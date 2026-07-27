Edge Breakout EA MT5

Edge Breakout EA

Trade the market's own volatility, on edge.

- It is 99$ now. It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for instruction or any questions!

Edge Breakout EA is a rules-based breakout Expert Advisor built around one idea: each trading forms a price range, and a decisive break of that range often signals the move for the rest of the price. The EA measures that range automatically for you and manages entries, exits, and risk around it without any manual intervention.

How it works

Range detection. For each configured start hour, the EA builds a range price from a set number of bars, capturing that early range. Breakout entry. When price breaks above or below the range, the EA enters in the direction of the break. Built-in risk management. Every trade carries a stop loss and take profit, sized either in points, as a coefficient of the box itself, or as a fixed dollar amount per trade. Position control. Optional one-trade-at-a-time mode keeps exposure disciplined even when multiple sessions are active in the same day. Automatic protection. A daily loss circuit breaker can stop new entries for the rest of the day after the first losing trade, and duplicate-order filtering prevents two overlapping sessions from ever resting the same breakout level twice.

Key features

Multi-session breakout logic — trade the Asian, London, and New York opens simultaneously, or configure any custom set of session hours for more frequent setups.

— trade the Asian, London, and New York opens simultaneously, or configure any custom set of session hours for more frequent setups. Exact money-based SL/TP — when stop loss or take profit is set in dollars, the EA closes the trade the instant floating profit or loss reaches that exact amount, rather than approximating it with a price distance.

— when stop loss or take profit is set in dollars, the EA closes the trade the instant floating profit or loss reaches that exact amount, rather than approximating it with a price distance. Fill-price re-anchoring — if an order fills with slippage away from its intended level, SL/TP are automatically re-anchored to the real fill price, preserving your intended risk/reward.

— if an order fills with slippage away from its intended level, SL/TP are automatically re-anchored to the real fill price, preserving your intended risk/reward. Balance-based scaling — lot size and dollar-based SL/TP targets grow automatically with your account. Every whole balance increment you define (default $100, fully adjustable) that the account crosses scales the base lot size and the money SL/TP amounts up by their own configurable multipliers, tracked in real time on every tick — so risk keeps pace with account growth without manual re-tuning.

— lot size and dollar-based SL/TP targets grow automatically with your account. Every whole balance increment you define (default $100, fully adjustable) that the account crosses scales the base lot size and the money SL/TP amounts up by their own configurable multipliers, tracked in real time on every tick — so risk keeps pace with account growth without manual re-tuning. Duplicate-order protection — a cross-session, price-tolerant check stops the EA from resting (or filling) two identical orders at the same breakout level.

— a cross-session, price-tolerant check stops the EA from resting (or filling) two identical orders at the same breakout level. One-position-at-a-time mode — optionally restrict the EA to a single open position, cancelling sibling pending orders the moment a trade opens.

— optionally restrict the EA to a single open position, cancelling sibling pending orders the moment a trade opens. Daily stop-after-loss circuit breaker — automatically pause new entries for the remainder of the day after the first losing close.

— automatically pause new entries for the remainder of the day after the first losing close. Breakeven and trailing stop — optional profit protection once a trade moves in your favor.

— optional profit protection once a trade moves in your favor. Time-based exit — optionally close trades after a set number of minutes if a minimum profit threshold has been reached.

— optionally close trades after a set number of minutes if a minimum profit threshold has been reached. Day-of-week filters — trade only the days you choose.

Recommended use

Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold); works on any symbol with a defined intraday range.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold); works on any symbol with a defined intraday range. Timeframe: H1.

H1. Style: Fully automatic — set your session hours, risk settings, and let the EA manage entries, exits, and position sizing as your account grows.

Fully automatic — set your session hours, risk settings, and let the EA manage entries, exits, and position sizing as your account grows. Broker: ECN and Raw account

Why Edge Breakout EA

Most breakout EAs use one fixed box and one entry per day, and leave you to manually resize positions as your balance changes. Edge Breakout EA is built for traders who want more opportunities without giving up control: multiple independent range boxes, tight duplicate-order and slippage handling, risk management that's accurate to the fill and to the dollar, and position sizing that scales itself as your account grows.