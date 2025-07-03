- 개요
IWF: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
IWF 환율이 오늘 0.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 460.88이고 고가는 464.94이었습니다.
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IWF News
자주 묻는 질문
What is IWF stock price today?
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) stock is priced at 464.74 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 462.79, and trading volume reached 1866.
Does IWF stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 464.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.87% and USD.
How to buy IWF stock?
You can buy iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) shares at the current price of 464.74. Orders are usually placed near 464.74 or 465.04, while 1866 and 0.20% show market activity.
How to invest into IWF stock?
Investing in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 308.72 - 473.01 and current price 464.74. Many compare 6.06% and 29.27% before placing orders at 464.74 or 465.04.
What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) in the past year was 473.01. Within 308.72 - 473.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 462.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) over the year was 308.72. Comparing it with the current 464.74 and 308.72 - 473.01 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IWF stock split?
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 462.79, and 23.87% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 462.79
- 시가
- 463.79
- Bid
- 464.74
- Ask
- 465.04
- 저가
- 460.88
- 고가
- 464.94
- 볼륨
- 1.866 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.42%
- 월 변동
- 6.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 29.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.87%