RMTI: Rockwell Medical Inc
1.33 USD 0.28 (17.39%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RMTI para hoje mudou para -17.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.24 e o mais alto foi 1.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rockwell Medical Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
1.24 1.58
Faixa anual
0.78 5.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.61
- Open
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.33
- Ask
- 1.63
- Low
- 1.24
- High
- 1.58
- Volume
- 4.110 K
- Mudança diária
- -17.39%
- Mudança mensal
- -30.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.82%
- Mudança anual
- -66.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh