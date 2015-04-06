Operations Manager for MT4

Real Problem and its solution: In real trading, especially with XAUUSD and EURUSD, backtests show that less than 20% of trades that reach 50% of the stop loss manage to recover without manual intervention. This is due to:





Extreme volatility during sessions such as London–NY.

The trader’s emotional reaction to partial losses.

The lack of dynamic risk management and automatic stop-loss adjustments.

The result: small accounts get wiped out by trying to “average down,” hoping for a recovery that statistically almost never happens.





Value Proposition





Operations Manager EA offers a proven and highly optimized solution for stressful trading situations under real market conditions. Its advanced logic:





It evaluates where stop-losses should be placed based on volatility and market structure.

Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels when the market changes.

Secures breakeven points to protect partial profits.

Includes reverse trades only if the market shows a real structural shift.

Investing in this EA eliminates human error and allows you to focus on your analysis and intuition to identify entry setups, without the risk of blowing up your account.



Adjustments: The volatility factors per session are adjustable at your discretion; slSidneyFactor, slTokyoFactor, slLondonFactor, and slNYFactor have default settings based on historical statistics from the current year. MinimumSL: This option allows you to set a flat stop-loss for all sessions, based on your broker’s requirements. atrPeriod: Sets how sensitive the Operations Manager EA is to volatility. For highly volatile assets, you might adjust this to 21 periods. Useful when trading cryptocurrencies, XAU/USD, coffee, etc. magicReverse: This ID must be different from the IDs of all other bots running on your MT5 or MT4, depending on your version of MetaTrader.

Conclusion

Statistics show that waiting for a recovery after reaching 50% of the stop-loss is a high-risk strategy. Operations Manager EA transforms that critical point into an opportunity for control: it protects your equity, adjusts your stops, and keeps your account alive even under adverse conditions.

Investing in this EA is investing in discipline, longevity, and consistency.

references:

Drawdown Recovery Math: Why a 50% Loss Needs a 100% Gain to Break Even | ChartMini Blog