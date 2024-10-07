シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Duramax MT5
Natalyia Nikitina

Duramax MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
レビュー0件
信頼性
64週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 100%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 105
利益トレード:
905 (81.90%)
損失トレード:
200 (18.10%)
ベストトレード:
45.40 USD
最悪のトレード:
-11.69 USD
総利益:
5 724.28 USD (217 235 pips)
総損失:
-731.60 USD (25 560 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
80 (547.57 USD)
最大連続利益:
547.57 USD (80)
シャープレシオ:
0.65
取引アクティビティ:
55.13%
最大入金額:
6.66%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
22
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
108.21
長いトレード:
584 (52.85%)
短いトレード:
521 (47.15%)
プロフィットファクター:
7.82
期待されたペイオフ:
4.52 USD
平均利益:
6.33 USD
平均損失:
-3.66 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-41.33 USD)
最大連続損失:
-41.33 USD (9)
月間成長:
0.84%
年間予想:
11.36%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.42 USD
最大の:
46.14 USD (0.55%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.43% (36.16 USD)
エクイティによる:
59.69% (4 300.02 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD_e 1049
EURUSD_e 56
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD_e 5K
EURUSD_e 35
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD_e 189K
EURUSD_e 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +45.40 USD
最悪のトレード: -12 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 80
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +547.57 USD
最大連続損失: -41.33 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FreshForex-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


レビューなし
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 14:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 06:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 05:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 10:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 09:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 09:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 28 days
2025.06.12 12:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 16:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.21 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
