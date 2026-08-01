Gold Anunnaki

🚀 REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR GOLD TRADING

Gold Annunaki is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a high‑frequency institutional‑grade AI engineered Meta Trader hybrid for all Gold Spot Pairs (GOLD, GLD,  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU etc). By integrating a proprietary machine learning data API that rivals the world’s most advanced financial terminals (including Bloomberg and Reuters), this EA captures unprecedented predictive accuracy to front‑run major gold trends before they materialize.


🧠 THE BLOOMBERG‑RIVAL PREDICTIVE ENGINE

While traditional EAs rely on lagging indicators, Gold Annunaki processes real‑time unstructured data — including treasury yield curves, institutional order flow, geopolitical risk indices, and global macro sentiment — through our proprietary ML API. This self‑learning neural network undergoes continuous retraining and has consistently achieved a 75% directional accuracy rate in out‑of‑sample forward testing, giving you a decisive pre‑emptive strike capability in the fast‑moving gold market.


📊 KEY FEATURES & INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

🔮 Predictive ML Market Analysis

  • 75% Trend Prediction Accuracy — Validated through extensive back‑testing and live forward simulation.
  • Non‑repainting, forward‑looking signals that anticipate reversals and breakouts before they happen.
  • Dynamic adaptation to shifting volatility regimes using real‑time ATR and macro correlation matrices.

🌐 Bloomberg‑Rival Data Aggregation

  • Pulls data from a proprietary, multi‑source API that mirrors the depth of institutional terminals.
  • Analyzes intermarket relationships (bonds, equities, USD strength) to predict gold’s next major move.
  • Excludes noise and focuses on high‑impact macro catalysts (CPI, NFP, FOMC, geopolitical events).

⚡ Institutional Trade Execution

  • Smart Money liquidity detection and institutional order‑flow tracking.
  • Advanced Instantaneous Market Reaction alignment for precision entry and exit zones.
  • Ultra‑low latency execution with configurable slippage control (up to 5 pips).

🛡️ Fortified Risk Management

  • Dynamic equity drawdown protection (hard cap configurable, default 12.5%).
  • Intelligent position sizing — fixed lot or percentage risk mode (default 2% per trade, reduce for smaller account size).
  • News‑reaction safety filter to reduce exposure during extreme volatility spikes.


🎯 TRADING CAPABILITIES

📈 Market Execution Modes

  • Primary Focus:  XAUUSD, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUAUD, BTCXAU and GOLD derivatives.
  • Flexible symbol selection for chart‑based trading.
  • Input your Custom trade commentary with your preferred text  signature.
  • Input your Unique magic number for seamless trade identification.

💰 Volume Management

  1. Fixed Lots Mode
    • Manually specify lot size (default 0.05) for consistent exposure.
  2. Percentage Risk Mode
    • Account‑based position sizing.
    • Customizable risk per trade (recommended 2%).
    • Optimized for compound account growth.


🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

  1. Market Maker Synchronization — Trades in harmony with institutional movements, capitalizes on major reversals, and exploits liquidity zones before retail participants.
  2. Risk‑Optimized AI — Built‑in drawdown protection, sophisticated slippage management, and real‑time position‑size optimization.
  3. Versatile Application — Performs exceptionally in trending markets, adapts seamlessly to all timeframes, and supports both scalping and swing strategies.


⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Instrument: Exclusively Gold Related Pairs.
  • License: 20 Activations
  • Recommended Timeframes:  Program handles Time Frames and Instrument Selection Automatically if Chart of Gold Pair is not preloaded.
  • Min. Deposit: Based on selected lot size (recommended $500+).
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher.


🔗 WEBREQUEST WHITELIST SETUP

To unlock the full power of the Bloomberg‑rival predictive engine and enable real‑time machine learning data streaming, you must authorize Gold Annunaki to communicate with our proprietary API servers.

Add the following URLs to your MetaTrader WebRequest whitelist:

Follow these steps carefully:

  1. Open your MetaTrader terminal.
  2. Go to Tools > Options.
  3. Navigate to the Expert Advisors tab.
  4. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs".
  5. Click the "Add" button and paste each URL one by one.
  6. Click OK to save your settings.

