AWAY: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Travel Tech ETF

23.03 USD 0.08 (0.35%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do AWAY para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.95 e o mais alto foi 23.04.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Travel Tech ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
22.95 23.04
Faixa anual
16.90 23.13
Fechamento anterior
22.95
Open
22.95
Bid
23.03
Ask
23.33
Low
22.95
High
23.04
Volume
34
Mudança diária
0.35%
Mudança mensal
6.08%
Mudança de 6 meses
15.79%
Mudança anual
13.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh