   that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries. It's a non-repaint   indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met. Alerts and Push Notifications with Entry ,Tp and Sl MT5 Is also available- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002 Best For Prop Firms too Best launch price for first 25 users Grab
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Trade2222
1312
Trade2222 2026.07.17 15:01 
 

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Mohit Dhariwal
1819
Ответ разработчика Mohit Dhariwal 2026.07.18 05:06
Thanks for your feedback it works nicely with full risk management for all assets
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