⚠️ Without this step, the EA will not receive the latest macro‑data and AI predictions, which may degrade its 75% forecasting accuracy to standard lagging indicator performance. This configuration is mandatory for full functionality.


💡 INSTALLATION & SETUP

  1. Drag and Drop the EA on preselected Chart (One one instance of the EA can run on your Terminal)
  2. Configure risk parameters (Use Default Values for Fast Deployment):
    • Maximum drawdown limit.
    • Position sizing preference (Fixed / Percentage).
  3. Enable "Allow algorithmic trading" in your MT4/MT5 terminal.
  4. Verify the magic number and trade comment settings.
  5. Let the AI do the rest — monitor your dashboard and watch the 75% accuracy edge compound your returns.
  6. Demo Testing only features default AI Mode (XAUUSD)
  7. Can be used on any type of Account (Cent, Standard, Pro etc).

🔥 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Max Concurrent Positions: 50.
  • Drawdown Limit: 12.5% (adjustable) for all positions at any given time.
  • Volume Mode: Percentage Risk (recommended).
  • Risk Per Trade: 2% (start lower, e.g., 1%, if conservative).
  • Fixed Lot (if used): 0.05, can be adjusted, best to leave everything to the Program and Relax.


📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

  • ✅ Lifetime free updates and optimizations.
  • ✅ Dedicated technical support.
  • ✅ Comprehensive user manual + video tutorials.
  • ✅ Full back‑testing and forward‑testing data available upon request.

🔥 THE 75% PREDICTIVE EDGE — FOR THE MODERN GOLD TRADER

Gold Annunaki represents the fusion of neural network AI, Bloomberg‑rival data science, and institutional trading architecture. It is designed to capture the vast majority of significant directional moves while maintaining bulletproof risk protocols. In strongly trending markets, this EA doesn't just follow — it leads.

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading Gold Pairs (GLD, XAU/USD etc) and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss. The 75% accuracy claim is derived from historical back‑testing and forward‑simulated data and does not guarantee future profitability. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own due diligence and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying real capital. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
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Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
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Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
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Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
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Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY Plus EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, аналогично "ANYWAY EA". Но он ищет торговые возможности на 28 валютных парах и отображает данные на текущем графике. Советник не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запустите советник на о
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Эксперты
Центральная стратегия советника основана на теории волн Эллиотта. При коррекции на второй волне вы можете открыть ордер в направлении трендовой линии и использовать колебания третьей волны для фиксирования прибыли. Стоп-лосс устанавливается на предыдущую максимальную или минимальную цену. Каждый ордер оснащен стоп-лоссом. Советник не применяет мартингейл, поэтому риск остается регулируемым. Параметры StoplossParameter: фактический стоп-лосс = теоретический стоп-лосс, умноженный на коэффициент с
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Эксперты
TSO Price Channel - полная торговая стратегия, направленная на получения прибыли от волатильности рынка. Система использует внутреннюю тенденцию рынка достигать своих периодических максимальных и минимальных уровней. Благодаря использованию нескольких инструментов, риск системы по любому отдельному инструменту снижена. Полная стратегия, включающая полностью интегрированное управление прибыльными и убыточными сделками. Работает на любом инструменте. Отложенные ордера не устанавливаются. Можно раб
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать одновременно на всех основных/дополнительных/кросс-парах на форексе. Советник уникален, так как позволяет "следовать за рынком". Это означает, что: оптимизация не нужна; один набор входных параметров подходит для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняется рыночная ситуация. Другими словами, советник не нужно вручную подгонять к определенной паре и таймфрейму, как это обычно делается при оптимизации пары на предыдущем пер
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Эксперты
PW System EA — полностью автоматический торговый эксперт, основанный на трендовых индикаторах. Наиболее хорошо работает на следующих парах с настройками по умолчанию: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. Рабочий график: M5 или M15. Преимущества Это не мартингейл, не арбитраж и т.п. Готов к работе без предварительной настройки. Всегда используйте стоп-лосс, чтобы уберечь ваши инвестиции. Простой в применении (не имеет сложных настроек). Минимальный депозит для начала: $100-$20
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Эксперты
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
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