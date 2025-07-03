QuotesSections
IWF: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

462.21 USD 0.58 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWF exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 460.88 and at a high of 464.94.

Follow iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IWF stock price today?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) stock is priced at 462.21 today. It trades within -0.13%, yesterday's close was 462.79, and trading volume reached 726.

Does IWF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 462.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.19% and USD.

How to buy IWF stock?

You can buy iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) shares at the current price of 462.21. Orders are usually placed near 462.21 or 462.51, while 726 and -0.34% show market activity.

How to invest into IWF stock?

Investing in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 308.72 - 473.01 and current price 462.21. Many compare 5.48% and 28.57% before placing orders at 462.21 or 462.51.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) in the past year was 473.01. Within 308.72 - 473.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 462.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) over the year was 308.72. Comparing it with the current 462.21 and 308.72 - 473.01 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IWF stock split?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 462.79, and 23.19% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
460.88 464.94
Year Range
308.72 473.01
Previous Close
462.79
Open
463.79
Bid
462.21
Ask
462.51
Low
460.88
High
464.94
Volume
726
Daily Change
-0.13%
Month Change
5.48%
6 Months Change
28.57%
Year Change
23.19%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K