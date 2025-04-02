Market State Intelligence OBV

MSI-OBV: Market State Intelligence with On-Balance Volume Engine

What is MSI-OBV?

MSI-OBV is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor that combines the power of On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with a flexible execution engine. It detects market regime shifts, volume momentum, and trend changes to generate high-probability entry and exit signals.

The EA works with the OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator (embedded) - a standalone indicator valued at $100 on the MQL5 Market. This indicator is included with the EA at no additional cost, providing you with professional-grade volume analysis and multi-timefram intelligence.

Key Features

Feature Description
Dual Entry Signals Choose from Momentum signals (buffers 2,3) and/or X-Cross signals (buffers 7,8) with OR/AND logic
Flexible Exit Signals Map any indicator buffer for exits OR use opposite entry signal
Divergence Detection OBV_MTF_I4EA includes bullish and bearish divergence detection (buffers 4,5) - usable for both entry and exit signals
HTF Directional Filter Single timeframe OR 2-of-3 consensus with REGIME or SLOPE columns
One-Direction Trading Set MaxBuyPositions or MaxSellPositions to 0 to trade only in the HTF direction - true trend following
Proximity Filter Enforces minimum distance between entries in same direction
Bar-Based Entries Signals processed once per bar (no repainting, no multiple entries)
Real-Time Exits Exit signals checked every tick for immediate response
Auto-Reversal Closes positions and opens opposite on signal
Broker Profiler Adapts slippage based on live execution feedback
Breakeven + Partial Close Lock in profits and reduce risk systematically
Trading Hours Control Set specific start and end hours for trading sessions
Session Detection Automatically identifies Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions
Diagnostic Buffer Scan Prints active buffer mappings directly to terminal logs


One-Direction Trading: Trend is Your Friend

MSI-OBV includes a powerful trend-following capability that many traders overlook. By simply setting the maximum positions for one direction to zero, the EA will only trade in the direction of the HTF filter.

How It Works

Setting Value Result
MaxBuyPositions 0 EA will NEVER open BUY positions
MaxSellPositions 1 EA can open SELL positions
HTF Filter BEARISH Only SELL trades are allowed (aligns with trend)


Why This Matters

  • Eliminates counter-trend trades (reduces losses)

  • Forces discipline - only trades with the trend

  • Perfect for traders who believe "trend is your friend"

  • Simpler than setting up complex trend filters

  • Works seamlessly with the HTF directional filter

Included Indicator Value

The EA embeds the OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator which is valued at $100 as a standalone purchase. This indicator provides:

  • Multi-timeframe OBV analysis (M15, H1, H4)

  • Regime detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

  • Slope detection (Up/Down/Flat)

  • X-Cross signals (regime changes)

  • Bullish and Bearish Divergence detection

  • Distance gauge (ATR-based risk assessment)

You get all this functionality included with the EA at no extra cost.

Questions MSI-OBV Answers

Trader Question How MSI-OBV Answers It With What
"Is the trend bullish or bearish?" HTF Filter reads Regime column from selected timeframe(s) HTF_FILTER (SINGLE or CONSENSUS)
"How do I trade only with the trend?" Set one direction's max positions to 0 ONE-DIRECTION TRADING
"When should I enter?" Momentum signals detect acceleration; X-Cross detects regime changes DUAL ENTRY SIGNALS with OR/AND logic
"When should I exit?" Exit on opposite entry signal OR custom exit buffers FLEXIBLE EXIT SYSTEM
"Is there a divergence signal?" OBV_MTF_I4EA detects bullish and bearish divergences DIVERGENCE BUFFERS (4,5)
"Am I entering too close to my last trade?" Proximity Filter blocks entries within X points of previous same-direction entry PROXIMITY FILTER (user-defined points)
"Is the volume confirming the move?" OBV calculates volume delta; Regime and Slope columns show conviction OBV_MTF_I4EA ENGINE
"What do higher timeframes say?" HTF Consensus checks 2 of 3 timeframes for alignment MULTI-TF CONSENSUS
"Why was my trade blocked?" EA panel displays block reason (HTF, Spread, Proximity, Confidence) BLOCK REASON DISPLAY
"Is the EA configured correctly?" Diagnostic scan prints active signal buffers to terminal DIAGNOSTIC BUFFER SCAN
"How do I know which buffer to use for exits?" Buffer scan identifies which buffers have active signals TERMINAL LOG OUTPUT
"Will my broker's slippage affect performance?" Broker Profiler adapts slippage dynamically BROKER PROFILER
"How do I protect profits?" Breakeven and Partial Close handlers lock in gains RISK MANAGEMENT SUITE
"What time is it safe to trade?" Trading hours control restricts when trades can be placed TRADING START/END HOUR
"Which session is currently active?" Session detection identifies market session in real-time SESSION INFO DISPLAY


