Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv xm3000

Ki Kwong Choi
Confiabilidade
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 120%
XMGlobal-Real 15
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
237
Negociações com lucro:
49 (20.67%)
Negociações com perda:
188 (79.32%)
Melhor negociação:
375.25 USD
Pior negociação:
-113.25 USD
Lucro bruto:
9 745.37 USD (65 345 pips)
Perda bruta:
-6 135.51 USD (45 053 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (430.64 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
972.18 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
37.38%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.46%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.57
Negociações longas:
135 (56.96%)
Negociações curtas:
102 (43.04%)
Fator de lucro:
1.59
Valor esperado:
15.23 USD
Lucro médio:
198.89 USD
Perda média:
-32.64 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
24 (-607.54 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-607.54 USD (24)
Crescimento mensal:
35.91%
Previsão anual:
435.66%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
247.96 USD
Máximo:
647.82 USD (19.05%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.05% (647.82 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.05% (150.15 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GOLD# 131
USDJPY# 75
GBPUSD# 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GOLD# 4.1K
USDJPY# -304
GBPUSD# -165
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GOLD# 24K
USDJPY# -2.3K
GBPUSD# -1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +375.25 USD
Pior negociação: -113 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 24
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +430.64 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -607.54 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 15" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 01:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 01:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.24 12:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 12:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Yhqtv xm3000
30 USD por mês
120%
0
0
USD
6.6K
USD
23
100%
237
20%
37%
1.58
15.23
USD
19%
1:500
