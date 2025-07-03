クォートセクション
464.74 USD 1.95 (0.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IWFの今日の為替レートは、0.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり460.88の安値と464.94の高値で取引されました。

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is IWF stock price today?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) stock is priced at 464.74 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 462.79, and trading volume reached 1866.

Does IWF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 464.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.87% and USD.

How to buy IWF stock?

You can buy iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) shares at the current price of 464.74. Orders are usually placed near 464.74 or 465.04, while 1866 and 0.20% show market activity.

How to invest into IWF stock?

Investing in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 308.72 - 473.01 and current price 464.74. Many compare 6.06% and 29.27% before placing orders at 464.74 or 465.04.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) in the past year was 473.01. Within 308.72 - 473.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 462.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) over the year was 308.72. Comparing it with the current 464.74 and 308.72 - 473.01 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IWF stock split?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 462.79, and 23.87% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
460.88 464.94
1年のレンジ
308.72 473.01
以前の終値
462.79
始値
463.79
買値
464.74
買値
465.04
安値
460.88
高値
464.94
出来高
1.866 K
1日の変化
0.42%
1ヶ月の変化
6.06%
6ヶ月の変化
29.27%
1年の変化
23.87%
28 9月, 日曜日