Versatility: Signal Entry and Exit

Entry Configuration

Setup Momentum Entry X-Cross Entry Divergence Entry Combine Mode Best For
Momentum Only ON OFF OFF (ignored) Trend followers
X-Cross Only OFF ON OFF (ignored) Regime changers
Divergence Only OFF OFF ON (ignored) Reversal traders
Both (OR) ON ON OFF OR Maximum opportunities
Both (AND) ON ON OFF AND High-conviction only
Full Suite ON ON ON OR All signal types

Exit Configuration

Setup Opposite Entry Custom Buffers Result
Signal Exit ON OFF Exit on opposite signal
X-Cross Exit OFF ExitBuy=8, ExitSell=7 Exit on regime change
Momentum Exit OFF ExitBuy=3, ExitSell=2 Exit on momentum shift
Divergence Exit OFF ExitBuy=5, ExitSell=4 Exit on divergence signal
No Exit Signals OFF OFF Use SL/TP only


HTF Filter: Two Independent Settings

Setting 1: HTF Source (WHICH timeframe)

Source Description
SINGLE Use one timeframe only (user selects which)
CONSENSUS Use 2 of 3 timeframes (user selects all 3)

Setting 2: HTF Column (WHAT to read)

Column Description
REGIME Bull/Bear/Neutral (based on OBV vs midpoint)
SLOPE Up/Down/Flat (based on OBV momentum)


EA has; Trading Time Restrictions (restrict window within which EA is active) and Session Info display (London, Newyork, Tokyo, Sydney & their overlap transition)

Semi-Automation Capabilities

MSI-OBV can be used in semi-automated mode, giving you manual control over trade decisions while the EA handles analysis and position management:

How Semi-Automation Works

Mode EA Role Trader Role Best For
Full Auto Everything Monitor only Hands-off trading
Signal-Only Shows signals and HTF direction Manual trade placement Traders who want analysis only
Entry Auto, Exit Manual Opens positions automatically Decides when to exit Taking profits manually
Entry Manual, Exit Auto Shows entry signals Opens trades manually Protecting profits automatically

Semi-Automation Setup

  1. Disable Entry Execution - Set MaxBuyPositions and MaxSellPositions to 0

  2. Enable Signal Display - Panel shows HTF direction and entry signals

  3. Manual Trade Placement - Use the signals as a guide, place trades manually

  4. Auto Position Management - Trailing stops, breakeven, and partial closes still work on manually opened trades (using the EA's Magic Number)

Why Use Semi-Automation?

  • Validation of signals before committing capital

  • Manual override of questionable signals

  • Learning the EA's behavior before full automation

  • Combining personal analysis with EA signals

Execution Safeguards

Safeguard Description
Broker Profiler Adapts slippage parameters based on live execution feedback
Breakeven Handler Moves SL to entry after profit target is reached (with buffer points)
Partial Close Closes portion of position at profit levels
Proximity Filter Blocks entries too close to previous same-direction entries
Margin Safety Reduces lot size if margin exceeds 80% of free margin
Retry Logic Retries failed orders with configurable attempts and delays
Spread Check Blocks trades if spread exceeds user-defined maximum


Included Files

  • MSI-OBV.mq5 - Main EA file

  • OBVIntelligence.mqh - OBV signal processing wrapper

  • OBV_MTF_I4EA.ex5 - Embedded volume indicator ($100 value, included at no extra cost)


Quick Start

  1. Drop MSI-OBV on any chart (M15-H1 recommended)

  2. Set your preferred entry signals (Momentum, X-Cross, Divergence, or combinations)

  3. Configure HTF filter (SINGLE or CONSENSUS)

  4. Set proximity filter distance (or disable with 0)

  5. Configure trading hours and session preferences

  6. Enable automated trading and watch the EA work


MSI-OBV is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who want volume-based market intelligence with complete control over signal sources, filters, and execution. The included OBV_MTF_I4EA indicator, valued at $100 separately, provides divergence detection, multi-timeframe analysis, and regime identification - all accessible within the EA. Whether you want to trade both directions or follow the trend by restricting to one direction, MSI-OBV gives you the flexibility to match your trading style.


















