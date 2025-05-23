货币 / AWAY
AWAY: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Travel Tech ETF
23.07 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AWAY汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点23.07和高点23.24进行交易。
关注Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Travel Tech ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
23.07 23.24
年范围
16.90 23.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.03
- 开盘价
- 23.08
- 卖价
- 23.07
- 买价
- 23.37
- 最低价
- 23.07
- 最高价
- 23.24
- 交易量
- 61
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- 6.26%
- 6个月变化
- 15.99%
- 年变化
- 14.15%
21 九月, 星期日