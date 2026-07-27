Edge Breakout EA MT5

Edge Breakout EA

Trade the market's own volatility, on edge.

- It is 99$ now. It is enabled for 2 purchases.

Contact me for instruction or any questions!

Edge Breakout EA is a rules-based breakout Expert Advisor built around one idea: each trading forms a price range, and a decisive break of that range often signals the move for the rest of the price. The EA measures that range automatically for you and manages entries, exits, and risk around it without any manual intervention.

How it works

  1. Range detection. For each configured start hour, the EA builds a range price from a set number of bars, capturing that early range.
  2. Breakout entry. When price breaks above or below the range, the EA enters in the direction of the break.
  3. Built-in risk management. Every trade carries a stop loss and take profit, sized either in points, as a coefficient of the box itself, or as a fixed dollar amount per trade.
  4. Position control. Optional one-trade-at-a-time mode keeps exposure disciplined even when multiple sessions are active in the same day.
  5. Automatic protection. A daily loss circuit breaker can stop new entries for the rest of the day after the first losing trade, and duplicate-order filtering prevents two overlapping sessions from ever resting the same breakout level twice.

Key features

  • Multi-session breakout logic — trade the Asian, London, and New York opens simultaneously, or configure any custom set of session hours for more frequent setups.
  • Exact money-based SL/TP — when stop loss or take profit is set in dollars, the EA closes the trade the instant floating profit or loss reaches that exact amount, rather than approximating it with a price distance.
  • Fill-price re-anchoring — if an order fills with slippage away from its intended level, SL/TP are automatically re-anchored to the real fill price, preserving your intended risk/reward.
  • Balance-based scaling — lot size and dollar-based SL/TP targets grow automatically with your account. Every whole balance increment you define (default $100, fully adjustable) that the account crosses scales the base lot size and the money SL/TP amounts up by their own configurable multipliers, tracked in real time on every tick — so risk keeps pace with account growth without manual re-tuning.
  • Duplicate-order protection — a cross-session, price-tolerant check stops the EA from resting (or filling) two identical orders at the same breakout level.
  • One-position-at-a-time mode — optionally restrict the EA to a single open position, cancelling sibling pending orders the moment a trade opens.
  • Daily stop-after-loss circuit breaker — automatically pause new entries for the remainder of the day after the first losing close.
  • Breakeven and trailing stop — optional profit protection once a trade moves in your favor.
  • Time-based exit — optionally close trades after a set number of minutes if a minimum profit threshold has been reached.
  • Day-of-week filters — trade only the days you choose.

Recommended use

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold); works on any symbol with a defined intraday range.
  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Style: Fully automatic — set your session hours, risk settings, and let the EA manage entries, exits, and position sizing as your account grows.
  • Broker: ECN and Raw account

Why Edge Breakout EA

Most breakout EAs use one fixed box and one entry per day, and leave you to manually resize positions as your balance changes. Edge Breakout EA is built for traders who want more opportunities without giving up control: multiple independent range boxes, tight duplicate-order and slippage handling, risk management that's accurate to the fill and to the dollar, and position sizing that scales itself as your account grows.

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
- Real price is 70$ - 50% Discount (It is 35$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and
SMC Scanner v4
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 60% Discount (It is 30$ now) -   It is enabled for 1 purchase. Contact me for extra   bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy was initially popularized the Inner Circle Trading (ICT) method which is claimed to be the evolved version of the SMC.  Essenti
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Gold Trade Expert MT5
Elif Kaya
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 199$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backi
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
Liquidity Hunter PRO MT5
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
- Real price is 100$ - It is 30$ for 1 purchase. Contact me for instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint Liquidity Hunter PRO Hunt Institutional Liquidity Before The Market Moves Liquidity Hunter  PRO is a professional Smart Money trading tool designed to detect high‑probability liquidity-based setups across all markets. This indicator helps traders identify where institutional activity is likely occurring — by combining liquidity sweeps, market structure shifts, fai
Gold Entry PRO
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
- It is 30$ now.  It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for instruction or any questions! Gold Entry PRO Precision Timing for XAUUSD Institutional Moves Gold Entry PRO is a specialized trading engine designed to conquer the high volatility of Gold (XAUUSD). By fusing multi-timeframe confluence with institutional trend-following logic, it eliminates the guesswork and allows you to trade with the momentum of the market, not against it. Suitable for Gold Scalpers, Intraday Traders. Wha
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