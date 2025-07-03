What is IWF stock price today? iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) stock is priced at 464.74 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 462.79, and trading volume reached 1866.

Does IWF stock pay dividends? iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 464.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.87% and USD.

How to buy IWF stock? You can buy iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) shares at the current price of 464.74. Orders are usually placed near 464.74 or 465.04, while 1866 and 0.20% show market activity.

How to invest into IWF stock? Investing in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 308.72 - 473.01 and current price 464.74. Many compare 6.06% and 29.27% before placing orders at 464.74 or 465.04.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) in the past year was 473.01. Within 308.72 - 473.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 462.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) over the year was 308.72. Comparing it with the current 464.74 and 308.72 - 473.01 shows potential long-term entry points.