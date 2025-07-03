CotaçõesSeções
IWF: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

464.74 USD 1.95 (0.42%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IWF para hoje mudou para 0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 460.88 e o mais alto foi 464.94.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is IWF stock price today?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) stock is priced at 464.74 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 462.79, and trading volume reached 1866.

Does IWF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 464.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.87% and USD.

How to buy IWF stock?

You can buy iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) shares at the current price of 464.74. Orders are usually placed near 464.74 or 465.04, while 1866 and 0.20% show market activity.

How to invest into IWF stock?

Investing in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 308.72 - 473.01 and current price 464.74. Many compare 6.06% and 29.27% before placing orders at 464.74 or 465.04.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) in the past year was 473.01. Within 308.72 - 473.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 462.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) over the year was 308.72. Comparing it with the current 464.74 and 308.72 - 473.01 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IWF stock split?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 462.79, and 23.87% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
460.88 464.94
Faixa anual
308.72 473.01
Fechamento anterior
462.79
Open
463.79
Bid
464.74
Ask
465.04
Low
460.88
High
464.94
Volume
1.866 K
Mudança diária
0.42%
Mudança mensal
6.06%
Mudança de 6 meses
29.27%
Mudança anual
23.87%
