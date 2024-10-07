SeñalesSecciones
Natalyia Nikitina

Duramax MT5

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
64 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 100%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 105
Transacciones Rentables:
905 (81.90%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
200 (18.10%)
Mejor transacción:
45.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.69 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 724.28 USD (217 235 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-731.60 USD (25 560 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
80 (547.57 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
547.57 USD (80)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.65
Actividad comercial:
55.13%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.66%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
22
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
108.21
Transacciones Largas:
584 (52.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
521 (47.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.82
Beneficio Esperado:
4.52 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.66 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-41.33 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-41.33 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.94%
Pronóstico anual:
11.36%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.42 USD
Máxima:
46.14 USD (0.55%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.43% (36.16 USD)
De fondos:
59.69% (4 300.02 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD_e 1049
EURUSD_e 56
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD_e 5K
EURUSD_e 35
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD_e 189K
EURUSD_e 2.7K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +45.40 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 80
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +547.57 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -41.33 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FreshForex-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


No hay comentarios
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 14:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 06:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 05:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 10:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 09:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 09:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 28 days
2025.06.12 12:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 16:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
