Professional Gold Scalping & Swing Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Zetra Gold EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The system combines intelligent scalping and short-term swing trading to capture high-probability market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and precise trade execution.

Unlike systems that continuously open multiple positions, ZetraGold EA follows a controlled approach by managing only one active trade at a time. This allows every position to receive full attention from the algorithm, reducing unnecessary market exposure while maintaining clean and structured trade management.

The trading engine continuously analyzes market structure, momentum, volatility, and price behavior before executing any trade. Every position must satisfy strict internal conditions, allowing the EA to adapt to changing market environments while maintaining consistent execution quality.

Zetra Gold EA is designed for traders who value precision over quantity. Instead of chasing every market movement, the system patiently waits for quality opportunities before entering the market.

Intelligent Trade Management

Every trade is automatically managed from entry to exit using advanced risk management algorithms.

The EA includes:

Automatic Break-Even protection

Dynamic Trailing Stop

Intelligent Stop Loss management

Flexible Take Profit management

One Trade at a Time execution logic

Controlled market exposure

Stable position management

Once a trade moves into profit, the system can automatically protect capital by moving the Stop Loss to Break-Even before activating the Trailing Stop. This helps preserve profits while allowing winning trades additional room to develop.

Smart Market Analysis

Before opening any position, ZetraGold EA evaluates multiple market conditions including:

Market momentum

Price action behavior

Market volatility

Trend confirmation

Trade quality filters

Execution validation

Only when all required conditions align will the EA execute a trade.

This disciplined process helps eliminate unnecessary entries while focusing on higher-quality market opportunities.

Engineered for Gold Trading

ZetraGold EA is optimized specifically for XAUUSD, one of the world's most actively traded financial instruments.

The system combines:

Fast scalping opportunities

High-quality swing entries

Automated risk management

Precision execution

Adaptive market filtering

The result is a balanced trading approach capable of responding to both fast intraday movements and larger directional market opportunities.

Key Features

Professional Gold Scalping & Swing Strategy

One Trade at a Time Technology

Automatic Break-Even

Dynamic Trailing Stop

Intelligent Risk Management

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Advanced Market Filters

Precision Entry Logic

Optimized for XAUUSD

Fast Execution Engine

Easy-to-use Settings

Fully Automated Trading

Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Why Traders Choose ZetraGold EA

Many automated systems attempt to maximize the number of trades.

ZetraGold EA follows a different philosophy.

The objective is not to trade more.

The objective is to trade better.

By limiting execution to one carefully selected position at a time, the EA avoids unnecessary overtrading and focuses on disciplined decision-making based on predefined market conditions.

This engineering-first approach helps maintain consistency, cleaner execution, and structured risk management.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading Style: Scalping & Swing

Trade Management: Fully Automated

Maximum Simultaneous Trades: 1

Recommended Deposit: 500 usd

Time frame recommended: 15m/ 30m

Supported Account Types:

Standard

Hedging

Netting

VPS Requirement : Highly recommended for low-latency execution.



Free Lifetime Updates ZetraGold EA is continuously improved through ongoing quantitative research and real-time market adaptation. All future algorithmic updates, parameter optimizations, performance enhancements, and new features are provided completely free of charge to existing license holders. Secure your access today to lock in permanent utility without ever paying recurring subscription or maintenance fees.

Exclusive Ownership

ZetraGold EA is strictly not developed for mass retail distribution or high-volume sales.

Our core focus is preserving execution edge, preventing broker slippage, and maintaining high-tier infrastructure stability rather than selling unlimited copies. To guarantee product quality, the system operates under a strict, capped licensing architecture:

Strict Copy Caps : This release phase is limited to exactly 50 active licenses . Once reached, onboarding will close immediately.

Dynamic Price Scaling : To protect early adopters, the acquisition cost increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold .





What markets does ZetraGold EA support?

Frequently Asked Questions

The EA is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

Is the EA fully automatic?

Yes. ZetraGold EA automatically analyzes the market, opens trades, manages positions, activates Break-Even, controls Trailing Stop, and closes trades without manual intervention.

How many trades can the EA open?

Only one active trade is managed at any given time. This design helps maintain disciplined execution and controlled market exposure.

Does the EA include risk management?

Yes.

Built-in protection includes:

Break-Even

Trailing Stop

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Intelligent position management

Can I customize the settings?

Yes.

Users can adjust:

Lot Size

Risk Settings

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break-Even

Trailing Stop

Trading Hours

Other advanced parameters

Will I receive future updates?

Yes.

All future versions and improvements are provided free to existing customers.

Professional Trading Solution

ZetraGold EA has been developed with a strong emphasis on precision, disciplined execution, and intelligent trade management. Rather than relying on excessive trading activity, the system is engineered to identify high-quality opportunities and manage every position with structured risk controls.

Whether market conditions favor rapid intraday movements or broader directional trends, ZetraGold EA is designed to adapt while maintaining a consistent, engineering-driven approach to automated Gold trading.

After Purchase

After purchasing Zetra Gold EA, please send me a private message with your purchase confirmation. You will receive:

The complete user manual and setup guide.

Access to the private support group.

Direct installation assistance and configuration guidance.

Notifications about future updates and important announcements.