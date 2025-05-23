Währungen / AWAY
AWAY: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Travel Tech ETF
23.07 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AWAY hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Travel Tech ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AWAY News
Tagesspanne
23.07 23.24
Jahresspanne
16.90 23.24
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.03
- Eröffnung
- 23.08
- Bid
- 23.07
- Ask
- 23.37
- Tief
- 23.07
- Hoch
- 23.24
- Volumen
- 61
- Tagesänderung
- 0.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.99%
- Jahresänderung
- 14.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K