推荐产品
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Quantum Candlestick Collider
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Candlestick Collider — Institutional-Grade Precision for XAUUSD Quantum Candlestick Collider is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Built on a proprietary quantitative engine and advanced candlestick intelligence, this EA delivers exceptional entry precision, adaptive market awareness, and institutional-level risk control — designed to perform even under extreme market volatility. Real trading environment Transpa
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
专家
隆重推出 SchermanActionPro：Automatictrading 的全新自动交易机器人 特色功能：  • 可配置指标：根据Ivan 的建议调整平均值和蜡烛数量。  • 运营灵活性：在采购和销售之间进行选择。  • 获利了结：基于ATR 或相反信号的固定期权。  • 损失停止：可根据ATR 或相反信号配置固定。  • 手数类型：固定手数选择、以账户百分比表示的固定风险或固定金额。  • 最大批量保护：可配置。  • 点值和滑点大小：完全可调。  • 滤波器和输出：根据ATR 和扩展级别激活输入和输出滤波器。  • 获利了结和部分损失平仓：可按级别配置。  • 追踪止损和盈亏平衡：可配置距离、百分比和滑点。  • 按蜡烛数量输出：可配置。  • 工作时间：设置每周、每日和周五的特殊时间表。  • 移动通知：激活损失、余额和流动性警报。 使用建议：  • 指数：SP500  • 截止日期：D1（每日）  • 最低存款：1000 美元  • 账户类型：低点差 完全灵活性：由于其高度可配置性，您可以在其他市场尝试 SchermanActionPro。我们建议在使用真实账户进行交易
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
专家
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Breakout Pending Dashboard MT5
Rudy Serge Chappron
专家
Breakout Pending Dashboard MT5 is an Expert Advisor specialized in breakout trading using Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders. The EA automatically analyzes key market levels to identify potential breakout zones, then calculates the entry level, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Main Features Breakout detection using Donchian Channels Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders Dynamic Stop Loss based on market structure and ATR Take Profit based on a configurable risk/reward ratio EMA, Bollinger Bands, AD
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
专家
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 产品说明 概述 VIX Momentum Pro是一个专门为VIX75合成指数设计的复杂算法交易系统。该算法采用先进的多时间框架分析，结合专有的动量检测技术，以识别合成波动率市场中的高概率交易机会。 交易策略 该专家顾问基于综合的动量方法运行，分析多个时间框架的价格走势。系统通过数学分析VIX75特有的价格模式来识别方向性动量。当多个技术条件对齐时生成入场信号，包括动量汇合、波动率阈值和方向偏差确认。 该策略避免依赖传统指标，而是依赖专门为合成指数行为校准的专有数学模型。这种方法使算法能够在合成市场独特的24/7交易环境中有效运行。 风险管理 VIX Momentum Pro实施了一个全面的三层风险管理系统，旨在保护资本的同时最大化盈利潜力： 仓位规模设定：算法使用基于百分比的风险计算来确定基于账户余额和预定义风险参数的最佳仓位规模。 动态止损管理：每个仓位都受到智能止损设置的保护，该设置适应市场条件和仓位表现。 紧急保护系统：多层账户保护包括最大日风险限制和紧急停止机制，当达到预定回撤阈值时激活。 系统包含先进的利润保护技术，包括自动盈亏
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
专家
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Ethereum Wave
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
ETHEREUM WAVE — ETHUSD Donchian Trend Follower 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 ETHUSD H4 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 ETHUSD H4，否则交易数将为零。 RISK WARNING FIRST: This is a trend-following system. Trends do not appear every week, so expect quiet periods and occasional losing trades. Every position carries a hard stop loss. There is NO grid, NO martingale, NO averaging down. Backtests are historical results, not a live track record. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Ethereum W
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
专家
