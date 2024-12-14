MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - как использовать Python в Метатрейдере - страница 59
А зачем вам VS? Python не требует наличия VS.
Гуглите что-то типа window python, и будет вам щастье.
Python требует наличие на компе каких-то библиотек из VS.
Python требует наличие на компе каких-то библиотек из VS.
https://wiki.python.org/moin/WindowsCompilers#Microsoft_Visual_C.2B-.2B-_14.2_standalone:_Build_Tools_for_Visual_Studio_2019_.28x86.2C_x64.2C_ARM.2C_ARM64.29
https://wiki.python.org/moin/WindowsCompilers#Microsoft_Visual_C.2B-.2B-_14.2_standalone:_Build_Tools_for_Visual_Studio_2019_.28x86.2C_x64.2C_ARM.2C_ARM64.29
thanx
I tried using the new symbols_get() & symbols_total() methods defined in the new update, but I am unable to get it working for me.
I tried multiple times with different 'group' parameter in symbols_get () method but it always returns None I also tried adding all symbols in the market watch of the terminal; didn't work.
Here's a screenshot of the code, please tell me if I've done any mistakes.
Please always add such info
Also check last_error() if you get None
Кроме того, были внесены изменения в описания многих функций, так как они были доработаны. Практически все примеры были переписаны с учетом нового функционала. Правда, примеры для следующих функций на сайте пока не обновились, будут немного позже:
На сайте обновились
Terminal version: [500, 2361, '08 Mar 2020']
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MT5 Python module version: 5.0.29
last_error: [-5, 'Terminal: Incompatible versions, please install the latest version of Terminal and Python module']
I think I need to wait for the new MetaTrader5 update.
Upgrade to the latest beta version 2374 by Help -> Check Desktop Updates, please.