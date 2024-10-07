SinaisSeções
Natalyia Nikitina

Duramax MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
Confiabilidade
64 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 100%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 105
Negociações com lucro:
905 (81.90%)
Negociações com perda:
200 (18.10%)
Melhor negociação:
45.40 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.69 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 724.28 USD (217 235 pips)
Perda bruta:
-731.60 USD (25 560 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
80 (547.57 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
547.57 USD (80)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.65
Atividade de negociação:
55.13%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.66%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
22
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
108.21
Negociações longas:
584 (52.85%)
Negociações curtas:
521 (47.15%)
Fator de lucro:
7.82
Valor esperado:
4.52 USD
Lucro médio:
6.33 USD
Perda média:
-3.66 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-41.33 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-41.33 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
0.94%
Previsão anual:
11.36%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.42 USD
Máximo:
46.14 USD (0.55%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.43% (36.16 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
59.69% (4 300.02 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD_e 1049
EURUSD_e 56
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD_e 5K
EURUSD_e 35
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD_e 189K
EURUSD_e 2.7K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +45.40 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 80
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +547.57 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -41.33 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FreshForex-MT5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


Sem comentários
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 14:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 06:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 05:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 10:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 09:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 09:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 28 days
2025.06.12 12:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 16:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