AI Nodiurnal EA是一款先进的外汇机器人，利用尖端的机器学习技术优化交易策略，在动态的外汇市场中提升性能。术语“Nodiurnal”反映了它的适应能力，不仅在典型的白天交易时间内运行，而且在非标准时段也能持续运行，为外汇交易提供连续和适应性的方法。 设置：货币对的默认设置：EURUSD H1。特殊设置仅在购买后提供。 市场推出促销！仅剩下10份中的3份，价格为：5,000美元，下一个价格为：7,500美元，最终价格为：10,000美元 主要特点： 机器学习算法：AI Nodiurnal EA的核心优势在于利用机器学习算法。这些算法分析大量的历史市场数据，识别模式、趋势和潜在的交易机会。通过不断学习，系统优化其策略，适应不断变化的市场条件。 适应性交易策略：与静态算法的传统交易机器人不同，AI Nodiurnal EA设计为适应不断变化的市场动态。它可以动态调整交易参数，优化其应对当前条件的方法，减少市场不确定性的影响。 24/5交易能力：该EA全天候运行，顺利地穿越全球各种市场时段。这确保潜在的交易机会不会被错过，并且系统在不同的时区保持活跃，提高整体效果。 风险管理：AI
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
专家
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
专家
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
专家
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA
Nikhil Balnath Birangal
专家
"Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA" is a mathematically driven Expert Advisor based on the legendary Gann Square of 9 theory. Unlike 'grid' or 'martingale' systems that risk your entire account, this EA uses a 'Sniper' approach—targeting the high-probability opening drive of Gold." Key Features: Time-Filtered Precision: Only enters trades during the first 2 hours of the day to capture institutional intent. Mon-Wed-Fri Specialization: Specifically optimized for the 'Opening Drive' days, avoiding the
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
专家
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
UniCry
Aleksandrs Butrims
专家
Trading bot for spot trading on the ByBit cryptocurrency exchange. Trading is carried out via the ByBit REST API. To start trading, you need to have an account on the ByBit platform. The bot supports trading on both a real account and a demo account. For each account, you need to create API keys in your personal account dashboard. The bot trades using the Donchian Channel strategy, utilizing trailing and averaging. Since spot trading does not use margin, stop-outs do not occur. Before starting t
Gladiator Gold Pro
Mohammed Nentoussi
专家
Gladiator Gold Pro —— 专业黄金自动交易引擎 在当今金融市场中，黄金（XAU/USD）仍然是全球波动性最高、资金密集度最高的交易品种之一。Gladiator Gold Pro 专为专业黄金交易者打造，采用基于市场动能、资金流向及严格风险管理的纪律化算法交易系统。 与 Grid（网格）、Martingale（马丁格尔）或任何亏损恢复策略不同，Gladiator Gold Pro 仅在其所有数学交易条件完全满足时才执行交易。 历史回测表现 高波动市场测试（自 2026 年 1 月 1 日起） • 初始资金：100,000 美元 • 历史数据质量：100%（真实 Tick） • 总净利润：957,346.70 美元 • 盈利因子（Profit Factor）：3.76 • 夏普比率（Sharpe Ratio）：11.27 这些结果表明，该算法能够在高波动市场环境下保持高效运行，同时严格执行交易纪律。 长期历史回测（自 2023 年 4 月 1 日起） •
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Trendi
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
专家
This expert advisor is a trading program that is programmed to trade in the Forex market. This program works on the basis of its own trading strategy, which is based on the analysis of technical indicators and market conditions. The goal of this program is to achieve continuous profits by opening and closing trading deals at the right time. This expert advisor uses technical indicators such as moving averages and Fibonacci to determine the entry and exit points of the market. It also uses mark
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Box Breaker
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
专家
