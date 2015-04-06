Fer Scalphunter Gold Vip Signals

Fer Scalphunter Gold VIP Signals

ATTENTION: This is a demo version. To access the FULL VERSION and get a one-week trial with a temporary activation code, you must download the attached instruction manual in a .ZIP file from the comments tab and follow the instructions. To request the temporary activation code, contact me via private message.

Fer Scalphunter Gold VIP Signals is the ultimate automation tool designed exclusively to replicate trading signals in real-time. Forget about being glued to the screen waiting for the exact moment to enter the market: this Expert Advisor connects your MetaTrader 4 terminal directly to our VIP server, reading, interpreting, and executing trades with pinpoint accuracy.

With a robust architecture and the new "Smart Cleaning" technology, this copier is optimized to manage risk automatically and maximize price movements, ensuring you never miss an opportunity in XAUUSD.

Main Features:

  • Instant Execution (Web-Socket): Connects using a unique client activation code to receive signals in milliseconds, eliminating human lag.

  • Multi-Take Profit and Smart Entries: Capability to process multiple entry zones and automatically divide exits across different Take Profit levels.

  • Dynamic Trade Management:

    • Automatic BreakEven: Protects your capital by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price plus a custom offset once the trade reaches the configured pips.

    • Advanced Trailing Stop: Trails the price, securing profits as the trend develops in your favor.

  • Smart Cleaning: The bot constantly scans the history and active orders. If the price did not reach the pending order and reaches the Take Profit instead, it automatically cancels and deletes the orphaned pending orders (Buy Limits / Sell Limits) from that same signal group so you are not accidentally exposed and those obsolete orders are not executed later.

  • Capital Shield: Verifies your free margin before each execution and blocks openings if the risk exceeds the allowed limit.

Key Parameters (Fully Customizable):

  • Token_Cliente: Your unique access key to the VIP server.

  • LotSize: Exact control of the trading volume.

  • Max_Operaciones_Abiertas: Strict limit to avoid overexposing the account.

  • Tolerancia_Puntos: Defines the allowed margin of error between the signal price and the current market price to decide whether to enter at market execution or place a pending order.

Important:

This EA requires an active internet connection and the enabling of WebRequest in the MetaTrader 4 options, pointing to the server URL to receive directives. It is designed to work flawlessly on accounts with market execution and supports any leverage.

For more information, contact me via private message.

Thank you very much.

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Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Эксперты
EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Эксперты
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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Bitcoin Whales
Fernando David Costa
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Bitcoin Whales [LITE VERSION] - Institutional Risk Management Stop trading like retail. Start managing your risk like a Top-Tier Hedge Fund. ATTENTION : Before testing it on a demo or live account, Download the FULL PRO version using the instructions in the ZIP file attached to the comments or reviews tab. REQUEST THE ACTIVATION CODE VIA PRIVATE MESSAGE. Welcome to the  LITE Version  of the renowned Bitcoin Whales EA. This free tool allows you to experience our  Military-Grade Risk Management En
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Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Goldhunter   is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture market trends while offering robust recovery mechanisms. It merges a triple EMA trend-following strategy with an optional smart Grid system, fully protected by daily risk limits. Key Features: Trend Following Core:   Uses a   Triple EMA System   (Fast, Slow, Slowest) to identify strong market direction, ensuring trades are aligned with the dominant trend . ADX Advanced Filtering:   Avoids flat markets using a b
Fer Scalphunter
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Scalphunter работает непрерывно, открывая сделки круглосуточно по тренду, используя две скользящие средние. Если цена разворачивается против него, он начинает открывать сделки по сетке и мартингейлу, пока не вернётся в исходное направление и не закроет все сделки с прибылью. Особенности : Бот оптимизирован для работы с GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5. Его можно оптимизировать для работы с другими символами. Рекомендуемый баланс : $500 для счёта CENT $5000 для счёта STANDARD $50000 для пополне
Fer Goldhunter MT5
Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Goldhunter  works by opening trades in favor of the trend, using three moving averages and an ADX filter. The EA has dynamic lot size, increasing based on account growth; take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop options are optimized to deliver optimal results on an M15 timeframe with XAUUSD (Gold/Dollar). Characteristics: The bot is optimized to work with XAUUSD on   M15  timeframe. It can be optimized for use with other symbols. Recommended balance: 50 USD  with a  CENT  account 500 US
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Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Fer Scalphunter Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines a volatility breakout entry strategy with an intelligent recovery system using Grid and Martingale. Its goal is to capture strong market movements and manage adverse trades through controlled averaging. The bot stands out for its robust risk management system, including news filters, daily loss limits, and an exclusive Support and Resistance (S/R) filter to avoid entries in dangerous zones. SPECIAL O
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Fernando David Costa
Эксперты
Mix It All, Lethal — это комплексное торговое решение, разработанное для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям. В отличие от обычных советников (EA), эта система объединяет стратегии Trend Following (следование за трендом), Reversal (разворот High/Low) и Breakout (пробой) в едином интеллектуальном алгоритме. Включает продвинутую визуальную панель для мониторинга эффективности в реальном времени. Система оснащена передовыми механизмами управления и восстановления, включая настраиваемую опцию Се
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