The Edge Every Trader Wants. Built Into a Single EA. BoxBreaker is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades range breakouts — one of the most battle-tested setups in technical analysis. It detects consolidation zones across multiple symbols and timeframes, waits for the decisive move, and executes with surgical precision. No guesswork. No manual intervention. Just systematic, rules-based trading. What It Does BoxBreaker identifies a price range during a specific session w
Evoque Global MT5
Muhammad Mubashir Mirza
专家
Evoque Global – Reliable Automated Hedging The price will keep increasing by $100 with every  single purchase, so don't be late. Evoque Global   offers a hands-free, adaptive trading solution designed to deliver consistent profits with controlled risk. Using a smart hedging approach, it balances trades to reduce drawdowns and maximize smooth equity growth. This expert advisor works seamlessly in all market conditions—trending or ranging—automatically managing entries, exits, and trade sizes with
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
专家
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD EMA + Candlestick Pattern Precision Trading System Strategy Overview PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD is a price action-driven Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the AUDUSD currency pair . The system combines a trend-following EMA filter with high-probability candlestick pattern recognition to execute trades with precision. The strategy focuses on trend-aligned reversals , capturing pullbacks within established market direction instead of chasing breakouts. This a
Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
Rabi Oudani
专家
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
CacaMerba
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
专家
CacaMerba Pro 是一款先进的多货币交易系统，采用机构级风险管理和统计过滤设计。该系统利用数学架构测量市场波动率、识别趋势衰竭，并根据资产增长参数动态调整头寸规模。 与盲目加仓的传统网格或马丁格尔系统不同，CacaMerba Pro 使用多层安全结构。它通过计算赫斯特指数来判断市场是处于区间震荡还是趋势行情，确保仅在统计条件有利时执行交易。此外，系统还包含专用的账户保护器，持续监控您的可用保证金、浮动回撤和跨资产相关性，以防止过度暴露风险。 核心优势与特性 Alpha 置信度引擎：系统使用统计概率为每个入场信号进行数学评分。若未达到置信度阈值，则该交易被否决并跳过。 赫斯特指数矩阵：通过在 100 期移动窗口上计算赫斯特指数，系统判断当前市场状态，避免在混乱或不可预测的价格行为中入场。 动态投资组合相关性守卫：EA 会自动扫描多个货币对上的所有持仓。若检测到您对某一基础货币的敞口过大，它将阻止新的高度相关交易，以保护您的保证金。 凯利公式风险规模：对于高级用户，系统可根据当前交易时段的历史胜率和盈利因子，利用凯利公式数学化地调整手数大小。 账户保护器：一个专用
Gold Stalker EA
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
4 (2)
专家
SPECIAL PRICE FOR A LIMITED TIME! GOLD STALKER EA NextGen Automated Trading for XAUUSD is a high precision automated trading system developed with a single mission: dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) through a reactive, structurally intelligent, and disciplined approach. Unlike generic EAs, this algorithm does not guess. It observes, evaluates, and acts tick by tick based on realtime market structure analysis, momentum shifts, and proprietary confirmation filters. CORE TECHNOLOGY STRUCTURAL ANAL
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (1)
专家
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
作者的更多信息
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX Plus
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X Plus：终极订单流分析架构 通过 CVD MA-X Plus 洞察市场的隐藏机制。普通成交量指标只能告诉你交易了多少，而 CVD MA-X Plus 能告诉你： 谁 在赢得战斗、 何时 赢得战斗，以及“ 聪明钱 ”锚定在 何处 。通过聚合逐笔报价级价格行为（在股票/期货/黄金等监管市场使用时可设置为“真实成交量”）和多层成交量分布，该指标为市场信心、衰竭和流动性提供了极其清晰的蓝图。这是 CVD MA-X 的进化版本，原版见： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162375?source=Site+Profile+Seller 交易者优势：为什么要升级到 Plus 版？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格行为做出反应。Plus 版本通过分析影线与实体的比例（受成交量加权，并新增机构级平滑选项）来分析蜡烛图的内部压力，从而为您提供领先优势。 成交量均衡： 每日公允价值在哪里？（新增 VWAP-Delta 锚定） 市场信心： 这一走势是否有真金白银支持？（CVD 与零轴对
MTF Connecting Fractals
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Connecting Fractals Multi-Timeframe Market Structure. One Glance. Real Decisions. MTF Connecting Fractals is not just another arrow-printing indicator. It’s a complete multi-timeframe market structure intelligence system designed to answer the most important trading questions in real time - clearly, visually, and without clutter. Built around fractals as objective structure anchors, this tool gives traders a decisive edge by combining price action, structural context, proximity risk, and
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
Ebrah Ssali
指标
累积成交量增量 (CVD) MA-X：智能订单流情绪工具 通过 Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X 揭示市场的隐藏机制。传统的成交量指标只能告诉你交易了 多少 ，而 CVD MA-X 则能告诉你 谁 在胜出以及 何时 胜出。通过聚合 Tick 级的价格行为和成交量分布，该指标为你提供了一张清晰的市场信念与衰竭地图。 交易者优势：为什么选择 CVD MA-X？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格做出反应。CVD MA-X 通过分析 K 线的内部压力（影线与实体的比例）并结合成交量权重，为你提供 领先优势 。它实时回答了三个关键问题： 这次波动是否有真金白银支持？ （CVD 与零轴的配合） 趋势是否正在失去动力？ （MaxBuy/MaxSell 衰竭点） 大资金是否与价格背离？ （内置背离引擎） 强大功能与实用性 智能权重阈值： 不同于简单的 Delta 计算，该指标通过解构 K 线影线和实体长度来计算“买入 vs 卖出成交量”，提供更细腻的意图观察。 双层信号逻辑： 兼具 CVD 零轴交叉 和 MA（CVD 移动平均线）零轴交叉 。这使你能够区分短
SessionInfoDisplay
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
FREE
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator : A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector: 您的终极价格行为 (Price Action) 指挥中心 在快节奏的交易世界中，错过一个反转形态可能意味着盈利周与错失良机之间的巨大差距。 MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector 是一款专业级的 MQL5 指标，旨在同时扫描、检测并整合所有时间框架内的 24 种以上传奇 K 线形态。 告别在图表中盲目搜寻和猜测。让算法为您带来高概率的交易设置。 交易者的优势：为何选择此指标？ 大多数 K 线指标会用滞后的数据使您的图表变得混乱。我们的探测器提供了一个 多时间框架 (MTF) 面板 ，充当您的飞行驾驶舱，一眼即可回答最关键的交易问题： 趋势结构如何？ 面板将“趋势形态”（MN1 至 H4）与“入场形态”（H1 至 M5）分开显示。 最佳入场点在哪里？ 实时精准定位早晨之星或看跌吞没等反转点。 信号强度如何？ 通过查看 M5 到月线的共振（Confluence），您可以验证头皮交易信号是否与大周期趋势一致。 现在该做什么？ 颜色代码按钮立即告知：看涨 (SkyBlue)、看跌 (DeepPi
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF（带梯度动量） 该指标为 MetaTrader 5 提供多时区累积成交量德尔塔（CVD）分析。它通过分析报价成交量（Tick Volume）或真实成交量（Real Volume）数据，计算买盘与卖盘压力之间的净差值，从而直观地展示订单流（Order Flow）情绪。 指标逻辑与特性 本指标采用数学方法进行成交量分析： 数据来源 ：支持交易所资产的 真实成交量 (Real Volume) ，以及针对外汇/CFD 市场的 OHLC 影线代理算法 (OHLC Wick Proxy) 。 梯度系统 ：4 色移动平均线用于识别趋势阶段： 深天蓝 (DeepSkyBlue) ：数值为正且正在上升。 橙色 (Orange) ：数值为正但正在下降。 洋红色 (Magenta) ：数值为负且正在下降。 紫色 (Purple) ：数值为负但正在上升。 五层共振系统 (5-Layer Confluence System) 指标集成了五种不同的分析方法： 第一层：成交量德尔塔核心 (Volume Delta Core) —— 计算成交量德尔塔的
MTF Ichimoku
Ebrah Ssali
指标
The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
Multi Timeframe MFI
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Hybrid BB LRMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
Hybrid FATL Fractal
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII 专业级 MT5 市场轮廓（成交量概况）分析仪 —— 网格交易者的梦幻指标 什么是成交量概况 (Volume Profile)？ 成交量概况是一种专业的机构级工具。与传统的随时间显示成交量的指标不同，它显示的是 特定价格水平 上的交易活动。它揭示了交易发生在 哪里 ，帮助您识别： 价值区 (VAH/VAL) ：大部分交易发生的价格区间。 控制点 (POC) ：成交量最高的核心价格水平。 流动性失衡 ：每个层级的多空主导力量对比。 支撑/阻力 ：基于实际交易活动形成的天然价格位。 三种操作模式 —— 真正的“设置后即忘” VP_MANUAL（波段交易与关键位分析） 用户通过拖动垂直线自定义分析范围。 仅在移动线条时重新计算。 适用场景 ：新闻前夕分析、财报发布、特定日期范围。 VP_AUTO（头寸与动量交易） 随新柱线自动向后滚动。 使用自定义回溯周期（默认 100 根柱线）。 适用场景 ：动量策略、突破交易。 VP_SESSION（日内交易与机构流向） 锚定逻辑交易时段（伦敦、纽约、亚洲盘开盘）。 适用场景 ：日内交易、基于时段的机构化策略
Pro MTF Fisher Transform
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
Turtles Pro
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
Hybrid Hull LSMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid Hull-LSMA : The Trend Meets Momentum Powerhouse Are you struggling with moving averages that are either too slow to react or too noisy to trust? The Hybrid Hull-LSMA is a solution, engineered to solve the "lag vs. noise" dilemma. By fusing the ultra-smooth Hull Moving Average (HMA) with the predictive Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA), this indicator delivers a high-definition view of market structure and entry timing. Why the Hybrid Hull-LSMA? Standard indicators follow the market; t
T3 MTF PureMaths
Ebrah Ssali
指标
T3 MTF PureMaths ：多周期 Tillson T3 指标 带交互式面板的零延迟共振交易系统 多周期交易的制胜优势 T3 MTF Pure Maths 是一款专业级交易面板，能够同时聚合从月线到 5 分钟图等 8 个时间周期 的市场结构。它为您提供即时、可操作的洞察，无需频繁切换图表或进行复杂的脑算。 该指标基于 纯数学优化 （零指标句柄、无 CopyBuffer 调用）构建，运行速度比标准实现快 5-10 倍 ，是实盘交易和高强度策略测试的理想选择。 该指标能解决哪些问题？ 交易者疑问 T3 MTF Pure 如何解答 整体趋势结构如何？ 颜色编码的趋势面板一目了然地显示 MN1-W1-D1-H4 的一致性。 最佳入场点在哪？ 入场周期（H1-M30-M15-M5）提供精确的时机信号。 信号强度如何？ 强牛、 看涨、 看跌、 强熊 —— 清晰的强度层级。 风险在哪里？ 信号强度阈值过滤掉弱势设置。 我现在该做什么？ 推荐框显示即时动作：强力买入、买入、卖出、强力卖出或观望。 是否支持自动化交易？ 箭头信号存储在缓冲区中，方便 EA 集成。 智能共振逻辑
Fisher Transform Div
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
X Hybrid Modular Z
Ebrah Ssali
专家
X-Hybrid Modular Z – 智能执行交易平台 将任何指标转化为全自动交易系统 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一款模块化执行引擎，能够将任何设计精良的自定义指标转换为完整的自动化交易系统。 它专为追求专业级执行和风险控制的交易者设计，在信号生成与机构级交易管理之间搭建了桥梁——无需任何编程基础。 为什么这款 EA 与众不同 与传统的专家顾问（EA）不同，它不仅仅是一个“信号读取器”。 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一个具备执行感知能力的交易框架，其核心特性包括： 自适应滑点控制 （基于 ATR + 点差感知） 经纪商行为画像 （自学习式执行调整） 基于重试机制的执行引擎 带视觉间距区的入场过滤 （用户可切换间距可视化开关） 动态经纪商限制水平检测 （如止损距离限制） 全生命周期交易管理 它能实时根据市场波动、经纪商状况和执行质量调整滑点容忍度。 专家顾问中的“瑞士军刀”——运作原理： 您可以将此 EA 视为一个通用的执行引擎： 提供指标 ：任何带有可读缓冲区的优质自定义指标（例如：Market\Fisher Transform）。 映射信号 ：映射买入
Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
ADX ClrDynamic
Ebrah Ssali
指标
ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
ADX ClrDynamic MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
Ebrah Ssali
指标
SERA - Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis – The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It) Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems. One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, R
Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
Ebrah Ssali
指标
精简版 三色带逻辑 (Tri-Color Band Logic) 优先考虑价格行为的可视化，同时保留了挤压状态（Squeeze）检测功能。 1. 交易哲学切换：随心所欲 SignalMode 设置允许您选择指标如何解读触碰波带的行为。这可以看作是您的“交易性格”： 当价格触及... 突破模式 BREAKOUT (趋势交易者) 反弹模式 BOUNCE (反转猎人) 自动模式 AUTO (全能型) 上轨 买入 – “动能加速，顺势而为！” 卖出 – “价格超买，准备反做！” 由价格决定：收盘于上方 = 买入 / 收盘于内部 = 卖出 下轨 卖出 – “下行压力大，果断上车！” 买入 – “超卖反弹即将到来！” 由价格决定：收盘于下方 = 卖出 / 收盘于内部 = 买入 SignalMode 参数是指标的核心交易智能，决定了价格与外轨（缓冲区 8 和 9）的交互如何被解读，使指标能与您的特定交易策略保持一致。 2. 柱内优先级与置信度评估 触碰波带不再仅仅是简单的“真/假”触发，而是由 优先级引擎 (Priority Engine) 评估的加权事件： 突破模式： 优
筛选:
无评论
回复评论